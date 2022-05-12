Meet these animals looking for a new home

Some lovable animals are looking for their furever homes!
Animals are up for adoption at the parish’s three animal shelters located in Denham Springs, Walker and Livingston.
The News has partnered with the shelters and will feature some of their animals to help them find new families in the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” series, which will run weekly both online and in print.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is located at 600 Bowman Street, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 664-4472 or email animalcontrol@cityofdenhamsprings.com.
The Walker Animal Shelter is located at 13740 Ball Park Road, and its hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter is located at 13525 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, call (225) 686-7798.
The three animal shelters are also very active on Facebook, where they post pictures of lost or picked-up animals, adoptions or any other updates daily.
Meet this week’s lovable animals ready for adoption.
Meet Barnaby!
Big, goofy guy in need of a fun family with older kids to play with!! Meet Barnaby, a 2-year-old guy. Barnaby weighs 75 pounds and is possibly a Ridgeback mix. He is very energetic and loves to play in the kiddie pool. He gets along with other dogs and loves people. Barnaby will sit on command for a treat! He is heartworm positive which is treatable. Ask a shelter staff member for details.
Barnaby needs training to learn that jumping on people is not polite! Come and meet this super sweet boy at the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter or call 225-686-7798 for more info. Adoption fee is $70 which includes neuter, shots and microchip!
Meet Wally!
Wally is about 1-2 years old. He is very friendly and is ready for his forever home. He is neutered and current on all vaccines. He is heartworm positive but is on prevention and has no symptoms.
Wally is available at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter with an approved application.
