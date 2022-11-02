For years, Mighty Moms has focused on children.
Now, the organization is turning its attention to the entire family.
Mighty Moms, a non-profit food pantry that has fed impoverished children for more than 10 years, has introduced a new program aimed at uniting families around the dinner table.
Through a partnership with the Livingston Parish Library, Mighty Moms has revamped its “Feeding Young Minds” program, which will now provide monthly meal kits for families to prepare a variety of dishes, according to co-founders Dawn Birdsong and Beth McCormick.
The meal kits will include all the necessary components for four family meals, including the ingredients, cooking equipment, the recipes, and links to how-to videos. But the kits will also include “fun things” such as conversation starters, nutrition tips, and game suggestions to spur family engagement, something Birdsong and McCormick hope will be the focus of the program.
“It’s not just about cooking — we want to bring families back around the table,” McCormick said. “There were so many things my kids told me around the dinner table that I may not have gotten out of them if it wasn’t for that relaxed environment around the table.
“Everyone is so busy, so this is about taking a minute to eat together and talk together.”
Added Birdsong: “It’s just about encouraging engagement with the family. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich, poor, or in between. That’s the same across the board.”
Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to address childhood hunger in Livingston Parish, where one in four children are “food insecure.” The organization began in 2010 and consists of multiple projects, most notably the Full Tummy Project, which has provided thousands of weekend food bags to students who depend on school-provided meals.
In previous years, Feeding Young Minds was an after-school snack program held at local libraries. But McCormick and Birdsong introduced the refocused program, which was months in the making, at a launch party at the Denham Springs STEM and Robotics Center last month.
During the launch, the Mighty Moms co-founders said their goal is to show families that it is possible to cook nutritious meals without breaking the bank.
“We really want to show that you can feed your family a nutritious meal for not a lot of money,” Birdsong said. “You can have your family around the table and not break the bank. And once they have the recipes and grocery lists, they can reproduce it on their own.”
“A family of six can have four meals for under 50 dollars,” McCormick added. “You can’t drive through McDonald’s for that.”
Feeding Young Minds will rotate through all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library, visiting a different branch on the third Thursday of each month. In addition to the meal kits, each program will feature a different educational presentation.
Families must register on Mighty Moms’ website to receive the meal kits, which will be limited to 25 families. But access to recipes and ingredients lists will be available “to everyone” on the organization’s website and YouTube page, Birdsong and McCormick said.
“We’re focusing on providing food for the food insecure kids and families, but really this is for everyone,” Birdsong said.
In October, the program officially launched at the South Branch, where families gathered to receive their meal kits. The first month of meals featured baked meatball ziti, cheesy meatball pizza, chicken with bow tie pasta, and sausage veggie bake. On average, the meals took less than 45 minutes for prep and cooking, with step-by-step instructions laid out to make it “as easy as possible.”
During the launch, families also heard from Southeastern School of Nursing officials, who explained how to make easy, inexpensive, and nutritious after-school snacks.
In November, the theme will be cooking with crock pots, something each of the 25 registered families will receive.
McCormick and Birdsong said they believe Feeding Young Minds will be a hit for many families in the parish.
“The more we’ve gotten out there and talked, the more we see people are wanting to do this,” McCormick said. “People may not need the free food, but they need the inspiration or fresh ideas or recipes.”
Below is a schedule of the upcoming Feeding Young Minds programs:
-- Albany-Springfield Branch: Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:45 p.m.
-- Main Branch in Livingston: Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:45 p.m.
-- Watson Branch: Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:45 p.m.
-- Denham Springs-Walker Branch: Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.