Wednesday, Aug. 11
Traditional breakfast menu: Cereal
Breakfast in the classroom menu: Cereal bar, yogurt cup
Lunch menu: Flatbread pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad
Thursday, Aug. 12
Traditional breakfast menu: Cereal
Breakfast in the classroom menu: Cereal bar, yogurt cup
Lunch menu: Flatbread pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad
Friday, Aug. 13
Breakfast menu: Flatbread breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup
(Note: All students receive free breakfast and free lunch for the 2021-22 school year. No application required. Menus are subject to change.)
