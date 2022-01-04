Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day
-- Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5): Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2): Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
January 11 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 13 at 5:30 p.m. -- Swiss Army Keyring (Ages 18+)
Looking for a really cool gift? Maybe you just want to organize your keys. We have the PERFECT craft for you. We are going to make keyrings in the style of Swiss Army knives (no knives here!). Come see the amazing possibilities the library’s CNC Machine can offer with these precision-cut pieces of wood and tin. We’ll add just a few extra supplies to keep your keys organized and in one place. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 14 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 19 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones.
Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Aromatherapy Spa Craft (Ages 18+)
Transform your home into a spa; use aromatherapy to create a tranquil atmosphere in your home or workspace. Register for this workshop and learn to craft essential oil reed diffusers and candles. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 22 at 12:30 p.m. -- BINGO for Books (All Ages)
Come play BINGO with friends and family. Enjoy refreshments, win a game, and then pick a book as your prize. Everyone will leave with a book! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 25 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 27 at 5:30 p.m. -- Latte Art (Ages 12-18)
Ever wondered how your barista makes those cute little hearts in your latte? Well now you can learn the science – yes, there’s ACTUAL science – behind making cool, fun latte art! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 29 at 11:00 a.m. -- Gospel Music Concert by the Lagniappe Dulcimer Society (Ages 18+)
Enjoy a concert of lively gospel music and other songs provided by members of the Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. The mountain dulcimer has seen a revival in recent years and members want to share the music which can be played on this musical instrument. In addition to the songs, members will talk about the origins of the mountain dulcimer and describe how to play this versatile instrument. From gospel music to bluegrass tunes, fiddle music and traditional Mardi Gras tunes, all can be played on the dulcimer. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
January 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- BINGO for Books (All Ages)
Come play BINGO with friends and family. Enjoy refreshments, win a game, and then pick a book as your prize. Everyone will leave with a book! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 8 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Every first Saturday of the month, Albany-Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 12 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones.
Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 18 at 5:30 p.m. -- Vinyl Record Pour Art (Ages 18+)
Come create a unique piece of upcycled art using pour painting techniques on vinyl records. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars! (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 22 at 11:00 a.m. -- Purple Martin Conservation Initiative (All Ages)
Join us at the Albany Springfield Branch for a presentation about Purple Martins. Krista Adams of the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative will provide information regarding migration, nesting, housing, and other interesting facts regarding this beloved song bird. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 27 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Movie Night and Craft (Ages 13-18)
Join us for Teen Movie Night and Craft! This week, we will be watching Jungle Cruise and making rock succulents to escape the cold. Popcorn and snacks provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 31 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
January 3 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 5 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 10 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 12 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Movie Night and Craft (Ages 13-18)
Join us for Teen Movie Night and Craft! This week, we will be watching Jungle Cruise and making rock succulents to escape the cold. Popcorn and snacks provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 13 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars! (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Gospel Music Concert by the Lagniappe Dulcimer Society (Ages 18+)
Enjoy a concert of lively gospel music and other songs provided by members of the Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. The mountain dulcimer has seen a revival in recent years and members want to share the music which can be played on this musical instrument. In addition to the songs, members will talk about the origins of the mountain dulcimer and describe how to play this versatile instrument. From gospel music to bluegrass tunes, fiddle music and traditional Mardi Gras tunes, all can be played on the dulcimer. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 19 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 19 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 20 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- Composting 101: Save Those Watermelon Rinds (Ages 18+)
Would you like to reduce your curbside trash, while gaining free potting soil and always having fishing worms handy? Then composting is for you. Let expert gardener Joette Leblanc show you just how easy and versatile composting can be. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 21 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 24 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 24 at 2:00 p.m. -- Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
Interested in learning how to use a computer? Love surfing the internet? Do you have children with school assignments that require using a computer? Make friends with a flashdrive. Finding that perfect job is easier with computer skills. Learn computer basics at the Library. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 26 at 2:00 p.m. -- Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
Interested in learning how to use a computer? Love surfing the internet? Do you have children with school assignments that require using a computer? Make friends with a flashdrive. Finding that perfect job is easier with computer skills. Learn computer basics at the Library. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 26 at 3:00 p.m. -- Branch Weaving (Ages 18+)
How would you like to make something colorful and artistic from all those branches you’ve been picking up in the yard? Bring an interesting branch (or use one of ours), and we’ll provide everything you need to do a “branch weaving” project. Great for a wall hanging or to dress up a dried flower arrangement. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 27 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Every first Saturday of the month, Albany-Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 29 at 9:30 a.m. -- Free Practice ACT by Princeton Review (Ages 12-18)
Take a FREE ACT Practice Test given by the Princeton Review! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 31 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 31 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones.
Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 31 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
South Branch
January 4 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 18 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 18 at 6:00 p.m. -- New Year, New You (Ages 8-12)
Out with the old, in with the new. Does your space need a makeover? If so, head on down to the library for a little DIY. Make your own windchime and fill out a goal board for the new year. Add your own personal touch to some new wall art! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 25 at 5:30 p.m. -- BINGO for Books (All Ages)
Come play BINGO with friends and family. Enjoy refreshments, win a game, and then pick a book as your prize. Everyone will leave with a book! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 26 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones.
Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 27 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
January 4 at 5:30 p.m. -- Closet Hanger Winter Wall-Mount with Lights (Ages 18+)
Who needs eleven pipers piping? Come celebrate the 11th day of Christmas at the Watson Branch and craft a twinkling Winter Snowflake from mini closet hangers. Registration required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 5 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones.
Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
January 7 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 11 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
January 11 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
January 13 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars! (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 18 at 5:30 p.m. -- Aromatherapy Spa Craft (Ages 18+)
Transform your home into a spa; use aromatherapy to create a tranquil atmosphere in your home or workspace. Register for this workshop and learn to craft essential oil reed diffusers and candles. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Latte Art (Ages 12-18)
Ever wondered how your barista makes those cute little hearts in your latte? Well now you can learn the science – yes, there’s ACTUAL science – behind making cool, fun latte art! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 21 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
January 22 at 6:00 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Raya and the Last Dragon (All Ages)
New year, new world! Join us for an outdoor movie showing of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. Outdoor movie begins at 6:00 pm. Popcorn and drinks provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Virtual Programming
January 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sew Easy (Ages 11+)
Wish you could fix that button on your favorite shirt or mend that hole in your pants? Join Ms. Danielle for a virtual sewing lesson. You’ll learn some simple hand-sewing techniques that require only a needle and thread. This lesson for beginners is “sew” easy, you’ll pick it up in no time. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
