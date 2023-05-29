Registration is underway for the Livingston Parish Library’s annual Summer Reading program, which gives patrons the chance to win prizes for meeting reading goals and attending library activities.
One of its most popular annual programs, the library’s Summer Reading Program aims to help children and teens retain and improve their reading skills throughout the summer by offering fun and educational activities in addition to reading challenges.
Adults are also invited to participate in the annual program.
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Imagine Your Story.”
Kickoff events will be held at all five branches on Tuesday, May 30. Kids can make a fun summer reading-themed craft while caretakers handle sign-up. In addition to receiving a registration prize, participants who attend kickoff day and register or are already registered for summer reading will receive a special gift.
There are four age groups for the Summer Reading Program: Read-to-Me (babies – age 5), Youth (ages 6 – 11), Teens (ages 12 – 18), and Adults (ages 18+). Each age group has certain requirements to fulfill for completion of the program.
People can register online or by visiting their local branch.
Along with reading challenges, the library will host several performers, storytellers, and educators. Some of the scheduled entertainers include the Youth Ballet, Johnette Downing, Mitch the Magician, Barnhill Preserve, Harvey Rabbit and Friends, the Tri-Parish Ballet, the Crescent Circus, and more.
Library branches will also host other activities centered around science, arts and crafts, reading, and other categories.
For more details on this year’s Summer Reading Program, please visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info/summerreading.
