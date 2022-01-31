Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Tuesday, March 1 for Mardi Gras
Storytimes
Storytimes are back! Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5): Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2): Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
February 8 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 10 at 2:00 p.m. -- Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards (Ages 18+)
Surprise and delight your true love with a hand-made pop-up valentine. Join us and we will provide everything you need to make these unique, fun creations. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 10 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Astronomy (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 11 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 11 at 6:00 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Spy Kids (All Ages)
Join an intrepid brother/sister duo as they fight to save their parents from an evil mastermind and his sidekick. Join us for the movie “Spy Kids” at the Main Branch in Livingston. Sit on the lawn or bring your own blanket/lawn chairs, and sip hot chocolate while you watch a great movie. We’ll even provide the popcorn! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 17 at 3:00 p.m. -- Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes (Ages 12-18)
You’re alone in a room with a “bomb!” Your friends, the “Experts,” have the manual needed to defuse it. But there’s a catch… the experts can’t see the “bomb,” so everyone will need to hash it out – Quick! Put your puzzle-solving and communication skills to the test as you and your friends race to defuse “bombs” before time runs out! (No teens will be harmed in the making of this program). Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 22 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Painting with a Tris! (Ages 18+)
Have you always wanted to be able to paint a decorative scene to hang on your walls? Our popular “I Wish I Knew…” series continues as professional artist Tristin Disedare teaches participants how to paint a desert sunset. In this beginner class, you will learn basic painting techniques that will result in a picturesque desert scene that you can take home. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Albany-Springfield Branch
February 3 at 10:30 a.m. -- Understanding Alternative Therapies (Ages 18+)
Explore and gain better understanding of alternative methods to healing with knowledgeable instructor Roberta Hoppmeyer, CHt, in this four-part workshop series. Please note: No medical advice will be given nor is the instructor a medical professional. General information about known therapies will be shared along with suggestions on additional reading and research utilizing Library resources. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- Valentine’s Day Carnival (Ages 3-11)
All’s fair in love and… games! Join us for a Valentine’s Day Carnival at the Library! Play fun games and make a cute keepsake to treasure for Valentine’s Days to come. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 5 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Every first Saturday of the month, Albany-Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 10 at 10:30 a.m. -- Understanding Alternative Therapies: Chakras (Ages 18+)
Explore and gain better understanding of alternative methods to healing with knowledgeable instructor Roberta Hoppmeyer, CHt, in this four-part workshop series. Please note: No medical advice will be given nor is the instructor a medical professional. General information about known therapies will be shared along with suggestions on additional reading and research utilizing Library resources. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 17 at 10:30 a.m. -- Understanding Alternative Therapies: Meridians (Ages 18+)
Explore and gain better understanding of alternative methods to healing with knowledgeable instructor Roberta Hoppmeyer, CHt, in this four-part workshop series. Please note: No medical advice will be given nor is the instructor a medical professional. General information about known therapies will be shared along with suggestions on additional reading and research utilizing Library resources. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mardi Gras Bead Art Jr. (Ages 6-18)
Ever wonder what to do with all those leftover Mardi Gras beads? Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads. We will provide all materials, but you are welcome to bring any beads you wish to get rid of. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 22 at 5:30 p.m. -- Painting with a Tris! (Ages 18+)
Have you always wanted to be able to paint a decorative scene to hang on your walls? Our popular “I Wish I Knew…” series continues as professional artist Tristin Disedare teaches participants how to paint a desert sunset. In this beginner class, you will learn basic painting techniques that will result in a picturesque desert scene that you can take home. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 24 at 10:30 a.m. -- Understanding Alternative Therapies: The Mind (Ages 18+)
Explore and gain better understanding of alternative methods to healing with knowledgeable instructor Roberta Hoppmeyer, CHt, in this four-part workshop series. Please note: No medical advice will be given nor is the instructor a medical professional. General information about known therapies will be shared along with suggestions on additional reading and research utilizing Library resources. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Useless Inventions (Ages 12-18)
Have you ever wanted to invent the next big thing? Neither have we! Join us in a fun improv game of silly but useless inventions. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 26 at 11:00 a.m. -- Louisiana Native Plants Lecture w/ Matthew Herron (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Library with Matthew Herron, founder and educational director of the Coastal Plains Outdoor School, as he discusses our region’s native plants and their benefits to you and our wildlife. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 28 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 22 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mardi Gras Bead Pull Painting (Ages 18+)
Do you have Mardi Gras beads that you don’t know what to do with them? Let’s make a painting! Similar to pour painting, we are doing a PULL painting! Come learn and create with us. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
February 2 at 2:00 p.m. -- Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
If you are interested in learning how to word process and save information to a flash drive, this program is for you. Do you need to learn an easy way how to do a resume? Formulas, tables, labels and graphs are just a few of the things you can enter in spreadsheets. If you have trouble putting together a budget, a spreadsheet may make budgeting much easier for you. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 2 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 5 at 2:00 p.m. -- Get Your Groove On (Ages 18+)
Music is the heartbeat of our community, so come join us at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch as we celebrate Black History Month with a performance by Livingston Parish’s homegrown Essentiall Groove jazz trio. We don’t care if you’re getting ready for Valentine’s Day or getting down for Mardi Gras, just come by the Library to get in the mood and celebrate the contributions musicians make to local culture. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 7 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
If you are interested in learning how to word process and save information to a flash drive, this program is for you. Do you need to learn an easy way how to do a resume? Formulas, tables, labels and graphs are just a few of the things you can enter in spreadsheets. If you have trouble putting together a budget, a spreadsheet may make budgeting much easier for you. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
If you are interested in learning how to word process and save information to a flash drive, this program is for you. Do you need to learn an easy way how to do a resume? Formulas, tables, labels and graphs are just a few of the things you can enter in spreadsheets. If you have trouble putting together a budget, a spreadsheet may make budgeting much easier for you. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards (Ages 18+)
Surprise and delight your true love with a hand-made pop-up valentine. Join us and we will provide everything you need to make these unique, fun creations. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 9 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 9 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Anime Valentine’s Edition (Ages 12-18)
No Husbando or Waifu to hang out with on V-Day? Come to the library with other teens to create an anime glass painting, enjoy delicious Japanese snacks, and other fun activities! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 10 at 6:00 p.m. -- Valentine’s Day Carnival (Ages 3-11)
All’s fair in love and… games! Join us for a Valentine’s Day Carnival at the Library! Play fun games and make a cute keepsake to treasure for Valentine’s Days to come. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 13 at 3:00 p.m. -- Songs from the Heart (All Ages)
Love is in the air and so is music! Join us at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch as we present a local string quartet to entertain us with romantic music to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 14 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 16 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 16 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 17 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 17 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Astronomy (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 18 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 21 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 21 at 2:00 p.m. -- Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
If you are interested in learning how to word process and save information to a flash drive, this program is for you. Do you need to learn an easy way how to do a resume? Formulas, tables, labels and graphs are just a few of the things you can enter in spreadsheets. If you have trouble putting together a budget, a spreadsheet may make budgeting much easier for you. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 23 at 5:00 p.m. -- Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes (Ages 12-18)
You’re alone in a room with a “bomb!” Your friends, the “Experts,” have the manual needed to defuse it. But there’s a catch… the experts can’t see the “bomb,” so everyone will need to hash it out – Quick! Put your puzzle-solving and communication skills to the test as you and your friends race to defuse “bombs” before time runs out! (No teens will be harmed in the making of this program). Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 24 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Every first Saturday of the month, Albany-Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 28 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
South Branch
February 1 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Painting with a Tris! (Ages 18+)
Have you always wanted to be able to paint a decorative scene to hang on your walls? Our popular “I Wish I Knew…” series continues as professional artist Tristin Disedare teaches participants how to paint a desert sunset. In this beginner class, you will learn basic painting techniques that will result in a picturesque desert scene that you can take home. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 22 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mardi Gras Bead Art Jr. (Ages 6-18)
Ever wonder what to do with all those leftover Mardi Gras beads? Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads. We will provide all materials, but you are welcome to bring any beads you wish to get rid of. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mardi Gras Bead Pull Painting (Ages 18+)
Do you have Mardi Gras beads that you don’t know what to do with them? Let’s make a painting! Similar to pour painting, we are doing a PULL painting! Come learn and create with us. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Watson Branch
February 1 at 5:30 p.m. -- Painting with a Tris! (Ages 18+)
Have you always wanted to be able to paint a decorative scene to hang on your walls? Our popular “I Wish I Knew…” series continues as professional artist Tristin Disedare teaches participants how to paint a desert sunset. In this beginner class, you will learn basic painting techniques that will result in a picturesque desert scene that you can take home. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
February 4 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
February 8 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
February 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mardi Gras Bead Art Jr. (Ages 6-18)
Ever wonder what to do with all those leftover Mardi Gras beads? Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads. We will provide all materials, but you are welcome to bring any beads you wish to get rid of. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mardi Gras Bead Pull Painting (Ages 18+)
Do you have Mardi Gras beads that you don’t know what to do with them? Let’s make a painting! Similar to pour painting, we are doing a PULL painting! Come learn and create with us. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Useless Inventions (Ages 12-18)
Have you ever wanted to invent the next big thing? Neither have we! Join us in a fun improv game of silly but useless inventions. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 18 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
February 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGOs will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Virtual Programming
February 11 at 10:00 a.m. -- Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards (Ages 18+)
Surprise and delight your true love with a hand-made pop-up valentine. Join us and we will provide everything you need to make these unique, fun creations. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
