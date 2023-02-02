Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Saturday, February 11 for Comic Con – Only Denham Springs-Walker Branch will be open.
-- Tuesday, February 21 for Mardi Gras
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
Wednesday, February 1 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mardi Gras Centerpiece (Ages 18+)
Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler! Join us in making a festive Mardi Gras centerpiece to Jazz up your décor and bring a bit of the celebration to your table. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 6 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. -- Life Share Blood Drive (Ages 18+)
The Library is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive at library locations across Livingston Parish. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, February 8 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 9 at 6:00 p.m. -- Beaded Hearts (Ages 8-11)
You're one in a 11110100001001000000! Let's code and make the perfect beaded heart for any special someone. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 13 at 2:30 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Anime Edition (Ages 12-18)
Haiii, you're invited to Fandom Club: Anime Edition! Join us while we make origami paper crafts, eat Japanese snacks, and watch Fruits Basket (TV-PG). Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, February 15 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 16 at 6:00 p.m. -- Mo Willems Party (Ages 3-7)
Let's celebrate an award-winning author, Mo Willems, and all of his characters like Pigeon, Elephant, and Piggie, in a fun-filled program! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, February 17 at 6:00 p.m. -- Outdoor commUNITY Movie: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (All Ages)
Based on the bestselling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) is a live-action musical tale that takes place in "the House on East 88th St." Watch the Primm family's life get turned upside down when their son Josh discovers a singing crocodile --- who loves baths, caviar, and great music---living in the attic of their new home. Popcorn and hot chocolate provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 27 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
Saturday, February 4 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Every first Saturday of the month, Albany/Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details
Tuesday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Reader’s Club Book Journaling (Ages 18+)
New Year, New Reviews! Achieve your new READ MORE resolution. Design your custom Book Review Journal to track the books you've read for the Readers' Club. Learn creative ways to evaluate your books and review the story elements, such as characters, atmosphere, writing style and more. At the end of the year, you will have a treasured keepsake of your accomplishments. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, February 10 at 2:00 p.m. -- Book Page Heart (Ages 18+)
Got any unused or damaged books laying around? Let's find new life for them by reusing some of those pages to create a water-colored heart. We will transform a simple wooden heart into a one-of-a-kind art piece celebrating your love of books! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, February 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Anime Edition (Ages 12-18)
Haiii, you're invited to Fandom Club: Anime Edition! Join us while we make origami paper crafts, eat Japanese snacks, and watch Fruits Basket (TV-PG). Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m. -- Infinity Cube Valentine (Ages 18+)
Looking for a unique way to show your valentine you will love them forever? Come make an INFINITY CUBE with us and decorate it with your photos and our Valentine's Day sayings for the perfect way to show your "Endless Love"! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Wednesday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Beaded Hearts (Ages 8-11)
You're one in a 11110100001001000000! Let's code and make the perfect beaded heart for any special someone. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. -- Mo Willems Party (Ages 3-7)
Let's celebrate an award-winning author, Mo Willems, and all of his characters like Pigeon, Elephant, and Piggie, in a fun-filled program! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Monday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 28 at 6:00 p.m. -- Stop the Bleed (Ages 18+)
Many of us have been trained in CPR and the Heimleich Maneuver. Acadian Ambulance Service is now partnering with the Livingston Parish Library to educate the public on how best to respond to an emergency involving a severe injury. Come learn first aid methods that could save a life. Warning: Due to the graphic nature of this topic, this program will be limited to adults and their teenage children. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Wednesday, February 1 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Grab your Passport and get ready to travel around the world! Come learn about different ancient cultures and create crafts from historical civilizations. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 2 at 6:00 p.m. -- Shadow Art (Ages 5-7)
Have you ever danced with your shadow on a sunny day? Jumped around trying to evade your shadowy friend? Wondered why your shadow is a different size than you are? Join us at the library on Groundhog's Day to create an original art scene made up of shadows to see if we can shed some light on the subject. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, February 3 at 1:00 p.m. -- Spring Gardening: Presented by Louisiana Master Gardeners (Ages 18+)
Chase those winter blues away by planning your Spring Garden! It's not too early to start in South Louisiana. Let Master Gardener Kindle Hiatt give you all the latest tips and tricks to have the most successful Spring Garden ever! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 6 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 6 at 5:00 p.m. -- Excel Basics (Ages 18+)
Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet program that is used to create invoices, ledgers and other financial or mathematical data. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- Infinity Cube Valentine (Ages 18+)
Looking for a unique way to show your valentine you will love them forever? Come make an INFINITY CUBE with us and decorate it with your photos and our Valentine's Day sayings for the perfect way to show your "Endless Love"! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, February 8 at 2:30 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. Please register to find out about this month's sewing project. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, February 8 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Anime Edition (Ages 12-18)
Haiii, you're invited to Fandom Club: Anime Edition! Join us while we make origami paper crafts, eat Japanese snacks, and watch Fruits Basket (TV-PG). Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 9 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Health Science (Ages 6-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept. This month, we will be discussing health science and creating our own beating heart models! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 13 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m. -- Word Basics (Ages 18+)
Microsoft Word is a commonly-used word processing program. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents. Improving typing skills. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker branch. All experience levels are welcome. Beginners will get one on one attention and we have crochet hooks and yarn to use while you're learning. All others bring your projects and questions and enjoy swapping ideas! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 16 at 5:45 p.m. -- Feeding Young Minds (All Ages)
Mealtime is family time! In partnership with Livingston Parish Library, Mighty Moms presents a new program to help feed the minds, bodies, and mealtime traditions of families in Livingston Parish. Learn how you can enrich your family mealtimes and leave with a meal kit supplied by Mighty Moms. The meal kit includes all the necessary ingredients for four family meals, recipe cards with QR codes to the how-to cooking videos produced by Mighty Moms, family game suggestions, nutrition tips, and conversation starters. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, February 17 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 20 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- Internet Basics (Ages 18+)
Beginning class about how to use the Internet. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Get on your coziest pajamas and head to the library, because every last Thursday of the month, Livingston Parish Library is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Good night!" Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join the fun! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. -- Stop the Bleed (Ages 18+)
Many of us have been trained in CPR and the Heimleich Maneuver. Acadian Ambulance Service is now partnering with the Livingston Parish Library to educate the public on how best to respond to an emergency involving a severe injury. Come learn first aid methods that could save a life. Warning: Due to the graphic nature of this topic, this program will be limited to adults and their teenage children. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 27 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. -- Basic Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
This program is designed to help persons with little or no experience with computers. Areas covered include: Turning on and off the computer, using the keyboard and mouse, accessing the internet and learning how to word process and use a flashdrive. Improving typing skills and keyboard shortcuts are also included in course instruction. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m. -- Using eMail (Ages 18+)
Teach students how to set up and use email account using gmail. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. -- Life Share Blood Drive (Ages 18+)
The Library is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive at library locations across Livingston Parish. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
Thursday, February 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Computer Basics – Windows 10 (Ages 18+)
Begin at the beginning in this workshop! You will learn how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, manage applications using the task manager, find and manage files and folders, save and delete files and more. This is a 90-minute class, and seating is limited. You will receive a professional certificate upon completion of this class! All computer equipment will be provided for you. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 7 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m. -- Computer Basics – Mouse & Keyboard Lessons (Ages 18+)
What are these buttons? Learn how to left-click, right-click, double click, use basic command keys, and navigate various areas of the keyboard in this class. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 14 at 1:30 p.m. -- Infinity Cube Valentine (Ages 18+)
Looking for a unique way to show your valentine you will love them forever? Come make an INFINITY CUBE with us and decorate it with your photos and our Valentine's Day sayings for the perfect way to show your "Endless Love"! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Book Page Heart (Ages 18+)
Got any unused or damaged books laying around? Let's find new life for them by reusing some of those pages to create a water-colored heart. We will transform a simple wooden heart into a one-of-a-kind art piece celebrating your love of books! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, February 23 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Beaded Hearts (Ages 8-11)
You're one in a 11110100001001000000! Let's code and make the perfect beaded heart for any special someone. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Stop the Bleed (Ages 18+)
Many of us have been trained in CPR and the Heimleich Maneuver. Acadian Ambulance Service is now partnering with the Livingston Parish Library to educate the public on how best to respond to an emergency involving a severe injury. Come learn first aid methods that could save a life. Warning: Due to the graphic nature of this topic, this program will be limited to adults and their teenage children. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
Thursday, February 2 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, February 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Grab your Passport and get ready to travel around the world! Come learn about different ancient cultures and create crafts from historical civilizations. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, February 3 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Book Page Heart (Ages 18+)
Got any unused or damaged books laying around? Let's find new life for them by reusing some of those pages to create a water-colored heart. We will transform a simple wooden heart into a one-of-a-kind art piece celebrating your love of books! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, February 9 at 1:30 p.m. -- Internet Basics (Ages 18+)
In this workshop, attendees will learn basic terminology, functionality, and navigation of internet browsers, search engines and websites. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mo Willems Party (Ages 3-7)
Let's celebrate an award-winning author, Mo Willems, and all of his characters like Pigeon, Elephant, and Piggie, in a fun-filled program! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 14 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Tuesday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. -- Life Share Blood Drive (Ages 18+)
The Library is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive at library locations across Livingston Parish. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, February 16 at 5:00 p.m. -- Love Stinks (Ages 12-18)
Valentine's Day is the worst - let's not celebrate it and have a fun Anti-Valentine's Day party instead. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, February 17 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, February 23 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGO will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, February 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- eMail Basics (Ages 18+)
Attendees will create a Gmail account, learn how to perform basic email functions like send, receive and reply to an email, recognize and deal with spam, organize and delete emails and search for messages. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Stop the Bleed (Ages 18+)
Many of us have been trained in CPR and the Heimleich Maneuver. Acadian Ambulance Service is now partnering with the Livingston Parish Library to educate the public on how best to respond to an emergency involving a severe injury. Come learn first aid methods that could save a life. Warning: Due to the graphic nature of this topic, this program will be limited to adults and their teenage children. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Virtual Programming
Thursday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. -- Mardi Gras Mambo (All Ages)
Are you ready to Mardi Gras Mambo? Tune in as we make crafts to help celebrate the Mardi Gras season. Craft kits are available at all branches while supplies last. This virtual program will take place on all library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. As always - Laissez les bons temps rouler! This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
