Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s):
-- Friday, April 15 for Good Friday
-- Sunday, April 17 for Easter
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5): Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2): Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
April 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- VITA Tax Preparation (Ages 18+)
Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the IRS, the LPL is once again offering free tax prep for participants with low to moderate income for 2021. Bring your tax documents along with a photo ID. You’ll also need a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse, and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. VITA Tax Prep will be offered at the Main Branch in Livingston from January to April. Please visit www.mylpl.info/taxes for info on how to register and to view the tax prep schedule. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 6 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Milestone Meeting (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- VITA Tax Preparation (Ages 18+)
Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the IRS, the LPL is once again offering free tax prep for participants with low to moderate income for 2021. Bring your tax documents along with a photo ID. You’ll also need a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse, and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. VITA Tax Prep will be offered at the Main Branch in Livingston from January to April. Please visit www.mylpl.info/taxes for info on how to register and to view the tax prep schedule. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 8 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 8 at 7:30 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Clifford the Big Red Dog (All Ages)
This is your chance to see everyone’s favorite big red dog on the big screen! Join us for an outdoor showing of the live-action film adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG). Popcorn and drinks provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 12 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- VITA Tax Preparation (Ages 18+)
Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the IRS, the LPL is once again offering free tax prep for participants with low to moderate income for 2021. Bring your tax documents along with a photo ID. You’ll also need a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse, and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. VITA Tax Prep will be offered at the Main Branch in Livingston from January to April. Please visit www.mylpl.info/taxes for info on how to register and to view the tax prep schedule. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Recycled Craft: Puppet Theater (Ages 5-11)
Celebrate Earth Day by creating this fun craft made from recycled materials! Using a cereal box, straws, and some creativity, make a fun puppet theater. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- VITA Tax Preparation (Ages 18+)
Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the IRS, the LPL is once again offering free tax prep for participants with low to moderate income for 2021. Bring your tax documents along with a photo ID. You’ll also need a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse, and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. VITA Tax Prep will be offered at the Main Branch in Livingston from January to April. Please visit www.mylpl.info/taxes for info on how to register and to view the tax prep schedule. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 20 at 3:00 p.m. -- Teen Driver’s Ed Jeopardy (Ages 12-18)
It’s rules of the road trivia! Do you love trivia? Join us at the library and show us your knowledge of Safe Driving facts at Teen Jeopardy Night! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 21 at 2:00 p.m. -- Nail Polish Art w/ Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Nail Polish! You normally wear it on your nails, but have you tried it around your neck? Our popular “I Wish I Knew” series is featuring nail polish art! Ms. Cherie Breaux will teach us how to paint glass cabochons with nail polish and secure those creative deigns in stainless steel bezels! We will provide everything, even the nail polish, but you are welcome to bring your own. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 26 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 30 at 10:00 a.m. -- Make a Mother’s Day Bouquet (Ages 18+)
Mother’s Day means beautiful bouquets, and how much more meaningful would that arrangement be if YOU crafted it for Mom? Come to this hands-on workshop and learn the basics of floral design. Laurie McCreary of Marigolden Florals will teach you how to craft your own floral creations. Each participant will leave with an arrangement, and we will provide all necessary materials. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
April 2 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Recycled Craft: Puppet Theater (Ages 5-11)
Celebrate Earth Day by creating this fun craft made from recycled materials! Using a cereal box, straws, and some creativity, make a fun puppet theater. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- Button-Vase Spring Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Paint isn’t the only thing that belongs on a canvas! Learn about Color Theory and trade the brushes for BUTTONS, and make this elegant masterpiece with silk spring flowers. We will provide the materials, and you will take home a gorgeous, high-quality work of art! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 13 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Milestone Meeting (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Driver’s Ed Jeopardy (Ages 12-18)
It’s rules of the road trivia! Do you love trivia? Join us at the library and show us your knowledge of Safe Driving facts at Teen Jeopardy Night! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Circuitry (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Join us to construct parallel or series circuit cards. Enjoy an evening of brilliant fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 22 at 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. -- Free Garage Sale (All Ages)
In honor of Earth Day, the Library is hosting a free garage sale to extend the purpose of things shared, old and new. Please donate your gently used household decorations, cookware, small furniture, toys, and electronics/re-usable parts by bringing them to the Albany-Springfield Branch from Monday, April 18 – Thursday, April 21. We cannot accept clothing, large furniture, or broken items. Please call the branch first to schedule a drop off time for larger items. Then come to the Free Garage Sale and shop from the donations gathered. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 25 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Nail Polish Art w/ Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Nail Polish! You normally wear it on your nails, but have you tried it around your neck? Our popular “I Wish I Knew” series is featuring nail polish art! Ms. Cherie Breaux will teach us how to paint glass cabochons with nail polish and secure those creative deigns in stainless steel bezels! We will provide everything, even the nail polish, but you are welcome to bring your own. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
May 3 at 6:00 p.m. -- Flowers for Mom Pop-Up Card (Ages 18+)
The BEST pop-up card ever! This bouquet has the WOW factor! It seems come blossom right out of the card when you open it. Perfect for Easter, Spring, and especially Mother’s Day Cards. Easy to make when you follow along with our how-to video on April 8th and pick up a take-and-make kit at any branch. Or you can sign up to come to a hands-on class. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
April 4 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 5 at 2:00 p.m. -- I Wish I Knew… Handcrafted Paper Beads (Ages 18+)
Back and in demand, Cherie Breaux continues her lessons on handcrafting beaded jewelry for beginners in this installment of our “I Wish I Knew” series. Take your beginner jewelry-making skills to the next level by creating two beading styles from paper! Bring your own paper or let us supply you. Walk away with a one-of-a-kind design adorned around your neck! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 6 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 7 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Circuitry (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Join us to construct parallel or series circuit cards. Enjoy an evening of brilliant fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 9 at 10:00 a.m. -- Poppy Tooker Author Visit (Ages 18+)
Author, Culinary Activist, Radio & TV Host, and Cooking Instructor Poppy Tooker will visit Livingston Parish Library for a special presentation. Poppy Tooker is a native New Orleanian who has spent her life immersed in the vibrant colors and flavors of her state. Poppy’s NPR-affiliated radio show and podcast, Louisiana Eats!, carries her message statewide and beyond. Join us as the award-winning host and author makes her Livingston Parish Library debut at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 11 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 11 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Milestone Meeting (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 11 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 13 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 14 at 5:00 p.m. -- Poetry Workshop for Teens (Ages 12-18)
Celebrate the importance of bards everywhere with a poetry workshop in honor of National Poetry Month. David Armand, assistant professor of creative writing at Southeastern Louisiana University, will lead aspiring teen poets in an intro to poetry writing. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 15 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 18 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 20 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 21 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 21 at 6:00 p.m. -- Recycled Craft: Puppet Theater (Ages 5-11)
Celebrate Earth Day by creating this fun craft made from recycled materials! Using a cereal box, straws, and some creativity, make a fun puppet theater. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 23 at 2:00 p.m. -- Make a Mother’s Day Bouquet (Ages 18+)
Mother’s Day means beautiful bouquets, and how much more meaningful would that arrangement be if YOU crafted it for Mom? Come to this hands-on workshop and learn the basics of floral design. Laurie McCreary of Marigolden Florals will teach you how to craft your own floral creations. Each participant will leave with an arrangement, and we will provide all necessary materials. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 25 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 25 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 27 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Anime Edition (Ages 13-18)
Join us for Fandom Club: Anime Edition to watch a popular anime show along with Japanese snacks! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 28 at 2:00 p.m. -- Flowers for Mom Pop-Up Card (Ages 18+)
The BEST pop-up card ever! This bouquet has the WOW factor! It seems come blossom right out of the card when you open it. Perfect for Easter, Spring, and especially Mother’s Day Cards. Easy to make when you follow along with our how-to video on April 8th and pick up a take-and-make kit at any branch. Or you can sign up to come to a hands-on class. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 28 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 4 at 2:00 p.m. -- Nail Polish Art w/ Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Nail Polish! You normally wear it on your nails, but have you tried it around your neck? Our popular “I Wish I Knew” series is featuring nail polish art! Ms. Cherie Breaux will teach us how to paint glass cabochons with nail polish and secure those creative deigns in stainless steel bezels! We will provide everything, even the nail polish, but you are welcome to bring your own. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
April 5 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Something in beTWEEN Book Club (Ages 8-14)
The Something in beTween Book Club is a book club for tweens ages 8 - 14. Meeting bi-monthly on the even numbered months, this book club gathers to discuss the good, the bad, or "something in beTween" about the selected title. There will be refreshments and activities based on the book being read. This month we will be discussing: Genesis Begins Again and Sorcery of Thorns. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 7 at 5:00 p.m. -- Button-Vase Spring Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Paint isn’t the only thing that belongs on a canvas! Learn about Color Theory and trade the brushes for BUTTONS, and make this elegant masterpiece with silk spring flowers. We will provide the materials, and you will take home a gorgeous, high-quality work of art! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Nail Polish Art w/ Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Nail Polish! You normally wear it on your nails, but have you tried it around your neck? Our popular “I Wish I Knew” series is featuring nail polish art! Ms. Cherie Breaux will teach us how to paint glass cabochons with nail polish and secure those creative deigns in stainless steel bezels! We will provide everything, even the nail polish, but you are welcome to bring your own. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Encanto (All Ages)
Join us for an outdoor movie showing of Disney Pixar’s Encanto (PG). Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pine Cone Flowers (Ages 18+)
It’s time to look at the humble pinecone in a new light. We will cut them apart, paint them, and turn them into one-of-a-kind flowers! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Slime Science (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we’re learning about the science behind slime. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 27 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Milestone Meeting (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
April 1 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Gardening in our Changing Environment (Ages 18+)
Join us for a lecture series presented by the Master Gardeners of Louisiana. Topics include: choosing the right plant for the right location and how to garden in our changing environment. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
April 12 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
April 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Circuitry (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Join us to construct parallel or series circuit cards. Enjoy an evening of brilliant fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pine Cone Flowers (Ages 18+)
It’s time to look at the humble pinecone in a new light. We will cut them apart, paint them, and turn them into one-of-a-kind flowers! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 20 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Milestone Meeting (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 23 at 10:00 a.m. -- Make a Mother’s Day Bouquet (Ages 18+)
Mother’s Day means beautiful bouquets, and how much more meaningful would that arrangement be if YOU crafted it for Mom? Come to this hands-on workshop and learn the basics of floral design. Laurie McCreary of Marigolden Florals will teach you how to craft your own floral creations. Each participant will leave with an arrangement, and we will provide all necessary materials. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
April 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Button-Vase Spring Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Paint isn’t the only thing that belongs on a canvas! Learn about Color Theory and trade the brushes for BUTTONS, and make this elegant masterpiece with silk spring flowers. We will provide the materials, and you will take home a gorgeous, high-quality work of art! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
April 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGOs will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Nail Polish Art w/ Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Nail Polish! You normally wear it on your nails, but have you tried it around your neck? Our popular “I Wish I Knew” series is featuring nail polish art! Ms. Cherie Breaux will teach us how to paint glass cabochons with nail polish and secure those creative deigns in stainless steel bezels! We will provide everything, even the nail polish, but you are welcome to bring your own. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Virtual Programming
April 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Flowers for Mom Pop-Up Card (Ages 18+)
The BEST pop-up card ever! This bouquet has the WOW factor! It seems come blossom right out of the card when you open it. Perfect for Easter, Spring, and especially Mother’s Day Cards. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
April 28 at 10:00 a.m. -- Let’s Celebrate Poetry! (Ages 8+)
Do you love poetry and nature? We do, too! To celebrate National Poetry Month and National Arbor Day, the Youth Services department banded together for a special poetry recitation. Help us keep the celebration (and the poem) going by adding your own line of poetry in the comments section. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
