Comic Con is coming back — and it’ll be in-person.
Pop culture lovers will be able to celebrate their favorite fictional characters from books, movies, and comic books when the Livingston Parish Library hosts its annual Comic Con event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, March. 5.
Patrons of all ages are invited to the library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch, located at 8101 Hwy. 190, to celebrate their favorite fandoms at an event that is free and open to the public.
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the library’s Comic Con is Livingston Parish’s own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture.
It started as a kickoff to the library’s summer reading program in 2015 but has since grown into its own event, becoming one of the library’s biggest single-day draws. This will mark the seventh Comic Con the library system has hosted.
In previous years, the local event has invited the public to participate in games and activities, interact with local authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, and cosplay as their favorite characters. In recent years, attendees have been able to utilize the library’s Idea Lab, where people can test out a 3D printing machine, a button maker, and a virtual reality system.
Comic Con garnered its largest audience to date in 2020, drawing more than 1,700 patrons to the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Last year’s event was converted to a week-long virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library said it will release more details about the upcoming event in the coming weeks and urged people to follow the website, www.mylpl.info, and the library’s social media pages.
Community organizations and vendors interested in participating in this year’s event are invited to submit an application on the library’s website at www.mylpl.info/ComicCon. Applications must be completed by Wednesday, Feb. 23.
