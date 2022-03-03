Livingston Parish Public Schools announced it will hold “Registration Assistance Days” in March and April for parents of children who will attend kindergarten classes for the 2022-23 school year.
A child must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2022, to be eligible to register for kindergarten. Parents are required to register their child through the district’s PowerSchool registration portal, which can be accessed through links on the district’s homepage at www.lpsb.org beginning March 4.
Livingston Schools Elementary Supervisor of Instruction Stacey Milton said parents needing assistance with accessing PowerSchool and successfully completing the online registration can consult with staff at their child’s assigned school. Only those children not currently enrolled with the district should register and/or seek registration assistance.
Parents will be required to upload the following documents to PowerSchool: a certified birth certificate, social security card, shot record and proofs of residency, such as a utility bill in the parent and/or guardian’s name.
"Parents needing assistance with completing the registration process should take advantage of this assistance day," Milton said. "Our staff will help them access the site and walk them through the process. Parents should bring all the required documents with them when they attend."
Parish schools will hold Kindergarten Registration Assistance Days according to the following schedule:
-- Albany Lower Elementary: March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- Denham Springs Elementary: April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
-- Doyle Elementary: April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Eastside Elementary: April 8 from 9am. to 1 p.m.
-- French Settlement Elementary: March 25 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
-- Freshwater Elementary: May 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
-- Frost: March 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
-- Gray's Creek Elementary: April 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- Holden: March 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
-- Juban Parc Elementary: April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- Levi Milton Elementary: April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- Lewis Vincent Elementary: April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- Live Oak Elementary: April 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- Maurepas: March 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
-- North Corbin Elementary: April 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- North Live Oak Elementary: March 31 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
-- Northside Elementary: March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- Seventh Ward Elementary: April 8 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
-- South Fork Elementary: March 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- South Live Oak Elementary: March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- South Walker Elementary: April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
-- Southside Elementary: March 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. OR April 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-- Springfield Elementary: April 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.
-- Walker Elementary: May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A full listing of schedules for all Kindergarten Registration Assistance Days, required documentation and information about online application procedures is available online at www.lppsearlychildhood.com.
Parents may attend the assistance session at any time within the allocated window.
Milton noted that the district is currently taking applications for preschool-aged children, and that assistance days for parents of those children are currently underway across the parish. She said all eligible applications will go into a lottery to determine who is admitted.
Milton said parents can submit documents for Pre-K applications and/or Kindergarten registrations with a Smart Phone (Apple or Android), laptop, computer, or tablet at any time once an application window opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.