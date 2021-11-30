Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Friday, December 10 for Staff Training Day
-- Friday, December 24 – Sunday, December 26 for Christmas
-- Friday, December 31 – Saturday, January 1 for New Year’s
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5): Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2): Every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
December 2 at 6:00 p.m. -- Candy Cane Fabric Wreaths (Ages 18+)
Celebrate the winter holidays by making a candy cane fabric wreath. Materials will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 3 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 4 at 6:00 p.m. -- Outdoor Holiday Movie: The Grinch (All Ages)
Join the Who’s down in Whoville as they spread the holiday spirit. Come enjoy sipping hot chocolate, munching on popcorn, snuggling on your blankets as we enjoy this holiday classic under the December sky. Materials will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 9 at 2:00 p.m. -- Christmas Squash Book (Ages 18+)
Our “Squash Book” is a Christmas card that “explodes” in your hands. This unique handmade card will delight and amaze everyone who receives one, whether it contains a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message. We provide everything you need to make one of your own. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 11 at 2:00 p.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Bells will be ringing at your Livingston Parish Library! Lady Chops is back to celebrate the season with her exciting holiday program -- Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells.
Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for a holly jolly holiday. She is a talented percussionist whose past work includes performing in the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join LPL and Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive program that is fun for the whole family. Registration required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 13 at 3:00 p.m. -- Teen Movie Night: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Family Movie Night! This month, we will be watching Polar Express. Popcorn and snacks provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 16 at 6:00 p.m. -- Carols, Crafting, and Cocoa (All Ages)
Are you ready to have some holiday fun? Join us at the library for a special holiday story time and some carols, crafting, and delicious hot cocoa! Registration required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 28 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
December 4 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Every first Saturday of the month, Albany-Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 7 at 6:00 p.m. -- Candy Cane Fabric Wreaths (Ages 18+)
Celebrate the winter holidays by making a candy cane fabric wreath. Materials will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 9 at 5:30 p.m. -- Family Movie Night: Polar Express (All Ages)
Join us for Family Movie Night! This month, we will be watching Polar Express. Popcorn and snacks provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 14 at 6:00 p.m. -- Christmas Squash Book (Ages 18+)
Our “Squash Book” is a Christmas card that “explodes” in your hands. This unique handmade card will delight and amaze everyone who receives one, whether it contains a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message. We provide everything you need to make one of your own. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Home Alone Interactive Movie (Ages 12-18)
‘Tis the season to stuff your face full of oversized desserts and relive your favorite holiday movie… Home Alone! Guests will enjoy a Christmas classic in an interactive way. Every participant will receive a kit with all the necessities to participate. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
November 30 at 2:00 p.m. -- Christmas Squash Book (Ages 18+)
Our “Squash Book” is a Christmas card that “explodes” in your hands. This unique handmade card will delight and amaze everyone who receives one, whether it contains a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message. We provide everything you need to make one of your own. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 1 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
December 4 at 10:00 a.m. -- Teacher Takeaway (Ages 18+)
Decorations, games, props, toys and more… We are cleaning out our closets. Teachers and educators are welcome to take items to use in their classrooms or day care centers. Everything must go! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to learn more.
December 4 at 3:00 p.m. -- Holiday Strings at the Library (Ages 18+)
Include this uplifting musical entertainment in your holiday plans. Gifted local musician Kariina Nurkala-Persyn will perform Christmas Carols on the cello, violin, and viola at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Music lovers of all ages will enjoy her presentation. Little ones can handle instruments in her “petting zoo” of musical instruments. Save the dates and bring the family. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 6 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 8 at 5:30 p.m. -- Home Alone Interactive Movie (Ages 12-18)
‘Tis the season to stuff your face full of oversized desserts and relive your favorite holiday movie… Home Alone! Guests will enjoy a Christmas classic in an interactive way. Every participant will receive a kit with all the necessities to participate. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 11 at 3:00 p.m. -- Holiday Strings at the Library (Ages 18+)
Include this uplifting musical entertainment in your holiday plans. Gifted local musician Kariina Nurkala-Persyn will perform Christmas Carols on the cello, violin, and viola at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Music lovers of all ages will enjoy her presentation. Little ones can handle instruments in her “petting zoo” of musical instruments. Save the dates and bring the family. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 12 at 2:30 p.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Bells will be ringing at your Livingston Parish Library! Lady Chops is back to celebrate the season with her exciting holiday program -- Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells.
Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for a holly jolly holiday. She is a talented percussionist whose past work includes performing in the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join LPL and Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive program that is fun for the whole family. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 12 at 4:15 p.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Bells will be ringing at your Livingston Parish Library! Lady Chops is back to celebrate the season with her exciting holiday program -- Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells.
Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for a holly jolly holiday. She is a talented percussionist whose past work includes performing in the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join LPL and Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive program that is fun for the whole family. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 13 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 14 at 6:00 p.m. -- Mandala Snowflake Ornaments (Ages 18+)
You will walk away with two beautiful ornaments. Learn how to decorate with the mandala dot technique. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 15 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
December 16 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
December 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Family Movie Night: Polar Express (All Ages)
Join us for Family Movie Night! This month, we will be watching Polar Express. Popcorn and snacks provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 17 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
South Branch
December 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
December 7 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
December 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Something in beTWEEN Book Club (Ages 8-14)
Meeting bi-monthly on the even numbered months, this book club gathers to discuss the good, the bad, or "something in beTween" about the selected title. There will be refreshments and activities based on the book being read. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
December 9 at 5:30 p.m. -- Ribbon Christmas Tree (Ages 18+)
Make your days merry and bright with ribbons! Create a fantastic, high-quality, low-budget Ribbon Christmas Tree that will simply wow others at the dinner table on Christmas Day! Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 11 at 10:00 a.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Bells will be ringing at your Livingston Parish Library! Lady Chops is back to celebrate the season with her exciting holiday program -- Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells.
Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for a holly jolly holiday. She is a talented percussionist whose past work includes performing in the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join LPL and Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive program that is fun for the whole family. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Family Movie Night: Polar Express (All Ages)
Join us for Family Movie Night! This month, we will be watching Polar Express. Popcorn and snacks provided. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Closet Hanger Christmas Wreath with Lights (Ages 18+)
‘Tis the Season to Sparkle! Celebrate the holidays in your home or neighborhood with twinkling Christmas Stars and Sparkling Snowflakes made from mini closet hangers. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Movie Night: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Family Movie Night! This month, we will be watching Polar Express. Popcorn and snacks provided. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
December 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
December 3 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 7 at 6:00 p.m. -- Mandala Snowflake Ornaments (Ages 18+)
You will walk away with two beautiful ornaments. Learn how to decorate with the mandala dot technique. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 9 at 5:30 p.m. -- Carols, Crafting, and Cocoa (All Ages)
Are you ready to have some holiday fun? Join us at the library for a special holiday story time and some carols, crafting, and delicious hot cocoa! Registration required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 11 at 5:00 p.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Bells will be ringing at your Livingston Parish Library! Lady Chops is back to celebrate the season with her exciting holiday program -- Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells.
Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for a holly jolly holiday. She is a talented percussionist whose past work includes performing in the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join LPL and Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive program that is fun for the whole family. Registration required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 14 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
December 14 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
December 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Movie Night: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Family Movie Night! This month, we will be watching Polar Express. Popcorn and snacks provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 17 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 17 at 1:00 p.m. -- Ribbon Christmas Tree (Ages 18+)
Make your days merry and bright with ribbons! Create a fantastic, high-quality, low-budget Ribbon Christmas Tree that will simply wow others at the dinner table on Christmas Day! Registration required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
December 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Christmas Squash Book (Ages 18+)
Our “Squash Book” is a Christmas card that “explodes” in your hands. This unique handmade card will delight and amaze everyone who receives one, whether it contains a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message. We provide everything you need to make one of your own. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 4 at 5:30 p.m. -- Closet Hanger Christmas Wreath with Lights (Ages 18+)
‘Tis the Season to Sparkle! Celebrate the holidays in your home or neighborhood with twinkling Christmas Stars and Sparkling Snowflakes made from mini closet hangers. Registration required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Virtual Programming
December 10 at 2:00 p.m. -- Christmas Squash Book (Ages 18+)
Our “Squash Book” is a Christmas card that “explodes” in your hands. This unique handmade card will delight and amaze everyone who receives one, whether it contains a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message. We provide everything you need to make one of your own. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
December 23 at 10:00 a.m. -- Spotlight Storytime: Christmas Edition (All Ages)
Celebrate the holidays with Livingston Parish Library! Join us for a special Christmas-themed Storytime, and learn how to make reindeer food in preparation for Santa’s arrival. A mixture of classic tales and new stories, this Storytime is sure to delight all audiences. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
