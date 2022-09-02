Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association to resume in-person meetings

The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association will resume in-person meetings after a two-year recess due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited about coming together again after two years of Covid recess.
This year, meetings will be held on the second Monday of October, November, December, February, and March. The new meeting location is the east Meeting Room of the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Each meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with a “mix and mingle” and light, breakfast refreshments before welcoming a guest speaker.
“We have a wonderful line up of guest speakers planned for the year plus a field trip at the conclusion of the term,” the association said.
Membership is $10 a year, and payment can be made at the first meeting.
“We hope that you will look over the agenda, mark your calendar and plan to join us!” the association said.
The 2022-23 agenda is as follows:
Oct. 10 -- Join us in a Book Swap
Nov. 14 -- Jane Patterson, president Baton Rouge Audubon Society: Attracting Birds to Your Yard
Dec. 12 -- Christmas lunch with State Rep. Buddy Mincey
Feb. 13 -- Melinda McPherson, bell soloist: The Art of Bells:
March 13 -- year conclusion, field trip
More information on the group can be found on Facebook at LPRTA2022.
