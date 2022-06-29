Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s):
-- Monday, July 4 for Independence Day
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5): Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2): Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
July 1 at 2:00 p.m. -- Waves of Colorful Fun! (Ages 8-11)
Think the only waves are in the ocean? Come explore a colorful mystery of paper fun as we turn straight lines into waves and other playful papercrafts. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Escape Room (Ages 12-18)
Play a real-life escape game! Our escape room is a sea adventure in which you and three friends will be “locked” in a room and must solve a series of puzzles and find clues to escape within 30 minutes. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seashell Wall Hanging (Ages 18+)
Join us for some summer fun by creating a seashell wall hanging. It’s a lovely and simple way to display ocean treasures and bring the seaside inside. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 12 at 10:00 a.m. -- Harvey Rabbit and Friends (All Ages)
Your favorite rabbit is back in town! Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, and T-Boy the Alligator are coming to Livingston Parish Library along with Laura and Tim Allured in a fun-filled, energetic show of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, comedy, and audience participation! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Bash (Ages 0-5)
There are thousands of ways to celebrate reading, but a party takes the cake! Bring the whole family out to celebrate your child’s achievements in our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at this very special bash. We will award our program graduates and honor all of our participants at this fun mini-ceremony. Participation in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program is a pre-requisite. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 1:00 p.m. -- Macramé Mermaid Tail Keyring (Ages 18+)
It’s magical making a macramé mermaid tail keyring. Dive in. Everything you need is provided with easy to follow instructions to create this magical mythical mermaid craft. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 5:00 p.m. -- Message in a Bottle (Ages 8-18)
There are no castaways at the library, but we love secret messages! Join us as we make message in a bottle necklaces to seal away inspirational thoughts. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 19 at 2:00 p.m. -- Gone Fishin’ (Ages 3-5)
Let’s go fishing at the library! Join us to play aquatic-themed games, make fishy crafts, and read Marcus Pfister’s classic tale The Rainbow Fish. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- End of Summer Beach Party! (Ages 5-11)
Join us for a beach party blast! We will be celebrating the end of summer reading with ocean-themed crafts and activities! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 21 at 2:00 p.m. -- Jellyfish Mixed Media (Ages 18+)
The mesmerizing forms of real jellyfish creates living art. Let’s honor these beautiful sea jellies with a decorated canvas in their likeness. We will use several different items to create a one-of-a-kind mixed media wall-hanging. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Making Waves Yarn Art (Ages 8-11)
Join us for a fabulous yarn art project or two! Tweens can enjoy crafty fun together and express their creativity. No crocheting involved! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 26 at 10:00 a.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Are you ready to move to an ocean beat? Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her Ocean Drum to the Library this summer. Elizabeth’s past percussion work includes the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive summer program that is sure to please the whole family. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 26 at 2:00 p.m. -- Watercolor Sandpaper Art (Ages 5-7)
What’s summer without the beach? Come to the library and create your own custom mixed media beach scene. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
July 1 at 10:00 a.m. -- Shana Banana Beach Party (All Ages)
Have fun in the sun at the library with award-winning national children’s edutainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana! Accompany Shana and her puppets on a journey through the water cycle, where they meet all sorts of interesting aquatic and marine species. With a Master's degree in Oceanography, this is Shana's favorite theme! Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 5 at 2:00 p.m. -- Making Waves Yarn Art (Ages 8-11)
Join us for a fabulous yarn art project or two! Tweens can enjoy crafty fun together and express their creativity. No crocheting involved! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 5 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Craft Stick Beach Plaque (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- Shark Encounters (Ages 8-11)
Dive with the Shark Lady and Jacques Cousteau! Explore a STEM activity, discover facts about sharks, and enjoy games with refreshments. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Jellyfish Mixed Media (Ages 18+)
The mesmerizing forms of real jellyfish creates living art. Let’s honor these beautiful sea jellies with a decorated canvas in their likeness. We will use several different items to create a one-of-a-kind mixed media wall-hanging. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- Harvey Rabbit and Friends (All Ages)
Your favorite rabbit is back in town! Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, and T-Boy the Alligator are coming to Livingston Parish Library along with Laura and Tim Allured in a fun-filled, energetic show of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, comedy, and audience participation! Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 13 at 2:00 p.m. -- Watercolor Sandpaper Art (Ages 5-7)
What’s summer without the beach? Come to the library and create your own custom mixed media beach scene. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 14 at 2:00 p.m. -- Ocean Soap (Ages 8-18)
Take a deep dive into soap making with your very own personal ocean-themed soap! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Beginner Cricut Class (Ages 18+)
Come to the Albany-Springfield Branch to learn some Cricut basics and get the chance for some hands-on experience. You’ll even get to Cricut your own design to put on a coffee mug! Basic computer skills are required for this class. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 16 at 10:30 a.m. -- Beginner Cricut Class (Ages 18+)
Come to the Albany-Springfield Branch to learn some Cricut basics and get the chance for some hands-on experience. You’ll even get to Cricut your own design to put on a coffee mug! Basic computer skills are required for this class. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 19 at 2:00 p.m. -- Surf’s Up (Ages 12-18)
Show your beach style off by designing and painting a mini surfboard while watching Surf’s Up. Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 19 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Gulf Coast Poetry Stone (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Bash (Ages 0-5)
There are thousands of ways to celebrate reading, but a party takes the cake! Bring the whole family out to celebrate your child’s achievements in our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at this very special bash. We will award our program graduates and honor all of our participants at this fun mini-ceremony. Participation in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program is a pre-requisite. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Palette Knife Seahorse Painting (Ages 18+)
Let’s try a new and very easy painting technique! We will add dollops of paint in many colors around a seahorse template and use a palette knife to spread the paint around to make a one-of-a-kind art piece. No painting experience needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 26 at 1:30 p.m. -- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Escape Room (Ages 12-18)
Play a real-life escape game! Our escape room is a sea adventure in which you and three friends will be “locked” in a room and must solve a series of puzzles and find clues to escape within 30 minutes. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 27 at 2:00 p.m. -- End of Summer Beach Party! (Ages 5-11)
Join us for a beach party blast! We will be celebrating the end of summer reading with ocean-themed crafts and activities! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 28 at 2:30 p.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Are you ready to move to an ocean beat? Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her Ocean Drum to the Library this summer. Elizabeth’s past percussion work includes the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive summer program that is sure to please the whole family. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
July 5 at 3:00 p.m. -- Seashell Wall Hanging (Ages 18+)
Join us for some summer fun by creating a seashell wall hanging. It’s a lovely and simple way to display ocean treasures and bring the seaside inside. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 13 at 5:00 p.m. -- Woven Tails Keychain (Ages 12-18)
Weave some magic into your summer accessories with a macramé mermaid tail keychain! Join us at the library for this fun craft for teens. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 6 at 10:30 a.m. -- Watercolor Sandpaper Art (Ages 5-7)
What’s summer without the beach? Come to the library and create your own custom mixed media beach scene. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 6 at 5:00 p.m. -- Surf’s Up (Ages 12-18)
Show your beach style off by designing and painting a mini surfboard while watching Surf’s Up. Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Shark Encounters (Ages 8-11)
Dive with the Shark Lady and Jacques Cousteau! Explore a STEM activity, discover facts about sharks, and enjoy games with refreshments. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 11 at 3:30 p.m. -- Video Gamer’s Day (Ages 12-18)
Come play various video games -- from console games to virtual reality--- at the library! Join us weekly during the summer to have fun going head to head with other teens! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- Palette Knife Seahorse Painting (Ages 18+)
Let’s try a new and very easy painting technique! We will add dollops of paint in many colors around a seahorse template and use a palette knife to spread the paint around to make a one-of-a-kind art piece. No painting experience needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- Harvey Rabbit and Friends (All Ages)
Your favorite rabbit is back in town! Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, and T-Boy the Alligator are coming to Livingston Parish Library along with Laura and Tim Allured in a fun-filled, energetic show of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, comedy, and audience participation! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 2:00 p.m. -- Gone Fishin’ (Ages 3-5)
Let’s go fishing at the library! Join us to play aquatic-themed games, make fishy crafts, and read Marcus Pfister’s classic tale The Rainbow Fish. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Book Club: Mystical (Ages 12-18)
The Denham Springs-Walker Teen Book Club reads fiction and nonfiction books across a variety of genres. Their mission is to read new and classic selections that help club members stay active in their literary pursuits and broaden their scope. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 18 at 2:00 p.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Bash (Ages 0-5)
There are thousands of ways to celebrate reading, but a party takes the cake! Bring the whole family out to celebrate your child’s achievements in our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at this very special bash. We will award our program graduates and honor all of our participants at this fun mini-ceremony. Participation in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program is a pre-requisite. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 19 at 6:00 p.m. -- Macramé Mermaid Tail Keyring (Ages 18+)
It’s magical making a macramé mermaid tail keyring. Dive in. Everything you need is provided with easy to follow instructions to create this magical mythical mermaid craft. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 20 at 5:00 p.m. -- Ocean Soap (Ages 8-18)
Take a deep dive into soap making with your very own personal ocean-themed soap! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 21 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Coral Reefs (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, math, engineering, and technology? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept. This month we’ll be joined by Ms. Kelly Drinnen from the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary for a presentation on coral. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- End of Summer Beach Party! (Ages 5-11)
Join us for a beach party blast! We will be celebrating the end of summer reading with ocean-themed crafts and activities! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 26 at 6:00 p.m. -- Plastics on Parade with Louisiana Sea Grant (Ages 18+)
“Throw me something, Mister!” Mardi Gras parades are a huge part of our Southern culture. Join Dr. Emily Maung-Douglass of the Louisiana Sea Grant as she uncovers how we can both party and protect the planet from plastics on parade. We will have cool science experiments for adults and more activities to enjoy! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Are you ready to move to an ocean beat? Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her Ocean Drum to the Library this summer. Elizabeth’s past percussion work includes the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive summer program that is sure to please the whole family. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 27 at 4:00 p.m. -- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Escape Room (Ages 12-18)
Play a real-life escape game! Our escape room is a sea adventure in which you and three friends will be “locked” in a room and must solve a series of puzzles and find clues to escape within 30 minutes. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 29 at 2:00 p.m. -- Making Waves Yarn Art (Ages 8-11)
Join us for a fabulous yarn art project or two! Tweens can enjoy crafty fun together and express their creativity. No crocheting involved! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
July 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Woven Tails Keychain (Ages 12-18)
Weave some magic into your summer accessories with a macramé mermaid tail keychain! Join us at the library for this fun craft for teens. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 7 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Craft Stick Beach Plaque (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 8 at 10:30 a.m. -- Making Waves Yarn Art (Ages 8-11)
Join us for a fabulous yarn art project or two! Tweens can enjoy crafty fun together and express their creativity. No crocheting involved! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 11 at 10:30 a.m. -- Watercolor Sandpaper Art (Ages 5-7)
What’s summer without the beach? Come to the library and create your own custom mixed media beach scene. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- Surf’s Up (Ages 12-18)
Show your beach style off by designing and painting a mini surfboard while watching Surf’s Up. Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 10:00 a.m. -- Harvey Rabbit and Friends (All Ages)
Your favorite rabbit is back in town! Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, and T-Boy the Alligator are coming to Livingston Parish Library along with Laura and Tim Allured in a fun-filled, energetic show of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, comedy, and audience participation! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Plastics on Parade with Louisiana Sea Grant (Ages 18+)
“Throw me something, Mister!” Mardi Gras parades are a huge part of our Southern culture. Join Dr. Emily Maung-Douglass of the Louisiana Sea Grant as she uncovers how we can both party and protect the planet from plastics on parade. We will have cool science experiments for adults and more activities to enjoy! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 19 at 2:00 p.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Bash (Ages 0-5)
There are thousands of ways to celebrate reading, but a party takes the cake! Bring the whole family out to celebrate your child’s achievements in our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at this very special bash. We will award our program graduates and honor all of our participants at this fun mini-ceremony. Participation in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program is a pre-requisite. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 21 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Gulf Coast Poetry Stone (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 25 at 2:00 p.m. -- End of Summer Beach Party! (Ages 5-11)
Join us for a beach party blast! We will be celebrating the end of summer reading with ocean-themed crafts and activities! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 26 at 2:30 p.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Are you ready to move to an ocean beat? Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her Ocean Drum to the Library this summer. Elizabeth’s past percussion work includes the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive summer program that is sure to please the whole family. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 28 at 10:30 a.m. -- Shark Encounters (Ages 8-11)
Dive with the Shark Lady and Jacques Cousteau! Explore a STEM activity, discover facts about sharks, and enjoy games with refreshments. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
July 5 at 5:00 p.m. -- “Oceans of Possibilities” Wreath (Ages 18+)
Let this wreath whisk you away to the coast and inspire you to dream! This “Oceans of Possibilities” wreath is the pièce de résistance of our Summer Reading Program, and it is made of clothespins! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Bash (Ages 0-5)
There are thousands of ways to celebrate reading, but a party takes the cake! Bring the whole family out to celebrate your child’s achievements in our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at this very special bash. We will award our program graduates and honor all of our participants at this fun mini-ceremony. Participation in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program is a pre-requisite. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 8 at 10:30 a.m. -- Gone Fishin’ (Ages 3-5)
Let’s go fishing at the library! Join us to play aquatic-themed games, make fishy crafts, and read Marcus Pfister’s classic tale The Rainbow Fish. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 8 at 1:30 p.m. -- Seashell Trinket Dishes (Ages 18+)
These seashell trinket dishes truly look hand painted, but don’t worry, you won’t need any painting skills to do this craft. Great for anyone who loves unique home décor and crafts! All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 11 at 5:30 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Craft Stick Beach Plaque (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 13 at 2:00 p.m. -- Harvey Rabbit and Friends (All Ages)
Your favorite rabbit is back in town! Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, and T-Boy the Alligator are coming to Livingston Parish Library along with Laura and Tim Allured in a fun-filled, energetic show of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, comedy, and audience participation! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Shark Encounters (Ages 8-11)
Dive with the Shark Lady and Jacques Cousteau! Explore a STEM activity, discover facts about sharks, and enjoy games with refreshments. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 15 at 1:00 p.m. -- By the Sea Coasters (Ages 18+)
Bright and sunny, these plastic coasters made from heat treated beads will bring cheer to any room. Design your own or follow one of our patterns to create a one of a kind Summer drink holder. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 18 at 10:00 a.m. -- End of Summer Beach Party! (Ages 5-11)
Join us for a beach party blast! We will be celebrating the end of summer reading with ocean-themed crafts and activities! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Plastics on Parade with Louisiana Sea Grant (Ages 18+)
“Throw me something, Mister!” Mardi Gras parades are a huge part of our Southern culture. Join Dr. Emily Maung-Douglass of the Louisiana Sea Grant as she uncovers how we can both party and protect the planet from plastics on parade. We will have cool science experiments for adults and more activities to enjoy! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 21 at 1:30 p.m. -- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Escape Room (Ages 12-18)
Play a real-life escape game! Our escape room is a sea adventure in which you and three friends will be “locked” in a room and must solve a series of puzzles and find clues to escape within 30 minutes. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 22 at 10:30 a.m. -- Watercolor Sandpaper Art (Ages 5-7)
What’s summer without the beach? Come to the library and create your own custom mixed media beach scene. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 25 at 5:30 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Gulf Coast Poetry Stone (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Macramé Mermaid Tail Keyring (Ages 18+)
It’s magical making a macramé mermaid tail keyring. Dive in. Everything you need is provided with easy to follow instructions to create this magical mythical mermaid craft. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 28 at 10:00 a.m. -- Lady Chops (All Ages)
Are you ready to move to an ocean beat? Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her Ocean Drum to the Library this summer. Elizabeth’s past percussion work includes the hit Off-Broadway show "STOMP." Join Lady Chops for an energetic, interactive summer program that is sure to please the whole family. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 29 at 1:30 p.m. -- Seashell Wall Hanging (Ages 18+)
Join us for some summer fun by creating a seashell wall hanging. It’s a lovely and simple way to display ocean treasures and bring the seaside inside. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Virtual Programming
July 1 at 10:00 a.m. -- Paper Boat Tutorial (Ages 12-18)
Make your very own paper boat that floats! Choose between three designs and see which one is best. Come to the library to pick up the supplies. Supplies are limited. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
July 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Macramé Mermaid Tail Keyring (Ages 18+)
It’s magical making a macramé mermaid tail keyring. Dive in. Everything you need is provided with easy to follow instructions to create this magical mythical mermaid craft. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
