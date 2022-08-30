Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and representatives from Mighty Moms, a non-profit food pantry that has fed thousands of children in Livingston Parish since 2010, take a photo prior to a meeting of the Livingston Parish Council on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. During the meeting, Ricks read a proclamation declaring Sept. 7 as “Childhood Hunger Awareness Day” in Livingston Parish.