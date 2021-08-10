LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Wednesday, Aug. 11

Traditional breakfast menu: Cereal

Breakfast in the classroom menu: Cereal bar, yogurt cup

Lunch menu: Flatbread pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad

Thursday, Aug. 12

Traditional breakfast menu: Cereal

Breakfast in the classroom menu: Cereal bar, yogurt cup

Lunch menu: Flatbread pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad

Friday, Aug. 13

Breakfast menu: Flatbread breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup

(Note: All students receive free breakfast and free lunch for the 2021-22 school year. No application required. Menus are subject to change.)

