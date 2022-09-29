Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Saturday, October 15 for Livingston Parish Book Festival
The Main Branch in Livingston will be the only branch to remain open for the 7th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival.
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
Monday, October 3 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 4 at 5:00 p.m. -- Beginner’s Watercolor Painting w/ Heidi Lindsley (Ages 18+)
Have you ever wanted to learn how to paint with watercolors? Join us with local art instructor Heidi Lindsley as she guides us through painting a fall-inspired pumpkin scene. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 5 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 6 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Marvel Edition (Ages 12-18)
Avengers assemble! Teens are invited to join us for Fandom Club: Marvel Edition to make decorative wooden comic book stars and Marvel buttons. Afterwards, teens will compete against each other in bowling, archery, and a disc toss. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 10 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 11 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 12 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 17 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 19 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Aerodynamics (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we will explore aerodynamics and the forces of flight together, then have a paper airplane race! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m. -- Evening Book Club (Ages 18+)
Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 24 at 2:30 p.m. -- Fall Macramé Rainbow (Ages 12-18)
Think rainbows are just for summer? Well, think again and join us at the library as we create a custom fall macramé rainbow to spice up your space. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 24 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 26 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Designer Pumpkin Painting (Ages 18+)
So, you'd like a unique pumpkin this year? Come paint with us! Bring your pumpkin and creative ideas, or follow along with the designs we have in store to make an exquisite looking Halloween decoration! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. -- Outdoor commUNITY Movie (All Ages)
“Good is no fun at all” or is it? Watch the infamous characters from Aaron Blabey’s book series come alive at an outdoor showing of Dreamworks’ The Bad Guys (PG). To avoid a prison sentence, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake, Ms. Tarantula, and Mr. Wolf must band together to pull off their greatest con yet -- becoming model citizens. Popcorn and drinks provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 31 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
Thursday, October 13 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Aerodynamics (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we will explore aerodynamics and the forces of flight together, then have a paper airplane race! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m. -- Designer Pumpkin Painting (Ages 18+)
So, you'd like a unique pumpkin this year? Come paint with us! Bring your pumpkin and creative ideas, or follow along with the designs we have in store to make an exquisite looking Halloween decoration! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages)
The library is bringing back the tradition of pumpkin painting – but with some new creative twists! For this family-friendly program, bring your own mini pumpkin and use our supplies to decorate it, but also create some fun and decorative pumpkin crafts that don’t require an actual pumpkin. There’s something for every age at this squash-filled jamboree. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, October 25 at 5:00 p.m. -- Bat Week Celebration! (All Ages)
Let’s celebrate Bat Week at the Albany-Springfield Branch Library with Nikki Anderson of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries! Come and join us as we learn why bats are cool, which ones you can find in our local ecosystem, and get some info on what Wildlife and Fisheries does in our community. All ages welcome. Refreshments and more will be provided. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. -- Sushi Night (Ages 12-18)
Join us for a sweet sushi-filled evening! Create candy sushi, play games, and more. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Monday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Monday, October 3 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 3 at 2:00 p.m. -- Excel Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. -- Word Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 5 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 6 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Aerodynamics (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we will explore aerodynamics and the forces of flight together, then have a paper airplane race! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 6 at 6:30 p.m. -- Voices and Votes: Democracy in America (Ages 18+)
Celebrate our ongoing fight for freedom and democracy with the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit “Voices and Votes”. Denham Springs Main Street will present six speakers and discussions throughout Sept. and Oct. at the Denham Springs/Walker Library to go along with the display at the Old City Hall. There will be a book club discussion of The Woman’s Hour for the final meeting. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 10 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 11 at 2:00 p.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 12 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fall Macramé Rainbow (Ages 12-18)
Think rainbows are just for summer? Well, think again and join us at the library as we create a custom fall macramé rainbow to spice up your space. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 13 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages)
The library is bringing back the tradition of pumpkin painting – but with some new creative twists! For this family-friendly program, bring your own mini pumpkin and use our supplies to decorate it, but also create some fun and decorative pumpkin crafts that don’t require an actual pumpkin. There’s something for every age at this squash-filled jamboree. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. -- Voices and Votes: Democracy in America (Ages 18+)
Celebrate our ongoing fight for freedom and democracy with the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit “Voices and Votes”. Denham Springs Main Street will present six speakers and discussions throughout Sept. and Oct. at the Denham Springs/Walker Library to go along with the display at the Old City Hall. There will be a book club discussion of The Woman’s Hour for the final meeting. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 17 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 17 at 5:00 p.m. -- Intermediate Word (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 18 at 2:00 p.m. -- Intermediate Excel (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m. -- Designer Pumpkin Painting (Ages 18+)
So, you'd like a unique pumpkin this year? Come paint with us! Bring your pumpkin and creative ideas, or follow along with the designs we have in store to make an exquisite looking Halloween decoration! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 19 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m. -- Voices and Votes: Democracy in America (Ages 18+)
Celebrate our ongoing fight for freedom and democracy with the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit “Voices and Votes”. Denham Springs Main Street will present six speakers and discussions throughout Sept. and Oct. at the Denham Springs/Walker Library to go along with the display at the Old City Hall. There will be a book club discussion of The Woman’s Hour for the final meeting. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 24 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 25 at 2:00 p.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 26 at 9:30 a.m. -- Ask-a-Lawyer (Ages 18+)
The Baton Rouge Bar Association returns to offer free and individual counseling sessions through their Pro Bono Project. Adults seeking civil legal advice can meet with area attorneys for fifteen minute sessions on a first come, first-served basis. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, October 26 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Marvel Edition (Ages 12-18)
Avengers assemble! Teens are invited to join us for Fandom Club: Marvel Edition to make decorative wooden comic book stars and Marvel buttons. Afterwards, teens will compete against each other in bowling, archery, and a disc toss. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, October 31 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
Tuesday, October 4 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a “threadition” for your family by learning to embroider by hand. This ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmothers or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 13 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a “threadition” for your family by learning to embroider by hand. This ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmothers or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m. -- Fall Macramé Rainbow (Ages 12-18)
Think rainbows are just for summer? Well, think again and join us at the library as we create a custom fall macramé rainbow to spice up your space. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 20 at 5:45 p.m. -- Feeding Young Minds (All Ages)
Mealtime is family time! In partnership with Livingston Parish Library, Mighty Moms presents a new program to help feed the minds, bodies, and mealtime traditions of families in Livingston Parish. Learn how you can enrich your family mealtimes and leave with a meal kit supplied by Mighty Moms. The meal kit includes all the necessary ingredients for four family meals, recipe cards with QR codes to the how-to cooking videos produced by Mighty Moms, family game suggestions, nutrition tips, and conversation starters. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages)
The library is bringing back the tradition of pumpkin painting – but with some new creative twists! For this family-friendly program, bring your own mini pumpkin and use our supplies to decorate it, but also create some fun and decorative pumpkin crafts that don’t require an actual pumpkin. There’s something for every age at this squash-filled jamboree. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Designer Pumpkin Painting (Ages 18+)
So, you'd like a unique pumpkin this year? Come paint with us! Bring your pumpkin and creative ideas, or follow along with the designs we have in store to make an exquisite looking Halloween decoration! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
Tuesday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m. -- Beginner Cricut Class (Ages 18+)
Come to the library to learn some Cricut basics and get the chance for some hands-on experience. You’ll even get to Cricut your own design to put on a coffee mug! Basic computer skills are required for this class. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, October 6 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, October 6 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details
Friday, October 7 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Friday, October 7 at 1:30 p.m. -- Beginner Cricut Class (Ages 18+)
Come to the library to learn some Cricut basics and get the chance for some hands-on experience. You’ll even get to Cricut your own design to put on a coffee mug! Basic computer skills are required for this class. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 11 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Thursday, October 13 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, October 13 at 5:00 p.m. -- Sushi Night (Ages 12-18)
Join us for a sweet sushi-filled evening! Create candy sushi, play games, and more. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, October 20 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Sock Puppet Theatre (Ages 8-11)
Let’s put on a show! Make a fun, silly sock puppet friend using socks provided by the library or a pair of your own. Give your sock puppet some personality with a unique name and fun look; then, put on a puppet show with your new best friend! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m. -- Designer Pumpkin Painting (Ages 18+)
So, you'd like a unique pumpkin this year? Come paint with us! Bring your pumpkin and creative ideas, or follow along with the designs we have in store to make an exquisite looking Halloween decoration! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, October 27 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club: Haunted Houses (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGOs will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Virtual Programming
Thursday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- Pumpkin Painting: Designs for Home (Ages 6-18)
Can’t make it to the library for Pumpkin Decorating… but in need of some inspiration? Join us virtually as we demonstrate how to paint two fun and easy designs for your own pumpkin. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
