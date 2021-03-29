Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s) in April and will reopen for regular business hours the day after the closure.
-- Friday, April 2 for Good Friday
-- Sunday, April 4 for Easter
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
April 1 at 5:30 p.m. -- VITA Tax Preparation (Ages 18+)
Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Internal Revenue Service, this event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2020. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, a photo ID, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 for details or register online at the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) website: https://cauwfreetaxes.as.me/schedule.php.
Additional VITA Tax Prep Dates:
-- Saturday, April 3 at 9:30 a.m.
-- Tuesday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m.
-- Thursday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m.
-- Saturday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m.
-- Tuesday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Virtual Events for Adults, Kids, and Teens
In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format. These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels. Please visit www.mylpl.info for more information.
April 1 at 10:00 a.m. -- Money Smart Kids (Ages 5-8)
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Money Smart for Elementary School Students helps students ages 5-8 identify ways to save money. It introduces savings options students can use to save toward their goals. Visit your local library branch to pick up a workbook and follow along with each lesson in this series. We also have free piggy banks available while supplies last. This program is sponsored and the free materials were donated by our friends at First Guaranty Bank. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 2 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 3 at 10:00 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Idea Lab Tech Spotlight (Ages 5-18)
Located inside the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, the LPL Idea Lab is a place where cutting-edge technology has been made available for you to use! We invite you to use our equipment to bring your creativity to life. From simple to complicated projects, let us show you how the Idea Lab is where you can use technology to transform your thoughts into reality. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 5 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 5 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 6 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 7 at 10:00 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and wiggle and groove with us! Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Money Smart Kids (Ages 5-8)
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Money Smart for Elementary School Students helps students ages 5-8 identify ways to save money. It introduces savings options students can use to save toward their goals. Visit your local library branch to pick up a workbook and follow along with each lesson in this series. We also have free piggy banks available while supplies last. This program is sponsored and the free materials were donated by our friends at First Guaranty Bank. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 9 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 9 at 7:00 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: Disney Trivia (Ages 12+)
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo; will you be a Trivia master or a dud? One lucky player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 10 at 10:00 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Idea Lab Tech Spotlight (Ages 5-18)
Located inside the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, the LPL Idea Lab is a place where cutting-edge technology has been made available for you to use! We invite you to use our equipment to bring your creativity to life. From simple to complicated projects, let us show you how the Idea Lab is where you can use technology to transform your thoughts into reality. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 12 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 14 at 10:00 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and wiggle and groove with us! Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 15 at 10:00 a.m. -- Money Smart Kids (Ages 5-8)
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Money Smart for Elementary School Students helps students ages 5-8 identify ways to save money. It introduces savings options students can use to save toward their goals. Visit your local library branch to pick up a workbook and follow along with each lesson in this series. We also have free piggy banks available while supplies last. This program is sponsored and the free materials were donated by our friends at First Guaranty Bank. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 16 at 10:00 a.m. -- ScienceTellers: Escape from Earth (Ages 0-11)
During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky — but it’s not a shooting star. Join us for this interactive experience that combines science with action packed adventure. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 16 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 17 at 9:00 a.m. -- FREE Practice ACT Test (Ages 12-18)
Take a FREE ACT Practice Test given by the Princeton Review. This online test proctors for the students, giving them the correct timing warnings as well, along with giving the student their score report at the end of the test. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 17 at 10:00 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Idea Lab Tech Spotlight (Ages 5-18)
Located inside the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, the LPL Idea Lab is a place where cutting-edge technology has been made available for you to use! We invite you to use our equipment to bring your creativity to life. From simple to complicated projects, let us show you how the Idea Lab is where you can use technology to transform your thoughts into reality. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 19 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 19 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 20 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 21 at 10:00 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and wiggle and groove with us! Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 22 at 10:00 a.m. -- Money Smart Teens (Ages 12-18)
Financial planning is not just about money. It’s about your journey: where you want to go, what you want to do, what your life will be like. This program helps teens discover tips and tools to intentionally choose their direction while navigating the unknown frontier of their financial future. Free workbooks are available at all Livingston Parish Library branches while supplies last. Participants can bring the completed workbooks to the branch of their choice at the end of the program series and pick up an official High School Financial Planning Program (HSFPP) certificate. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 23 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 23 at 7:00 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: Book Trivia (Ages 12+)
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo; will you be a Trivia master or a dud? One lucky player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 24 at 10:00 a.m. -- STEAM Saturday: Idea Lab Tech Spotlight (Ages 5-18)
Located inside the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, the LPL Idea Lab is a place where cutting-edge technology has been made available for you to use! We invite you to use our equipment to bring your creativity to life. From simple to complicated projects, let us show you how the Idea Lab is where you can use technology to transform your thoughts into reality. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 26 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 26 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 28 at 10:00 a.m. -- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative virtual program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and wiggle and groove with us! Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 29 at 10:00 a.m. -- Money Smart Teens (Ages 12-18)
Financial planning is not just about money. It’s about your journey: where you want to go, what you want to do, what your life will be like. This program helps teens discover tips and tools to intentionally choose their direction while navigating the unknown frontier of their financial future. Free workbooks are available at all Livingston Parish Library branches while supplies last. Participants can bring the completed workbooks to the branch of their choice at the end of the program series and pick up an official High School Financial Planning Program (HSFPP) certificate. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 30 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
