Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Friday, December 2 for Staff Training Day
-- Saturday, December 24 – Monday, December 26 for Christmas
-- Saturday, December 31 – Sunday, January 1 for New Year’s
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m. -- “Quilted” Christmas Ornament (Ages 18+)
Add a handmade ornament to your holiday collection! This "Quilted" star requires no sewing, yet looks like an heirloom! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 1 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Just Dance Edition (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Fandom Club: Just Dance Edition (E-10+) to play the newest version of the most popular dancing game of all time! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. -- Teacher Takeaway (All Ages)
Teachers and educators, guess what? Decorations, games, posters, toys, literature, and more…We are cleaning out our closets. Educators --public and private alike -- are welcome to take free items for their classrooms, day care centers, or homeschool classes. Everything must go. Stop by any time between 10 AM and 12 PM to see what free resources you can find to support your academic endeavors. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, December 5 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. -- Snowflake Painting (Ages 18+)
Up your art game by learning a new 3D stenciling technique! Join us as we create magically raised snowflakes on canvas. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. -- Winter Crafts for All (All Ages)
Enjoy time with family and friends while making fun winter crafts! Refreshments and supplies are provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, December 12 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, December 13 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 14 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 15 at 5:45 p.m. -- Feeding Young Minds (All Ages)
Mealtime is family time! In partnership with Livingston Parish Library, Mighty Moms presents a new program to help feed the minds, bodies, and mealtime traditions of families in Livingston Parish. Learn how you can enrich your family mealtimes and leave with a meal kit supplied by Mighty Moms. The meal kit includes all the necessary ingredients for four family meals, recipe cards with QR codes to the how-to cooking videos produced by Mighty Moms, family game suggestions, nutrition tips, and conversation starters. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, December 16 at 6:00 p.m. -- Outdoor commUNITY Movie: Arthur Christmas (All Ages)
Join Santa's clumsy son, Arthur Christmas (PG), as he sets out on a mission to get a misplaced present to a young girl in less than two hours and save the magic of Christmas. Popcorn and hot chocolate provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, December 19 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Trivia (Ages 12-18)
Join us to test your knowledge of video games, mythology, the MCU and more! Team up and compete with other players to win prizes. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 22 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 28 at 2:00 p.m. -- Snow Day at the Library (Ages 5-7)
It’s time to have snow much fun with a Snow Day! We’ll make winter-themed crafts, play games, and have a snowball battle! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
Tuesday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Snowflake Painting (Ages 18+)
Up your art game by learning a new 3D stenciling technique! Join us as we create magically raised snowflakes on canvas. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, December 13 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fall-la-la-folio… with Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Make your memories, journal entries, and recipes come to life in this nifty and thrifty holiday portfolio using decorative scrapbook paper and adornments! Local crafter and artist Cherie Breaux returns to show you how to create a timeless portfolio to store your favorite, cherished items. We will provide the supplies. All you need to bring is yourself and a friend! This Fall-la-la-folio will be the perfect gift to yourself or loved ones to enjoy for many years to come. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Wednesday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. -- “Quilted” Christmas Ornament (Ages 18+)
Add a handmade ornament to your holiday collection! This "Quilted" star requires no sewing, yet looks like an heirloom! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, December 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Hydrology (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we’re learning the basics of hydrology, including the water cycle and precipitation (specifically snow!). Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Monday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Winter Crafts for All (All Ages)
Enjoy time with family and friends while making fun winter crafts! Refreshments and supplies are provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Thursday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m. -- Winter Crafts for All (All Ages)
Enjoy time with family and friends while making fun winter crafts! Refreshments and supplies are provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, December 5 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m. -- Basic Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, December 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m. -- Word Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- “Quilted” Christmas Ornament (Ages 18+)
Add a handmade ornament to your holiday collection! This "Quilted" star requires no sewing, yet looks like an heirloom! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Hydrology (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we’re learning the basics of hydrology, including the water cycle and precipitation (specifically snow!). Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m. -- Teen Trivia (Ages 12-18)
Join us to test your knowledge of video games, mythology, the MCU and more! Team up and compete with other players to win prizes. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, December 12 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- Excel Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. Please register to find out about this month's sewing project. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 14 at 5:00 p.m. -- Jane Austen’s Birthday Bash (Ages 12-18)
Join us in a regency era celebration of Jane Austen’s 247th birthday! Festivities include a beginner’s embroidery craft and tea party for lords and ladies ages 12-18. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 15 at 10:30 a.m. -- Box of Chocolates Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing. Help choose future selections. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 15 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Get on your coziest pajamas and head to the library, because every last Thursday of the month, Livingston Parish Library is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Good night!" Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join the fun! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, December 16 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. -- Meet the Animals: Checkout Louisiana at your Library (All Ages)
Get ready to go wild! Live at the library, you are invited to personally meet and greet the animals of Louisiana. Louisiana State Parks Traveling Interpretive Ranger, Jennifer Viator, will teach the whole family about these exciting creatures, their habitats, and what they leave behind for us to find. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, December 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, December 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- Internet Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker branch. All experience levels are welcome. Beginners will get one on one attention and we have crochet hooks and yarn to use while you're learning. All others bring your projects and questions and enjoy swapping ideas! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 21 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Snow Day at the Library (Ages 5-7)
It’s time to have snow much fun with a Snow Day! We’ll make winter-themed crafts, play games, and have a snowball battle! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 28 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Just Dance Edition (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Fandom Club: Just Dance Edition (E-10+) to play the newest version of the most popular dancing game of all time! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
Tuesday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Egg Carton Ornaments (All Ages)
Was your Christmas tree missing something last year? Need a few new ornament ideas? Join us at the library as we make a crafty Christmas collection to add to your current Christmas décor. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m. -- Computer Basics: Windows 10 for Beginners (Ages 18+)
In this workshop, you will learn how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, manage applications using the task manager, find and manage files and folders, save and delete files and more. This is a 2-day workshop. To receive a certificate of completion, attendees must register and attend both Sessions #1A and #2A. All computer equipment will be provided for you. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 8 at 1:30 p.m. -- Computer Basics: Windows 10 for Beginners (Ages 18+)
In this workshop, you will learn how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, manage applications using the task manager, find and manage files and folders, save and delete files and more. This is a 2-day workshop. To receive a certificate of completion, attendees must register and attend both Sessions #1A and #2A. All computer equipment will be provided for you. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, December 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Snowflake Painting (Ages 18+)
Up your art game by learning a new 3D stenciling technique! Join us as we create magically raised snowflakes on canvas. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, December 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Polar Express Family Movie Night (All Ages)
Join us for Family Movie Night! This month, we will be watching Polar Express. Hot Chocolate and snacks provided. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
Thursday, December 1 at 3:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, December 1 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, December 6 at 1:30 p.m. -- eMail Basics (Ages 18+)
Attendees will create a Gmail account, learn how to perform basic email functions like send, receive and reply to an email, recognize and deal with spam, organize and delete emails and search for messages. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. -- Winter Crafts for All (All Ages)
Enjoy time with family and friends while making fun winter crafts! Refreshments and supplies are provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, December 13 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Thursday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m. -- Krampusnacht (Ages 12-18)
Can you survive the lone wintry night and defeat Krampus? Round up your villagers and play an exciting card game full of suspense, twists, and turns! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, December 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Internet Basics (Ages 18+)
In this workshop, attendees will learn basic terminology, functionality, and navigation of internet browsers, search engines and websites. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, December 16 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Tuesday, December 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Snowflake Painting (Ages 18+)
Up your art game by learning a new 3D stenciling technique! Join us as we create magically raised snowflakes on canvas. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, December 22 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club: Winter Wonderland (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGO will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Virtual Programming
Thursday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Holiday Reindeer Magnets (Ages 6-18)
Seasons greetings, Reindeer Lovers! Tune in to learn how to craft your very own magnetic Comet, Cupid, Donner, or Blitzen! Craft kits are available at all branches while supplies last. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
