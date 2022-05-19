Meet these animals looking for a furever home!

Some lovable animals are looking for their furever homes!
Animals are up for adoption at the parish’s three animal shelters located in Denham Springs, Walker and Livingston.
The News has partnered with the shelters and will feature some of their animals to help them find new families in the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” series, which will run weekly both online and in print.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is located at 600 Bowman Street, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 664-4472 or email animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
The Walker Animal Shelter is located at 13740 Ball Park Road, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is located at 13525 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (225) 686-7798.
The three animal shelters are also very active on Facebook, where they post pictures of lost or picked-up animals, adoptions or any other updates daily.
Meet this week’s lovable animals ready for adoption.
Meet Little Ann!
How about a little love in your life? Say hello to Little Ann. She is a 56-pound pittie mix girl and is about 4.5 years old. This girl loves people and is very sweet and affectionate. She is also playful and smart. She does well on a leash and would love to be a part of a loving family.
Little Ann is heartworm positive, but don’t let that stop you from meeting this angel. Heartworm disease is treatable. A home check will be required to adopt Little Ann and her adoption fee is $70. This covers her spay, shots and a microchip.
Come see Little Ann at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter or call (225) 686-7798 for more information.
Meet Wally!
Wally is about 1-2 years old. He is very friendly and is ready for his forever home. He is neutered and current on all vaccines. He is heartworm positive but is on prevention and has no symptoms.
Wally is available at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter with an approved application.
Meet Mocha!
This beauty is Mocha! She’s two to three years old, current on vaccines, spayed and heartworm negative. Mocha gets really excited to meet new people but settles down quickly. She loves to go on walks and does well on a leash!
Mocha, who is at the Walker Animal Shelter, loves everyone she meets!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.