Local Girl Scouts get safety tips from Denham Springs police officer

Daisy Girl Scouts from Troop 10368 recently learned their phone numbers and addresses as part of the requirements to obtain the safety award pin. Pictured, from left, are Olivia Reinosa, Saniyah Carey, Officer Leesha Robert from the Denham Springs Police Department, Juliet Sosa, Emani Johnson, and Fayleigh Roberts.

 Photo submitted

While working toward their safety award pin, Daisy Girl Scouts from Troop 10368, based in Denham Springs, recently had to learn their addresses and phone numbers.

They also received safety tips from one who knows best.

Officer Leesha Robert, of the Denham Springs Police Department, recently visited the troop to talk about all things safety. During her visit, Robert stressed to the Scouts the importance of learning information such as their addresses and phone numbers, how to properly use 911, and various safety tips.

The Girl Scouts will continue working toward their safety award pin and will soon learn more about safety from local firefighters.

