Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s) in July and will reopen for regular business hours the day after the closure.
-- Sunday, July 4, for Independence Day
Storytimes
Storytimes are back just in time for Summer! Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday beginning June 2 at 10:00 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2): Every Monday and Tuesday beginning June 7 at 10:30 a.m.
-- Big Kid Storytime (Ages 5 - 8): June 10 at 2:00 p.m., June 24 at 2:00 p.m., July 1 at 2:00 p.m., July 22 at 2:00 p.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
June 1 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Crochet (Ages 12-18)
Want to learn to make a cool beanie that looks like a kitty cat? Join us for a fun lesson on how to crochet and at the end of the workshop, you will have a cool hat of your own to wear all the time! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- Tell Your Own Tale (Ages 12-18)
Are you a teen who has a story to tell? Join us for a socially-distanced writing workshop and get ready to set your pen to paper, bringing all of your tales to tell with freewriting, writing prompts, poetry mad libs and more. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 10 at 5:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Secret Life of Pets (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Secret Life of Pets.” Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 12 at 8:00 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Rio (All Ages)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie on the lawn complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Rio.” Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 14 at 10:00 a.m. -- Shana Banana (All Ages)
Join award-winning national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two beloved dog puppets, Hal and Henson for an interactive, musical celebration of animals, great and small, past and present. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 14 at 11:15 a.m. -- Shana Banana (All Ages)
Join award-winning national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two beloved dog puppets, Hal and Henson for an interactive, musical celebration of animals, great and small, past and present. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 14 at 1:30 p.m. -- Shana Banana (All Ages)
Join award-winning national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two beloved dog puppets, Hal and Henson for an interactive, musical celebration of animals, great and small, past and present. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 15 at 10:00 a.m. -- Felt Woodland Fox (Ages 18+)
Explore the mythology of the clever fox while making a felt woodland fox keychain. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 22 at 10:00 a.m. -- Woven Tales (Ages 18+)
As tales are woven with characters, plots, settings, and themes we will weave various yarns. Learn the basics of weaving on a chipboard loom. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 22 at 6:00 p.m. -- Painting Animal Portraits (Ages 8-11)
Join us at the library to learn how to paint an animal portrait with volunteer artist Tristan Disedare. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 24 at 5:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Secret Life of Pets (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Secret Life of Pets.” Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 26 at 10:00 a.m. -- Woven Tales (Ages 18+)
As tales are woven with characters, plots, settings, and themes we will weave various yarns. Learn the basics of weaving on a chipboard loom. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 29 at 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. -- The Dinosaur Experience (All Ages)
Louisiana’s only dinosaur show that comes to you! Dinosaurs may be a little intimidating at first, but rest assured “Nash” and his trainer will soon have the family laughing as they put on an amazing and informative show. Multiple performances will be hosted every half hour. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 1 at 6:00 p.m. -- Painting Animal Portraits (Ages 8-11)
Join us at the library to learn how to paint an animal portrait with volunteer artist Tristan Disedare. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 8 at 5:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Jungle Book (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Jungle Book.” Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 10 at 7:00 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Secret Life of Pets 2 (All Ages)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie on the lawn complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Secret Life of Pets 2.” Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 13 at 3:00 p.m. -- Starry Savanna Tweens (Ages 8-11)
Learn the use of acrylic techniques step by step with local artist, Winnie Hughes. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative Starry Savanna. All supplies will be provided during the session. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 13 at 5:00 p.m. -- Starry Savanna Teens (Ages 12-18)
Learn the use of acrylic techniques step by step with local artist, Winnie Hughes. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative Starry Savanna. All supplies will be provided during the session. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 20 at 10:00 a.m. -- Macramé Dragonfly Keychain (Ages 18+)
Nothing says summer like dragonflies flitting around the garden. Now you can make a bright dragonfly to track your keys! Join us to learn this easy macramé technique to dress up your purse. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 22 at 5:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Jungle Book (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Jungle Book.” Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 26 at 10:00 a.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 26 at 11:15 a.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 26 at 1:00 p.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 26 at 2:15 p.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 27 at 5:00 p.m. -- Animal Amigurumi (Ages 8-11)
Do you like stuffed animals? Want to make your own squishy stuffed toys? Join us for a fun lesson on how to crochet. At the end of the workshop, you will have a cute whale to keep or give away as a gift! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Albany-Springfield Branch
June 1 at 10:00 a.m. -- Starry Savanna Tweens (Ages 8-11)
Learn the use of acrylic techniques step by step with local artist, Winnie Hughes. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative Starry Savanna. All supplies will be provided during the session. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 1 at 2:00 p.m. -- Starry Savanna Tweens (Ages 8-11)
Learn the use of acrylic techniques step by step with local artist, Winnie Hughes. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative Starry Savanna. All supplies will be provided during the session. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 2 at 12:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Ratatouille (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Ratatouille.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 3 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Ratatouille (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Ratatouille.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 9 at 12:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Arctic Dogs (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Arctic Dogs.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 10 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Arctic Dogs (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Arctic Dogs.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 15 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read & Bead Tales (Ages 8+)
Read your favorite tale and Bead your favorite animal! Share stories and take home your own personalized critter lanyard. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Read & Bead Tales (Ages 8+)
Read your favorite tale and Bead your favorite animal! Share stories and take home your own personalized critter lanyard. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 16 at 12:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Madagascar (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Madagascar.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 17 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Madagascar (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Madagascar.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 22 at 5:30 p.m. -- Felt Woodland Fox (Ages 18+)
Explore the mythology of the clever fox while making a felt woodland fox keychain. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 23 at 12:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Nim’s Island (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Nim’s Island.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 24 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Nim’s Island (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Nim’s Island.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 29 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read & Bead Tales (Ages 8+)
Read your favorite tale and Bead your favorite animal! Share stories and take home your own personalized critter lanyard. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 29 at 2:00 p.m. -- Read & Bead Tales (Ages 8+)
Read your favorite tale and Bead your favorite animal! Share stories and take home your own personalized critter lanyard. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 30 at 12:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: The Wild Life (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “The Wild Life.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 1 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: The Wild Life (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “The Wild Life.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 7 at 12:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Duma (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Duma.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Duma (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Duma.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 10 at 10:30 a.m. -- Music & Movie Swap (All Ages)
Bring your gently used music and movie collection, and discover new favorites at the Albany-Springfield Branch’s Music & Movie Swap. While you’re there, take time to browse and borrow from the LPL’s extensive film collection. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read & Bead Tales (Ages 8+)
Read your favorite tale and Bead your favorite animal! Share stories and take home your own personalized critter lanyard. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 13 at 1:30 p.m. -- The Dinosaur Experience (All Ages)
Louisiana’s only dinosaur show that comes to you! Dinosaurs may be a little intimidating at first, but rest assured “Nash” and his trainer will soon have the family laughing as they put on an amazing and informative show. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 13 at 2:00 p.m. -- Read & Bead Tales (Ages 8+)
Read your favorite tale and Bead your favorite animal! Share stories and take home your own personalized critter lanyard. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 14 at 12:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Rio (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Rio.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Rio (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Rio.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 20 at 6:00 p.m. -- Macramé Dragonfly Keychain (Ages 18+)
Nothing says summer like dragonflies flitting around the garden. Now you can make a bright dragonfly to track your keys! Join us to learn this easy macramé technique to dress up your purse. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 21 at 12:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Beethoven’s Treasure Tail (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Beethoven’s Treasure Tail.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Beethoven’s Treasure Tail (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Beethoven’s Treasure Tail.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read & Bead Tales (Ages 8+)
Read your favorite tale and Bead your favorite animal! Share stories and take home your own personalized critter lanyard. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 27 at 11:15 a.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 27 at 2:00 p.m. -- Read & Bead Tales (Ages 8+)
Read your favorite tale and Bead your favorite animal! Share stories and take home your own personalized critter lanyard. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 28 at 12:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Ferdinand (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Ferdinand.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 29 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Ferdinand (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Ferdinand.” Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
June 1 at 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. -- The Dinosaur Experience (All Ages)
Louisiana’s only dinosaur show that comes to you! Dinosaurs may be a little intimidating at first, but rest assured “Nash” and his trainer will soon have the family laughing as they put on an amazing and informative show. Multiple performances will be hosted every half hour. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 3 at 3:00 p.m. -- Puppet Show: The Farm That Mac Built (Ages 8-11)
Old MacDonald's Farm meets The House That Jack Built meets Mystery Science Theater in this fun program for tweens! Join us for a showing of our puppet show and a fun animal craft! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 4 at 10:00 a.m. -- Baton Rouge Youth Ballet (Ages 8+)
Join Alice as she ventures to the fantasy world of Wonderland where she encounters the beloved characters from the imagination of Lewis Carroll - the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, and the infamous queen of fury herself, the Queen of Hearts. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 4 at 11:00 a.m. -- Baton Rouge Youth Ballet (Ages 8+)
Join Alice as she ventures to the fantasy world of Wonderland where she encounters the beloved characters from the imagination of Lewis Carroll - the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, and the infamous queen of fury herself, the Queen of Hearts. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- Macramé Feather (Ages 18+)
Take an easy step into the world of macramé by making a feather. Your finished creation can be transformed into a wall hanging to display for all to see. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 8 at 5:30 p.m. -- Tell Your Own Tale (Ages 12-18)
Are you a teen who has a story to tell? Join us for a socially-distanced writing workshop and get ready to set your pen to paper, bringing all of your tales to tell with freewriting, writing prompts, poetry mad libs and more. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 10 at 6:00 p.m. -- Painting Animal Portraits (Ages 8-11)
Join us at the library to learn how to paint an animal portrait with volunteer artist Tristan Disedare. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 15 at 10:00 a.m. -- Shana Banana (All Ages)
Join award-winning national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two beloved dog puppets, Hal and Henson for an interactive, musical celebration of animals, great and small, past and present. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 15 at 11:15 a.m. -- Shana Banana (All Ages)
Join award-winning national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two beloved dog puppets, Hal and Henson for an interactive, musical celebration of animals, great and small, past and present. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 15 at 1:30 p.m. -- Shana Banana (All Ages)
Join award-winning national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two beloved dog puppets, Hal and Henson for an interactive, musical celebration of animals, great and small, past and present. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 15 at 2:30 p.m. -- Shana Banana (All Ages)
Join award-winning national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two beloved dog puppets, Hal and Henson for an interactive, musical celebration of animals, great and small, past and present. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 17 at 6:00 p.m. -- Puppet Show: The Farm That Mac Built (Ages 8-11)
Old MacDonald's Farm meets The House That Jack Built meets Mystery Science Theater in this fun program for tweens! Join us for a showing of our puppet show and a fun animal craft! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 22 at 3:00 p.m. -- Starry Savanna Tweens (Ages 8-11)
Learn the use of acrylic techniques step by step with local artist, Winnie Hughes. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative Starry Savanna. All supplies will be provided during the session. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 22 at 5:00 p.m. -- Starry Savanna Teens (Ages 12-18)
Learn the use of acrylic techniques step by step with local artist, Winnie Hughes. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative Starry Savanna. All supplies will be provided during the session. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 24 at 6:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Lion King (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Lion King.” Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 29 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Lion King (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Lion King.” Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 29 at 6:00 p.m. -- Woven Tales (Ages 18+)
As tales are woven with characters, plots, settings, and themes we will weave various yarns. Learn the basics of weaving on a chipboard loom. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 6 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Tapestry Weaving (Ages 12-18)
Learn about the ancient art of storytelling through tapestry weaving while making your very own to take home and display! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Zootopia (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Zootopia.” Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 13 at 7:00 p.m. -- Macramé Dragonfly Keychain (Ages 18+)
Nothing says summer like dragonflies flitting around the garden. Now you can make a bright dragonfly to track your keys! Join us to learn this easy macramé technique to dress up your purse. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Tween Tapestry Weaving (Ages 8-12)
Learn to weave fun tapestries with colorful yarns! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 20 at 5:00 p.m. -- Painting Animal Portraits (Ages 12-18)
Join us at the library to learn how to paint an animal portrait with volunteer artist Tristan Disedare. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 22 at 6:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Zootopia (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Zootopia.” Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 26 at 2:00 p.m. -- Origami Mobile (Ages 18+)
If you've admired origami, but have always been afraid to give it a try yourself, this craft is for you. Join us to learn how to create two classic origami animals (crane and fish) which we will then turn into a mobile. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 27 at 6:00 p.m. -- Teen Movie Night: Smallfoot (Ages 12-18)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Zootopia.” Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 28 at 10:00 a.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 28 at 11:15 a.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 28 at 1:00 p.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 28 at 2:15 p.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 29 at 6:30 p.m. -- Tell Your Own Tale (Ages 12-18)
Are you a teen who has a story to tell? Join us for a socially-distanced writing workshop and get ready to set your pen to paper, bringing all of your tales to tell with freewriting, writing prompts, poetry mad libs and more. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
South Branch
June 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Paint Me in the Desert: Fennec Fox (Ages 8-12)
Join us at the South Branch library for our Paint Me in the Desert Series where you will learn to paint desert animals step-by-step. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Paint Me in the Desert: Fennec Fox (Ages 13-18)
Join us at the South Branch library for our Paint Me in the Desert Series where you will learn to paint desert animals step-by-step. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 17 at 6:00 p.m. -- Origami Mobile (Ages 18+)
If you've admired origami, but have always been afraid to give it a try yourself, this craft is for you. Join us to learn how to create two classic origami animals (crane and fish) which we will then turn into a mobile. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 22 at 10:00 a.m. -- Movie Matinee: Chicken Little (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Chicken Little.” Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Jumanji (Ages 12+)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Jumanji.” Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 1 at 6:00 p.m. -- Felt Woodland Fox (Ages 18+)
Explore the mythology of the clever fox while making a felt woodland fox keychain. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 6 at 10:00 a.m. -- Paint Me in the Desert: Lizard (Ages 8-12)
Join us at the South Branch library for our Paint Me in the Desert Series where you will learn to paint desert animals step-by-step. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 6 at 2:00 p.m. -- Paint Me in the Desert: Lizard (Ages 13-18)
Join us at the South Branch library for our Paint Me in the Desert Series where you will learn to paint desert animals step-by-step. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 8 at 6:00 p.m. -- Macramé Dragonfly Keychain (Ages 18+)
Nothing says summer like dragonflies flitting around the garden. Now you can make a bright dragonfly to track your keys! Join us to learn this easy macramé technique to dress up your purse. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 13 at 3:30 p.m. -- The Dinosaur Experience (All Ages)
Louisiana’s only dinosaur show that comes to you! Dinosaurs may be a little intimidating at first, but rest assured “Nash” and his trainer will soon have the family laughing as they put on an amazing and informative show. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 20 at 10:00 a.m. -- Movie Matinee: Chicken Little (All Ages)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Chicken Little.” Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Matinee: Jumanji (Ages 12+)
Join us for a movie matinee at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Jumanji.” Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 27 at 2:00 p.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 27 at 3:15 p.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Watson Branch
June 4 at 1:00 p.m. -- Macramé Feather (Ages 18+)
Take an easy step into the world of macramé by making a feather. Your finished creation can be transformed into a wall hanging to display for all to see. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 11 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Trolls World Tour (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Trolls: World Tour.” Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 17 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Crochet (Ages 12-18)
Want to learn to make a cool beanie that looks like a kitty cat? Join us for a fun lesson on how to crochet and at the end of the workshop, you will have a cool hat of your own to wear all the time. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 18 at 1:00 p.m. -- Woven Tales (Ages 18+)
As tales are woven with characters, plots, settings, and themes we will weave various yarns. Learn the basics of weaving on a chipboard loom. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Movie Night: Trolls World Tour (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Trolls: World Tour.” Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
June 26 at 7:00 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Secret Life of Pets 2 (All Ages)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie on the lawn complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Secret Life of Pets 2.” Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 8 at 5:30 p.m. -- Movie Night: Onward (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Onward.” Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- The Dinosaur Experience (All Ages)
Louisiana’s only dinosaur show that comes to you! Dinosaurs may be a little intimidating at first, but rest assured “Nash” and his trainer will soon have the family laughing as they put on an amazing and informative show. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 16 at 1:00 p.m. -- Macramé Dragonfly Keychain (Ages 18+)
Nothing says summer like dragonflies flitting around the garden. Now you can make a bright dragonfly to track your keys! Join us to learn this easy macramé technique to dress up your purse. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 22 at 5:00 p.m. -- Animal Amigurumi (Ages 8-11)
Do you like stuffed animals? Want to make your own squishy stuffed toys? Join us for a fun lesson on how to crochet. At the end of the workshop, you will have a cute whale to keep or give away as a gift! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 24 at 7:00 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Rio (All Ages)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie on the lawn complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Rio.” Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 26 at 3:15 p.m. -- Animal Tales (All Ages)
Animal Tales is a live animal education company offering a different program each year, they provide fun and interactive exotic animal programs. The programs include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from around the world. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
July 30 at 2:00 p.m. -- Movie Night: Onward (Ages 8+)
Join us for a movie night at the Library! Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie complete with your favorite snacks. This week’s movie is “Onward.” Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Virtual Events for Adults, Kids, and Teens
In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format. These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels. Please visit www.mylpl.info for more information.
June 1 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids: Paper Plate Goldfish (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 4 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults: Macramé Feather (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Take an easy step into the world of macramé by making a feather. Your finished creation can be transformed into a wall hanging later, to display for all to see. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 7 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 7 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids: Noise Maker (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 11 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults: Woodland Fox (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Explore the mythology of the lever fox while making a felt woodland fox keychain. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 12 at 1:00 p.m. -- Fun with Food: Databases, Cookbooks, and Fitness, Oh My! (All Ages)
Summertime brings lots of fresh food from the fields and gardens, but turning these raw ingredients into food your family wants to eat isn’t always easy. This six-part series will help you involve the whole family in the cooking process. Chef Stephen Curry of Northshore Technical Community College partners with the Library in this interactive series the fun side of cooking, while teaching basic kitchen safety. Our first session explores the LPL’s nutrition and cooking resources. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 14 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 14 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 15 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids: Egg Carton Camel (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 18 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults: Woven Tales (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Fanciful tales are woven with characters, plots, settings, and themes; beautiful fabrics are woven with many threads. Learn the basics of weaving, using assorted yarns and a simple foamboard loom. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 18 at 7:00 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: Disney Trivia 2 (Ages 12+)
Disney enterprises feature lots of critters with TAILS, and Disney Studios has entertained us with many a TALE, so we’re taking another trip through the Wonderful World of Disney during our Summer Reading Program (‘cause our summer theme is Tails & Tales, get it?). Gather your team and test your knowledge of all things Disney in this family-friendly event. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 19 at 1:00 p.m. -- Fun with Food: Keeping Safe with Chef Curry (All Ages)
Summertime brings lots of fresh food from the fields and gardens, but turning these raw ingredients into food your family wants to eat isn’t always easy. This six-part series will help you involve the whole family in the cooking process. Chef Stephen Curry of Northshore Technical Community College partners with the Library in this interactive series the fun side of cooking, while teaching basic kitchen safety. In our second episode, Chef Curry will give viewers an overview of how to make their cooking time injury-free by demonstrating how to hold a knife and chop safely. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 21 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 21 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 22 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids: Walrus Puppet Bag (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 26 at 1:00 p.m. -- Fun with Food: Beautiful Bundt’s Ride Again (All Ages)
Summertime brings lots of fresh food from the fields and gardens, but turning these raw ingredients into food your family wants to eat isn’t always easy. This six-part series will help you involve the whole family in the cooking process. Chef Stephen Curry of Northshore Technical Community College partners with the Library in this interactive series the fun side of cooking, while teaching basic kitchen safety. Our third session features two cookbooks from the LPL collection as well as cake pans from our culinary kit collection. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 28 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 28 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 29 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids: Kangaroo Cup Craft (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 2 at 1:00 p.m. -- Tea & Talk with Serene Conneeley (Ages 18+)
Come dive in and listen to Serene Conneeley, author of The Swan Maiden, as she discusses the inspirational, real-life “tails” behind her book. Grab your favorite hot beverage and settle in as we talk over tea. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 5 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 5 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 6 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids: Egg Carton Crawfish (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 9 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults: Macramé Dragonfly Keychain (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. Nothing says summer like dragonflies flitting around the garden. Now you can make a bright dragonfly to track your keys! Join us to learn this easy macramé technique to dress up your purse. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 10 at 1:00 p.m. -- Fun with Food: Is That Safe to Eat? (All Ages)
Summertime brings lots of fresh food from the fields and gardens, but turning these raw ingredients into food your family wants to eat isn’t always easy. This six-part series will help you involve the whole family in the cooking process. Chef Stephen Curry of Northshore Technical Community College partners with the Library in this interactive series the fun side of cooking, while teaching basic kitchen safety. The fourth session will take us back to the NTCC campus where Chef Curry will teach us about safe food storage techniques, including how to keep food at a safe temperature to avoid contamination. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 12 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids: Popsicle Stick Bat (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 16 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults: Origami Mobile (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. If you’ve admired origami, but have always been afraid to give it a try yourself; this craft is for you. Learn how to create two classic origami animals (crane and fish) which we will quickly transform into a mobile. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 16 at 7:00 p.m. -- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: It’s All About the Animals (Ages 12+)
What has four legs and a tail? Or was it a tale about something with four legs? At any rate, if you are an animal lover, you won’t want to miss this family-friendly activity that will test your team’s knowledge of tales about all sorts of animals, as well your team’s ability to recall information about the animal friends with whom we share space on the big, blue marble we call Earth. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 17 at 1:00 p.m. -- Fun with Food: Let Them Eat Cake (All Ages)
Summertime brings lots of fresh food from the fields and gardens, but turning these raw ingredients into food your family wants to eat isn’t always easy. This six-part series will help you involve the whole family in the cooking process. Chef Stephen Curry of Northshore Technical Community College partners with the Library in this interactive series the fun side of cooking, while teaching basic kitchen safety. Our fifth session features two cake pans from our culinary kit collection. Follow along and see how using an LPL cake pan can transform a simple cake mix into an elegant dessert. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 19 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 19 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 20 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids: Plastic Cup Turtle (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 23 at 1:00 p.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Adults: Build a Better Bee House (Ages 18+)
Join us every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults. There are many fascinating folk beliefs about bees. For instance, did you know that if a bee lands on your hand, it supposedly means money is coming your way? Join us to learn how to encourage our little friends to visit by making a bee house of common household items. You might not get rich, but you’ll have fun following along with this craft. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 23 at 7:00 p.m. -- Making Movies: The Craft, The Secrets, The Fun (Ages 18+)
Join filmmakers Tom Capps, Phil Russell and Janelle Tedesco as they pull back the curtain to reveal some tricks and secrets behind how movies are made. Whether it’s a big budget or independent film there is always an illusion to create and a way to accomplish it! Props and visual aids help these three filmmakers show the audience real tricks and techniques commonly used during the movie making process. Long Island natives Tom and Phil are both graduates of the Film School at Five Towns College, Janelle is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory and all three collaborate on a regular basis under the umbrella of “Thursday Shoots” production company. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 24 at 1:00 p.m. -- Fun with Food: Plan to Shop/Save/Simplify Meal Prep (All Ages)
Summertime brings lots of fresh food from the fields and gardens, but turning these raw ingredients into food your family wants to eat isn’t always easy. This six-part series will help you involve the whole family in the cooking process. Chef Stephen Curry of Northshore Technical Community College partners with the Library in this interactive series the fun side of cooking, while teaching basic kitchen safety. In our series finale, Chef Curry will focus on nutrition and consumerism as he gives tips for planning nutritious meals, pre-prepping meal ingredients, and planning budget-friendly meals. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 26 at 10:00 a.m. -- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 26 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11)
Grab your coziest pajamas and your warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Virtual Crafts for Kids: Hootie Craft (Ages 5-11)
Join us every Tuesday for a fun youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join us online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Log on to Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube to join in. Please call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit our website at www.mylpl.info for details.
