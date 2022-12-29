Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Sunday, January 1 for New Year’s Day
-- Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
Tuesday, January 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a "threadition" for your family by learning to embroider by hand. The ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmother or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 5 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 9 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 9 at 2:30 p.m. -- Interactive Movie: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (Ages 12-18)
Lettuce us watch a movie together! Espresso yourself with an Interactive Movie as we watch Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (PG). Donut miss it! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 10 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a "threadition" for your family by learning to embroider by hand. The ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmother or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 11 at 10:30 a.m. -- Outdoor Adventure Storytime: LA State Parks (Ages 0-5)
It's a very special Outdoor Adventure Storytime at the library! Join us and Jennifer Viator from Louisiana State Parks as we read and sing about camping, hiking, and exploring nature. Before you go home, you'll get to see some live animals and make a fun craft. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 11 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- World Traveler (Ages 8-11)
Grab your Passport and get ready to travel around the world! Come learn about different ancient cultures and create crafts from historical civilizations. Registration is required.. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, January 14 at 1:00 p.m. -- Sea Glass Snowflakes (Ages 8-18)
Did you know that no two snowflakes are the same? That's right; each snowflake is different. Want to create your own snowflake? Join us to create your own unique snowflake from sea glass. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a "threadition" for your family by learning to embroider by hand. The ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmother or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 18 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Rubber Ducky Celebration (Ages 5-7)
Did you know that National Rubber Ducky Day is on January 13th? Get quacking and come to the library to celebrate as we make our own duckies and do other ducky activities! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 23 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a "threadition" for your family by learning to embroider by hand. The ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmother or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 25 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m. -- Essential Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Main Branch for fun and informative classes on Essential Computer Knowledge. Topics include Beginner Computer Skills, Email Basics, Using the Internet & Exploring Windows 10. Apple, iOS and Mac are not available at this time. Our classes are self-paced and instructor-supported. We provide the laptop, learning materials and motivation needed to conquer these essential skills. Instruction methods include videos, hands-on activities and worksheets as well as plenty of practice. Join us weekly on Thursdays, 10 AM to 12 PM. Registration is required. Additionally, we offer one-on-one instruction and assessments, by appointment. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 26 at 6:00 p.m. -- Preparing Fruit Trees for Spring: Presented by Louisiana Master Gardeners (Ages 18+)
Want to know how to grow fruit trees? How to spray, when to prune, and more. Join us with the Louisiana Master Gardeners for a presentation on preparing fruit trees for spring. Door prizes will be awarded at the end of the program. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 30 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
Thursday, January 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- KIDS Engineer: Pulleys (Ages 5-11)
Ready for a STEM challenge? Join us and explore how a simple device can be built and used to change the direction of motion and force. Refreshments are provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Saturday, January 7 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Every first Saturday of the month, Albany/Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details
Friday, January 13 at 1:00 p.m. -- Vision Planner 2023 (Ages 18+)
New year, new you, and new goals! Join us as we learn how to bind and create our very own vision planner journals for 2023. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, January 17 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spring Vegetable Planting: Presented by Louisiana Master Gardeners (Ages 18+)
Get a head start on your spring gardening! Join us with the Louisiana Master Gardeners for a presentation on growing a successful vegetable garden. Door prizes will be awarded at the end on the presentation. Refreshments provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Sea Glass Snowflakes (Ages 8-18)
Did you know that no two snowflakes are the same? That's right; each snowflake is different. Want to create your own snowflake? Join us to create your own unique snowflake from sea glass. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 a.m. -- Outdoor Adventure Storytime: LA State Parks (Ages 0-5)
It's a very special Outdoor Adventure Storytime at the library! Join us and Jennifer Viator from Louisiana State Parks as we read and sing about camping, hiking, and exploring nature. Before you go home, you'll get to see some live animals and make a fun craft. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Rubber Ducky Celebration (Ages 5-7)
Did you know that National Rubber Ducky Day is on January 13th? Get quacking and come to the library to celebrate as we make our own duckies and do other ducky activities! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Monday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Reader’s Club Book Journaling (Ages 18+)
New Year, New Reviews! Achieve your new READ MORE resolution. Design your custom Book Review Journal to track the books you've read for the Readers' Club. Learn creative ways to evaluate your books and review the story elements, such as characters, atmosphere, writing style and more. At the end of the year, you will have a treasured keepsake of your accomplishments. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Monday, January 2 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 4 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Grab your Passport and get ready to travel around the world! Come learn about different ancient cultures and create crafts from historical civilizations. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 5 at 2:30 p.m. -- World Traveler (Ages 8-11)
Grab your Passport and get ready to travel around the world! Come learn about different ancient cultures and create crafts from historical civilizations. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, January 7 at 9:30 a.m. -- Free Practice ACT by Princeton Review (Ages 12-18)
Take a FREE ACT Practice Test from the Princeton Review! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 9 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 10 at 12:00 p.m. -- Constructing Your Career Path (Ages 18+)
Step One. Career Research: Choosing Your Direction
Step Two. The Resume: Establishing Your Value
Step Three. The Interview: Telling Your Story
Join us for each of these hands-on workshops to start building your next, best career or advancing in your current career. Each step in the process will be supported by LPL Career Center resources including dedicated one-on-one assistance. Registration is required for each workshop. Although not required, it is highly recommended that participants attend all workshops. Basic computer skills required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 10 at 6:00 p.m. -- 2022 Readers Club Reception (Ages 18+)
Did you participate in the 2022 Readers Club Challenge? If so, please join us at our first annual Readers Club Reception! Here you can receive your completion prizes, meet and celebrate with other members of the club, sign up for 2023 Readers Club Challenge, and more! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 11 at 2:30 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. Please register to find out about this month's sewing project. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 11 at 6:00 p.m. -- Interactive Movie: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (Ages 12-18)
Lettuce us watch a movie together! Espresso yourself with an Interactive Movie as we watch Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (PG). Donut miss it! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 12 at 1:00 p.m. -- New Year’s Resolutions: Budget Solutions! (Ages 18+)
How is your financial health? If budget worries are adding stress to your life, you may need to do an annual check-up to assess your financial fitness. Join Dr. Bobbie Shaffett at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch library to start getting your family's finances in good shape. The first session will address how to budget wisely, and the following week Dr. Shaffett explains the dos and don'ts of credit management. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- KIDS Engineer: Pulleys (Ages 5-11)
Ready for a STEM challenge? Join us and explore how a simple device can be built and used to change the direction of motion and force. Refreshments are provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 17 at 12:00 p.m. -- Constructing Your Career Path (Ages 18+)
Step One. Career Research: Choosing Your Direction
Step Two. The Resume: Establishing Your Value
Step Three. The Interview: Telling Your Story
Join us for each of these hands-on workshops to start building your next, best career or advancing in your current career. Each step in the process will be supported by LPL Career Center resources including dedicated one-on-one assistance. Registration is required for each workshop. Although not required, it is highly recommended that participants attend all workshops. Basic computer skills required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 18 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker branch. All experience levels are welcome. Beginners will get one on one attention and we have crochet hooks and yarn to use while you're learning. All others bring your projects and questions and enjoy swapping ideas! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 18 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 19 at 10:30 a.m. -- Box of Chocolates Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing. Help choose future selections. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 19 at 1:00 p.m. -- New Year’s Resolutions: Budget Solutions! (Ages 18+)
How is your financial health? If budget worries are adding stress to your life, you may need to do an annual check-up to assess your financial fitness. Join Dr. Bobbie Shaffett at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch library to start getting your family's finances in good shape. The first session will address how to budget wisely, and the following week Dr. Shaffett explains the dos and don'ts of credit management. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 19 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Gravity (Ages 6-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, January 20 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 23 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 23 at 10:30 a.m. -- Outdoor Adventure Storytime: LA State Parks (Ages 0-5)
It's a very special Outdoor Adventure Storytime at the library! Join us and Jennifer Viator from Louisiana State Parks as we read and sing about camping, hiking, and exploring nature. Before you go home, you'll get to see some live animals and make a fun craft. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, January 24 at 12:00 p.m. -- Constructing Your Career Path (Ages 18+)
Step One. Career Research: Choosing Your Direction
Step Two. The Resume: Establishing Your Value
Step Three. The Interview: Telling Your Story
Join us for each of these hands-on workshops to start building your next, best career or advancing in your current career. Each step in the process will be supported by LPL Career Center resources including dedicated one-on-one assistance. Registration is required for each workshop. Although not required, it is highly recommended that participants attend all workshops. Basic computer skills required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 24 at 3:00 p.m. -- Vision Planner 2023 (Ages 18+)
New year, new you, and new goals! Join us as we learn how to bind and create our very own vision planner journals for 2023. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 26 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Get on your coziest pajamas and head to the library, because every last Thursday of the month, Livingston Parish Library is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Good night!" Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join the fun! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 30 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 30 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, January 30 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
Wednesday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- Reader’s Club Book Journaling (Ages 18+)
New Year, New Reviews! Achieve your new READ MORE resolution. Design your custom Book Review Journal to track the books you've read for the Readers' Club. Learn creative ways to evaluate your books and review the story elements, such as characters, atmosphere, writing style and more. At the end of the year, you will have a treasured keepsake of your accomplishments. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. -- Outdoor Adventure Storytime: LA State Parks (Ages 0-5)
It's a very special Outdoor Adventure Storytime at the library! Join us and Jennifer Viator from Louisiana State Parks as we read and sing about camping, hiking, and exploring nature. Before you go home, you'll get to see some live animals and make a fun craft. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
Wednesday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. -- Outdoor Adventure Storytime: LA State Parks (Ages 0-5)
It's a very special Outdoor Adventure Storytime at the library! Join us and Jennifer Viator from Louisiana State Parks as we read and sing about camping, hiking, and exploring nature. Before you go home, you'll get to see some live animals and make a fun craft. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, January 5 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, January 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Grab your Passport and get ready to travel around the world! Come learn about different ancient cultures and create crafts from historical civilizations. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, January 6 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, January 10 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Wednesday, January 11 at 10:30 a.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (Ages 0-5)
It's time for a Milestone Meeting! Join us for this fun event from our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Your child will enjoy learning a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story, and song. Collect program prizes, and use our photo booth and props to capture memories of your child’s precious milestones. Research demonstrates that talking, singing, writing, playing, and reading with your young child builds language skills. Come play and learn with us! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- Rubber Ducky Celebration (Ages 5-7)
Did you know that National Rubber Ducky Day is on January 13th? Get quacking and come to the library to celebrate as we make our own duckies and do other ducky activities! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, January 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Reader’s Club Book Journaling (Ages 18+)
New Year, New Reviews! Achieve your new READ MORE resolution. Design your custom Book Review Journal to track the books you've read for the Readers' Club. Learn creative ways to evaluate your books and review the story elements, such as characters, atmosphere, writing style and more. At the end of the year, you will have a treasured keepsake of your accomplishments. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, January 19 at 5:45 p.m. -- Feeding Young Minds (All Ages)
Mealtime is family time! In partnership with Livingston Parish Library, Mighty Moms presents a new program to help feed the minds, bodies, and mealtime traditions of families in Livingston Parish. Learn how you can enrich your family mealtimes and leave with a meal kit supplied by Mighty Moms. The meal kit includes all the necessary ingredients for four family meals, recipe cards with QR codes to the how-to cooking videos produced by Mighty Moms, family game suggestions, nutrition tips, and conversation starters. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, January 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Cybersecurity Basics (Ages 18+)
Learn how to be safer online with accounts and passwords and an overview of frauds and scams. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club: Great Adventures (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGO will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Saturday, January 28 at 6:00 p.m. -- Outdoor commUNITY Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (All Ages)
Gotta go fast! With LPL's 8th Annual Comic Con right around the corner, we're bringing your favorite blue hedgehog back to the big screen for his second adventure. Join us for an outdoor showing of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) and watch Sonic team up with Tails to protect the power of the emeralds and prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. Popcorn and hot chocolate provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, January 31 at 5:00 p.m. -- Vision Planner 2023 (Ages 18+)
New year, new you, and new goals! Join us as we learn how to bind and create our very own vision planner journals for 2023. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Virtual Programming
Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. -- Snowflake Yarn Art (Ages 5-11)
No two snowflakes are alike! Ready to make some unique snowflake art with yarn and a paper plate? Join us virtually for this how-to program that's perfect for a chilly, quiet day at home. Craft packets for snowflake yarn art are available at all library branches while supplies last. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.