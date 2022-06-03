The Explore Nature Event was a popular place to be in Denham Springs on Saturday, May 14.
The event was organized by Krista Adams, of the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative (PMCI), with the goal to bring nature inspired information to the Livingston Parish community.
This event is held annually at PARDS North Park and showcases various nature and gardening organizations and vendors from around the state. The outdoor educational event provided information promoting the joy of activities centered around nature.
This year was the biggest year yet, with 18 groups participating.
Avian biologist Katie Percy kicked off the event when she led a bird walk around the park’s walking trail. Participants viewed native birds while Ms. Percy provided information regarding the birds’ migrations, nesting, and foraging habits.
The group saw an amazing number of birds, including: eight Canada Goose (with six young), two Muscovy Duck, two Mourning Dove, three Chimney Swift, one Ruby-throated Hummingbird, one Great Egret, one Snowy Egret, two Black Vulture, one Red-bellied Woodpecker, two Great Crested Flycatcher, one Eastern Kingbird, two Loggerhead Shrike, two Blue Jay, one American Crow, one Fish Crow, one Tufted Titmouse, numerous Purple Martins, two Carolina Wren, three European Starling, two Northern Mockingbird, two Eastern Bluebird, one Eastern Towhee, two Orchard Oriole (female on nest), six Red-winged Blackbird, two Brown-headed Cowbird, four Common Grackle, and one Cardinal.
Observing a nesting pair of Red-winged Blackbirds was a special treat for the group.
As in year’s past, the event highlights the large Purple Martin colony at North Park. Mike and Krista Adams started the colony in 2016, watching it grow from one nesting pair to currently 59 nesting pairs. Krista reported as of the event date there were over 200 nestlings at the site which will fledge in the upcoming weeks.
During the event, Mike and Krista offered attendees a peek inside a Purple Martin nest to view nestlings. Krista also presented several important facts about these neotropical migrants, including that this species relies on humans for their housing.
The Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.) exhibit was a favorite spot for many attendees. Some individuals stated, including Anderson Cranford, that they returned to Explore Nature this year in hopes of seeing the corn snake, Boots.
The Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine was a new exhibitor this year and brought various wild bird species to demonstrate their work in the rescue and rehabilitation of wild animals. They brought a Red-tailed hawk, Barred owl, Mississippi kite, and American kestrel to delight the crowd.
Avid nature lover and the current Miss Louisiana USA, KT Scannell, visited the event and chatted with attendees and exhibitors about the displays. She graciously posed with individuals for photos as well. Miss Louisiana also overcame her fear of snakes and touched the corn snake, Boots, as event attendees watched.
A new organization to the event was the International Crane Foundation. Attendees learned about their work worldwide to conserve cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds, and flyways on which they depend.
Irvin Louque, Whooping Crane Outreach Coordinator-Louisiana, was on hand to share information about Whooping Cranes and how they are being reintroduced to Louisiana. Whooping Cranes are listed as endangered.
To keep everyone hydrated, Raising Canes was handing out complimentary tea and lemonade. Krista was happy to add Raising Canes to the event lineup and was excited to hear that one of the employees was interested in becoming a certified master naturalist after visiting the Louisiana Master Naturalist of Greater Baton Rouge booth.
The Louisiana Native Plant Society and Livingston Parish Master Gardener groups were present and provided information on plants and how to create a backyard native habitat.
Other groups represented included the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, Nature to Geaux, Livingston Parish Library, Dawn’s Designs, and Perault’s Nuisance Wildlife Control, LLC. Face painting was provided by English Springer Rescue America, Inc. (ESRA).
Krista said she is thankful for the support from the PARDS board for the Purple Martin conservation site and the Explore Nature event. The Purple Martin colony attracts several visitors to the park each Spring and inspires others in the community to install a Purple Martin house in their backyard.
Next year’s event is tentatively set for May 13, 2023. Organizations interested in participating next year should contact Krista Adams by completing the contact form on the PMCI website: www.pmcila.org.
In the meantime, the community is invited to participate in the Explore Nature Family Presentation series this summer at SLU Livingston. Information can be found on the PMCI website’s event page which provides a link to the SLU Lifelong Learning webpage.
(This article was submitted by Krista Adams.)
