Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Friday, May 6 for Staff Training
-- Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
May 10 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- Mason Jar Suncatcher (Ages 18+)
Let the sunlight shine through a beautiful creation you made! We’re going to make suncatchers out of the lid of a mason jar. Join us for this easy and enjoyable craft. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 13 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 31 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 31 at 2:00 p.m. -- Ocean Bubble Blast (Ages 6-11)
Bubbles Up! Have lots of STEM fun with bubbles at the library. Enjoy bubbly activities and making bubble art! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
May 3 at 6:00 p.m. -- Flowers for Mom Pop-Up Card (Ages 18+)
The BEST pop-up card ever! This bouquet has the WOW factor! It seems to blossom right out of the card when you open it. Perfect for Easter, Spring, and especially Mother’s Day Cards. Easy to make when you follow along with our how-to video on April 8th and pick up a take-and-make kit at any branch. Or you can sign up to come to a hands-on class. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
May 7 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
May 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- DIY Flip Flop Fashion (Ages 12-18)
Ready to make a fashion statement this summer? Come to the library for DIY flip flop fashions. Bring your own plain flip flops and leave with unique and dazzling designs. Registration required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
May 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Ocean Bubble Blast (Ages 6-11)
Bubbles Up! Have lots of STEM fun with bubbles at the library. Enjoy bubbly activities and making bubble art! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
May 23 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
May 2 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 2 at 2:00 p.m. -- Computer Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 3 at 10:00 a.m. -- Computer Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 4 at 2:00 p.m. -- Nail Polish Art w/ Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Nail Polish! You normally wear it on your nails, but have you tried it around your neck? Our popular “I Wish I Knew” series is featuring nail polish art! Ms. Cherie Breaux will teach us how to paint glass cabochons with nail polish and secure those creative deigns in stainless steel bezels! We will provide everything, even the nail polish, but you are welcome to bring your own. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 4 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 9 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 9 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 11 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 11 at 4:30 p.m. -- The Twilight Zone Watch Party (Ages 12-18)
Join us for National Twilight Zone Day to watch a classic anthology of sci-fi, suspense, and goose-bump inducing tales (TV-PG)! Refreshments will be provided. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pet Rock Adoption Day (Ages 5-7)
When it comes to pets, this one rocks! Join us as we read a story and make our own pet rocks to take home. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 16 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 17 at 10:00 a.m. -- Computer Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 18 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 18 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 19 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 20 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 23 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 23 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 25 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Book Club: Survival Adventure (Ages 12-18)
The Denham Springs-Walker Teen Book Club reads fiction and nonfiction books across a variety of genres. Their mission is to read new and classic selections that help club members stay active in their literary pursuits and broaden their scope. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 25 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 27 at 2:00 p.m. -- Ocean Bubble Blast (Ages 6-11)
Bubbles Up! Have lots of STEM fun with bubbles at the library. Enjoy bubbly activities and making bubble art! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
May 3 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- Gardening in our Changing Environment (Ages 18+)
Join us for a lecture series presented by the Master Gardeners of Louisiana. Topics include: choosing the right plant for the right location and how to garden in our changing environment. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mason Jar Suncatcher (Ages 18+)
Let the sunlight shine through a beautiful creation you made! We’re going to make suncatchers out of the lid of a mason jar. Join us for this easy and enjoyable craft. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 31 at 5:30 p.m. -- DIY Flip Flop Fashion (Ages 12-18)
Ready to make a fashion statement this summer? Come to the library for DIY flip flop fashions. Bring your own plain flip flops and leave with unique and dazzling designs. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
May 3 at 6:00 p.m. -- Mason Jar Suncatcher (Ages 18+)
Let the sunlight shine through a beautiful creation you made! We’re going to make suncatchers out of the lid of a mason jar. Join us for this easy and enjoyable craft. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
May 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
May 10 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 10 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
May 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- Ocean Bubble Blast (Ages 6-11)
Bubbles Up! Have lots of STEM fun with bubbles at the library. Enjoy bubbly activities and making bubble art! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
May 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Nail Polish Art w/ Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Nail Polish! You normally wear it on your nails, but have you tried it around your neck? Our popular “I Wish I Knew” series is featuring nail polish art! Ms. Cherie Breaux will teach us how to paint glass cabochons with nail polish and secure those creative deigns in stainless steel bezels! We will provide everything, even the nail polish, but you are welcome to bring your own. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
May 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGOs will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
May 27 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Virtual Programming
May 20 at 10:00 a.m. -- Mason Jar Suncatcher (Ages 18+)
Let the sunlight shine through a beautiful creation you made! We’re going to make suncatchers out of the lid of a mason jar. Join us for this easy and enjoyable craft. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
May 26 at 10:00 a.m. -- Ocean Animals Button Craft (All Ages)
Join us as we create one of the largest animals found on earth from one of the smallest common household items. What is this item, you ask? Why buttons, of course. Craft packets for whale button art available at all Library branches while supplies last. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.