To the co-founders of Mighty Moms, those brown bags stuffed with snacks for hungry children contain more than food for the weekend.
They contain hope for the future.
“These children are the future leaders of Livingston Parish, and even a small thing like giving them a bag of food for the weekend, they know that their community cares,” said Beth McCormick.
McCormick’s comments came after the Livingston Parish Council recognized Mighty Moms, a non-profit food pantry that has fed thousands of children in Livingston Parish, for its service to the community during its Aug. 25 meeting.
During the meeting, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks read a proclamation declaring Sept. 7 as “Childhood Hunger Awareness Day” in the parish, the first such proclamation since 2019. Ricks lauded Mighty Moms for “investing in Livingston Parish students to see them graduate with a full mind and a full tummy.”
Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to address childhood hunger in Livingston Parish, where one in four children are “food insecure.”
The organization began in 2010 and consists of several ongoing projects, most notably the Full Tummy Project, which provides weekend food bags to students who depend on school-provided meals. Last year, Mighty Moms distributed more than 18,000 food bags to Livingston Parish schools on a monthly grocery bill of $14,000.
Ricks presented the proclamation to Mighty Moms co-founders Dawn Birdsong and McCormick, who received a standing ovation from those inside the packed council chambers. Before leaving the podium, McCormick thanked the community for its continued assistance “to end childhood hunger.”
“Neither Dawn or I grew up in Livingston Parish, but we are so proud to live here now, because this is a community that cares,” McCormick said. “We have not, in the last 12 years, had a week where we have not been able to send the amount of food that we needed to the school system and the children.
“That is because of the good people of Livingston Parish,” she continued. “They have supported us from the very beginning.”
“Childhood Hunger Awareness Day” is one of the most anticipated days on the calendar for Mighty Moms, McCormick and Birdsong said in a recent interview. It was first recognized in 2018 and again in 2019 but not the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
Through “Childhood Hunger Awareness Day,” Mighty Moms is able to educate children about food insecurity by visiting local schools, something Birdsong said they have sorely missed.
“This is our first year back in the schools to do ‘Childhood Hunger Awareness Day’ since 2019, and we’re excited,” Birdsong said.
This year, Mighty Moms will send representatives and community leaders to all elementary schools in the parish to teach them about childhood hunger and read them a book focusing on the topic.
During the visits, students will hear the story of “Maddi’s Fridge,” a children’s book by Lois Brandt. In the book, the main character Maddi marvels at all the food filling her friend Sophia’s refrigerator — much different than the empty fridge inside her own home.
McCormick called it “the perfect book” to help young children notice the warning signs of childhood hunger among their peers.
“It’s the perfect book because it shows a friendship where the girls come from two different worlds,” McCormick said. “We all live here in this parish, but you really don’t know if someone next to you in class or on the bus is hungry, and hunger is a thing you can hide, and the kids feel such shame.
“The book shows it’s okay to not be ashamed.”
Childhood Hunger Awareness Month is perhaps the biggest month for Mighty Moms, which aims to increase awareness in the community about childhood hunger. Local businesses and government entities participate in the awareness drive, either by collecting food or donating funds.
McCormick and Birdsong said Livingston Parish schools have been “totally supportive” of the month-long awareness push, with many scheduled to hold free dress days and food drives in support of Mighty Moms.
That support has been aided, in large part, by a new program Mighty Moms implemented over the summer called “Mighty Ambassador,” in which a staff member from each school acts as a liaison between the organization and that school’s staff.
The purpose of the “Mighty Ambassador” is to give Mighty Moms another point of contact inside the parish’s schools. For years, the organization has worked with guidance counselors and principals to identify children in need, but Birdsong and McCormick said the ambassadors may have greater insight since “they are the ones in the classrooms with the students.”
But the ambassadors serve another equally-important purpose — dispersing information about Mighty Moms to their school’s teachers, staff members, and administrators.
When Mighty Moms announced it was looking for ambassadors over the summer, educators jumped at the opportunity to help: Birdsong said she has “a folder full of applications” and that they have ambassadors at the majority of the parish’s schools.
“These people have chosen to do this for Mighty Moms,” Birdsong said. “It wasn’t like they got thrown into this and didn’t have a choice. They came to us and said they wanted to help. They’re taking ownership of it.”
Though the Full Tummy Project is the program most associated with Mighty Moms, Birdsong and McCormick said they will be introducing a new program this year geared toward middle school and high school students.
They said they will announce the program in the fall but will drop “teasers” on their social media platforms in the coming weeks.
“It’s gonna be something people have never seen us do before, and we can’t wait to announce it,” McCormick said.
People can help Mighty Moms in multiple ways through the month of September, including:
-- Hosting a food drive at a school, work or church. “We have a list of foods that we collect and are happy to pass that along to anyone who is interested,” Birdsong said.
-- Sponsor A Child for $30 a month
-- Donate time and money so Mighty Moms can continue its work “feeding the many food insecure children in our parish.”
For more information, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.
