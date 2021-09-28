Storytimes
Storytimes are back just in time for Summer! Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
October 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- A Very “Scarry” Halloween Party (Ages 3-7)
This program may have “Scarry” in the name, but it will be anything but frightening! Join us as we celebrate Halloween with the residents of Richard Scarry’s “Busytown.” We will read a story, watch a video, and create a spooky, silly craft. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 8 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 12 at 1:00 p.m. -- Swirly Pumpkin (Ages 18+)
It’s time for pumpkins again. If you’re looking for a unique table decoration, join us for the Swirly Pumpkin craft program that will set everyone’s heads spinning! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 13 at 10:30 a.m. -- Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (Ages 0-5)
Local Author Kat Pigott will be sharing her recently published “Rougarou Stew.” Enjoy Monster Storytime, as well as an author meet-and-greet. Stay for a ‘Monster” Scavenger Hunt and create a take home monster craft. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 21 at 1:00 p.m. -- Hot Glue Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Come join us as we turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D art for your wall! The library will supply a variety of fall templates or you can use your own imagination. With a little polish and paint you will walk away with your very own one-of-a-kind art piece. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 26 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Board Game Night (Ages 12-18)
If you’re a fan of board games, card games, and tabletop RPBs, then the library is the place to be! Join us for a night of fun with your friends and family. Come to play our games or bring your own! Just check with your friendly, local librarians to make sure your game is content appropriate. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 30 at 1:00 p.m. -- Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages)
The library is bringing back the tradition of pumpkin painting – but with a new creative twist! For this family-friendly program, you can bring your own mini pumpkin and use our craft supplies to decorate it, but also have fun making pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required. There’s something for everyone at this squash jamboree. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Albany-Springfield Branch
October 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages)
The library is bringing back the tradition of pumpkin painting – but with a new creative twist! For this family-friendly program, you can bring your own mini pumpkin and use our craft supplies to decorate it, but also have fun making pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required. There’s something for everyone at this squash jamboree. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- Bad Art Night: Monster Edition (Ages 16+)
Come make BAD ART MONSTERS with us! Leave your good taste at home and let your creativity go wild! We’ll provide a variety of craft supplies, and you’ll compete to see who can make the ugliest monster art. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Hootie Reads (Ages 8-11)
Hootie Reads! Check out some fascinating owl facts in the series’ “Owl Diaries,” “The Last Firehawk,” and “Guardians of Ga'hoole.” Join us and enjoy the movie, Legend of the Guardians, while making owl crafts and snacks. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 20 at 10:30 a.m. -- Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (Ages 0-5)
Local Author Kat Pigott will be sharing her recently published “Rougarou Stew.” Enjoy Monster Storytime, as well as an author meet-and-greet. Stay for a ‘Monster” Scavenger Hunt and create a take home monster craft. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 25 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pumpkin Painting (Ages 18+)
Looking for a fun way to decorate for the spooky season? Well, look no more! Come to our pumpkin painting and movie program! Bring a pumpkin to the library and use our supplies to create a festive pumpkin decoration. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 28 at 6:00 p.m. -- A Very “Scarry” Halloween Party (Ages 3-7)
This program may have “Scarry” in the name, but it will be anything but frightening! Join us as we celebrate Halloween with the residents of Richard Scarry’s “Busytown.” We will read a story, watch a video, and create a spooky, silly craft. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 9 at 5:30 p.m. -- Hot Glue Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Come join us as we turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D art for your wall! The library will supply a variety of fall templates or you can use your own imagination. With a little polish and paint you will walk away with your very own one-of-a-kind art piece. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
September 28 at 10:30 a.m. -- Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (Ages 0-5)
Local Author Kat Pigott will be sharing her recently published “Rougarou Stew.” Enjoy Monster Storytime, as well as an author meet-and-greet. Stay for a ‘Monster” Scavenger Hunt and create a take home monster craft. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 4 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 5 at 2:00 p.m. -- Swirly Pumpkin (Ages 18+)
It’s time for pumpkins again. If you’re looking for a unique table decoration, join us for the Swirly Pumpkin craft program that will set everyone’s heads spinning! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 6 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 11 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 11 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 13 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 13 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Pop-Psychology Extravaganza! (Ages 12-18)
What could be more frightening than skimming the depths of your psyche? Come join us as we delve into our personalities with popular sorting quizzes such as the Myers-Briggs, the Enneagram, the Pottermore Hogwarts House sorter and more! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 14 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars! (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 15 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 18 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 20 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 21 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 21 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages)
The library is bringing back the tradition of pumpkin painting – but with a new creative twist! For this family-friendly program, you can bring your own mini pumpkin and use our craft supplies to decorate it, but also have fun making pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required. There’s something for everyone at this squash jamboree. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 25 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 27 at 6:30 p.m. -- Pumpkin Painting (Ages 18+)
Looking for a fun way to decorate for the spooky season? Well, look no more! Come to our pumpkin painting and movie program! Bring a pumpkin to the library and use our supplies to create a festive pumpkin decoration. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 28 at 6:00 p.m. -- A Very “Scarry” Halloween Party (Ages 3-7)
This program may have “Scarry” in the name, but it will be anything but frightening! Join us as we celebrate Halloween with the residents of Richard Scarry’s “Busytown.” We will read a story, watch a video, and create a spooky, silly craft. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
November 2 at 3:00 p.m. -- Hot Glue Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Come join us as we turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D art for your wall! The library will supply a variety of fall templates or you can use your own imagination. With a little polish and paint you will walk away with your very own one-of-a-kind art piece. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
South Branch
October 5 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Something In between Book Club (Ages 8-14)
The Something in beTween Book Club is a book club for tweens ages 8 - 14. Meeting bi-monthly on the even-numbered months, this book club gathers to discuss the good, the bad, or "something in beTween" about the selected title. There will be refreshments and activities based on the book being read. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 6 at 10:30 a.m. -- Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (Ages 0-5)
Local Author Kat Pigott will be sharing her recently published “Rougarou Stew.” Enjoy Monster Storytime, as well as an author meet-and-greet. Stay for a ‘Monster” Scavenger Hunt and create a take home monster craft. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 19 at 6:00 p.m. -- Hootie Reads (Ages 8-11)
Hootie Reads! Check out some fascinating owl facts in the series’ “Owl Diaries,” “The Last Firehawk,” and “Guardians of Ga'hoole.” Join us and enjoy the movie, Legend of the Guardians, while making owl crafts and snacks. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 21 at 6:00 p.m. -- Hot Glue Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Come join us as we turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D art for your wall! The library will supply a variety of fall templates or you can use your own imagination. With a little polish and paint you will walk away with your very own one-of-a-kind art piece. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages)
The library is bringing back the tradition of pumpkin painting – but with a new creative twist! For this family-friendly program, you can bring your own mini pumpkin and use our craft supplies to decorate it, but also have fun making pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required. There’s something for everyone at this squash jamboree. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies motto is “Bet you’re going to like this next book!” Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering with refreshments and sometimes even costumes based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
October 1 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 5 at 6:00 p.m. -- Hot Glue Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Come join us as we turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D art for your wall! The library will supply a variety of fall templates or you can use your own imagination. With a little polish and paint you will walk away with your very own one-of-a-kind art piece. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
October 12 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
October 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages)
The library is bringing back the tradition of pumpkin painting – but with a new creative twist! For this family-friendly program, you can bring your own mini pumpkin and use our craft supplies to decorate it, but also have fun making pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required. There’s something for everyone at this squash jamboree. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 15 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 15 at 1:00 p.m. -- Hot Glue Canvas Art (Ages 18+)
Come join us as we turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D art for your wall! The library will supply a variety of fall templates or you can use your own imagination. With a little polish and paint you will walk away with your very own one-of-a-kind art piece. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 16 at 6:30 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Hocus Pocus (All Ages)
It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! Dress up in your favorite costume, grab something to hold your trick-or-treat candy, and join us for an outdoor showing of the classic Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus. Trick-or-treating begins at 6:30 pm. Outdoor movie begins at 7:00 pm. Popcorn and trick-or-treat candy provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pumpkin Painting (Ages 18+)
Looking for a fun way to decorate for the spooky season? Well, look no more! Come to our pumpkin painting and movie program! Bring a pumpkin to the library and use our supplies to create a festive pumpkin decoration. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Board Game Night (Ages 12-18)
If you’re a fan of board games, card games, and tabletop RPBs, then the library is the place to be! Join us for a night of fun with your friends and family. Come to play our games or bring your own! Just check with your friendly, local librarians to make sure your game is content appropriate. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 27 at 10:30 a.m. -- Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (Ages 0-5)
Local Author Kat Pigott will be sharing her recently published “Rougarou Stew.” Enjoy Monster Storytime, as well as an author meet-and-greet. Stay for a ‘Monster” Scavenger Hunt and create a take home monster craft. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
October 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Tween Hangout (Ages 8-11)
Join us for Tween Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
October 29 at 1:00 p.m. -- Swirly Pumpkin (Ages 18+)
It’s time for pumpkins again. If you’re looking for a unique table decoration, join us for the Swirly Pumpkin craft program that will set everyone’s heads spinning! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
