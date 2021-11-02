Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s) in July and will reopen for regular business hours the day after the closure.
-- Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 for Thanksgiving
Storytimes
Storytimes are back just in time for Summer! Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5): Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2): Every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
November 2 at 9:30 a.m. - Library for All: Interactive Program for Adults with Disabilities (Ages 18+)
The Library is a place for everyone in the community to gather for entertainment. We welcome the public to join our friends from the Livingston Activity Center and their caregivers at the Library for coloring and a movie. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 4 at 5:00 p.m. - Giant Games (All Ages)
Bigger is better – join us at the library for your favorite board games… but BIGGER! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 5 at 10:00 a.m. - Folded Book Art: Thanksgiving Turkey Centerpiece (Ages 18+)
Join us to make a holiday gobbler using pages of a book. It will be the talk of the table at your Thanksgiving feast! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 11 at 5:00 p.m. - Fun with Paint! (Ages 3-7)
Bring your little ones to the library to discover their creative side as we use paint to express ourselves. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 12 at 10:30 a.m. - Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 30 at 10:00 a.m. - Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
November 4 at 5:30 p.m. - Makerspace: Light Up Cards (Ages 8-11)
Conductors, insulators and switches help to illuminate holiday cards! Join us to construct your own parallel or series circuits from household items! Enjoy an evening of brilliant fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 9 at 5:30 p.m. - Hot Glue Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Come join us as we turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D art for your wall! The library will supply a variety of fall templates or you can use your own imagination. With a little polish and paint you will walk away with your very own one-of-a-kind art piece. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 18 at 5:30 p.m. - Sharpie Shoes (Ages 12-18)
Wouldn’t it be fun if your shoes could reflect your personality? Bring your own pair of canvas shoes and your creativity and the library will provide the rest. Come get crafty with us and create some fancy footwear! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 18 at 5:30 p.m. - Fun with Paint! (Ages 3-7)
Bring your little ones to the library to discover their creative side as we use paint to express ourselves. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 20 at 10:30 a.m. - Swiss Army Keyring (Ages 18+)
Looking for a really cool gift? Maybe you just want to organize your keys. We have the PERFECT craft for you. We are going to make keyrings in the style of Swiss Army knives (no knives here!). Come see the amazing possibilities the Library’s CNC Cutting and Engraving Machine can offer with these precision-cut pieces of wood and tin. We’ll add just a few extra supplies to keep your keys organized and in one place. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 29 at 10:00 a.m. - Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
November 1 at 9:45 a.m. - Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 2 at 3:00 p.m. - Hot Glue Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Come join us as we turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D art for your wall! The library will supply a variety of fall templates or you can use your own imagination. With a little polish and paint you will walk away with your very own one-of-a-kind art piece. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 3 at 5:00 p.m. - Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
November 4 at 6:00 p.m. - Write Your Own Adventure (Ages 8-11)
Have you ever wanted to control the destiny of a character or write your own ending to a book you have read? Now you can! Join us to learn more about creative writing and to create a collaborative Choose Your Own Adventure-style story! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 6 at 10:00 a.m. - Purple Martin Conservation Initiative (Ages 18+)
Join us at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, for a presentation about Purple Martins by Krista Adams of the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative. Information regarding Purple Martin biology, identification, attraction, management, and protection of this avian population will be shared as well as the presenter’s conservation efforts that reach far beyond her backyard into the local community. In addition, the presenter will share her heartwarming story of how she and several volunteers worked tirelessly to save her Purple Martin colony from subfreezing temperatures. She will discuss the rescue efforts that spanned over several days, and the volunteers who worked to rescue almost 60 Purple Martins. This is truly a story of tragedy and triumph! www.pmcila.org. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 8 at 9:45 a.m. - Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 8 at 5:30 p.m. - Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 10 at 2:00 p.m. - Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 15 at 9:45 a.m. - Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 16 at 9:30 a.m. - Library for All: Interactive Program for Adults with Disabilities (Ages 18+)
The Library is a place for everyone in the community to gather for entertainment. We welcome the public to join our friends from the Livingston Activity Center and their caregivers at the Library for coloring and a movie. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 16 at 6:00 p.m. - Swiss Army Keyring (Ages 18+)
Looking for a really cool gift? Maybe you just want to organize your keys. We have the PERFECT craft for you. We are going to make keyrings in the style of Swiss Army knives (no knives here!). Come see the amazing possibilities the Library’s CNC Cutting and Engraving Machine can offer with these precision-cut pieces of wood and tin. We’ll add just a few extra supplies to keep your keys organized and in one place. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 17 at 2:00 p.m. - Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 17 at 5:00 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
November 18 at 11:00 a.m. - Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
November 18 at 6:00 p.m. - STEM Superstars! (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 19 at 10:30 a.m. - Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 22 at 9:45 a.m. - Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 22 at 5:30 p.m. - Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 29 at 9:45 a.m. - Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
South Branch
November 2 at 10:30 a.m. - Joyful Reads (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
November 11 at 5:30 p.m. - Folded Book Art: Thanksgiving Turkey Centerpiece (Ages 18+)
Join us to make a holiday gobbler using pages of a book. It will be the talk of the table at your Thanksgiving feast! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 16 at 5:30 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
November 16 at 5:30 p.m. - Fun with Paint! (Ages 3-7)
Bring your little ones to the library to discover their creative side as we use paint to express ourselves. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 30 at 5:30 p.m. - Family Fun Fest: Sharpie Shoes (Ages 12-18)
Wouldn’t it be fun if your shoes could reflect your personality? Bring your own pair of canvas shoes and your creativity and the library will provide the rest. Come get crafty with us and create some fancy footwear! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Watson Branch
November 2 at 6:00 p.m. - Swiss Army Keyring (Ages 18+)
Looking for a really cool gift? Maybe you just want to organize your keys. We have the PERFECT craft for you. We are going to make keyrings in the style of Swiss Army knives (no knives here!). Come see the amazing possibilities the Library’s CNC Cutting and Engraving Machine can offer with these precision-cut pieces of wood and tin. We’ll add just a few extra supplies to keep your keys organized and in one place. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 4 at 5:30 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
November 5 at 10:30 a.m. - Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 9 at 10:00 a.m. - Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
November 9 at 6:00 p.m. - Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
November 11 at 5:30 p.m. - Giant Games (All Ages)
Bigger is better – join us at the library for your favorite board games… but BIGGER! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 16 at 5:30 p.m. - Folded Book Art: Thanksgiving Turkey Centerpiece (Ages 18+)
Join us to make a holiday gobbler using pages of a book. It will be the talk of the table at your Thanksgiving feast! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 18 at 5:30 p.m. - Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
November 19 at 10:30 a.m. - Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Virtual Programming
November 12 at 1:00 p.m. - Swiss Army Keyring (Ages 18+)
Looking for a really cool gift? Maybe you just want to organize your keys. We have the PERFECT craft for you. We are going to make keyrings in the style of Swiss Army knives (no knives here!). Come see the amazing possibilities the Library’s CNC Cutting and Engraving Machine can offer with these precision-cut pieces of wood and tin. We’ll add just a few extra supplies to keep your keys organized and in one place. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
November 25 at 10:00 a.m. - Spotlight Storytime: Needlework with Kids (Ages 3-8)
Spotlight Storytime: Needlework with Kids focuses on Livingston Parish Library Art Kits! Check out our knitting kits and crochet kits and follow along with Ms. Kellye in this fun storytime as she spins a yarn or two about knitting and more at the Library! This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
