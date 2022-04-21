For his next birthday, John Schneider would like his hardest decision to be whether to drink a strawberry or mango daiquiri.
So that’s why, after five years of welcoming thousands of people from Louisiana and beyond to his home for a weekend-long birthday bash, he’s ready for a break.
That means this year, he’s going all out.
Schneider, the actor/singer best known for his star-turning role in the beloved action-sitcom “Dukes of Hazzard,” is pulling out all the stops for his popular — and possibly last — Bo’s Extravaganza.
Held annually at John Schneider Studios in Holden, the two-day event will feature live music, meet-and-greets with celebrities, car stunts and car shows, a carnival, a crawfish eating contest, vendors, and a food court.
It will run April 23-24.
“Bo’s Extravaganza” has grown much since Schneider first held it in 2018, drawing thousands every year to the 58-acre stretch of land in Holden that is the former site of Camp Singing Waters.
But Schneider, now 62, recently described the months of planning as a “big undertaking” for him and his staff of around 10. And putting on the event the last two years amid a public health emergency didn’t make things any easier.
“It’s been great, but it’s been tough the last couple of years with all the nonsense that was going on,” Schneider said. “So we’re gonna do a last big hurrah. Then I think for my next birthday we might just go on vacation.”
This year’s event has been dubbed “The Last Rally” as Schneider hopes for a more low-key birthday celebration next year.
“We might get a little selfish next year,” Schneider said with a laugh.
With this being the final “Bo’s,” Schneider is hoping for the biggest one yet.
Schneider and multiple other celebrities will be on hand to meet guests and sign autographs. This year, he will reunite with his “Dukes of Hazzard” co-stars Tom Wopat and Byron Cherry.
Some of the other stars expected to mingle with visitors are Quinton Aaron and Jae Head, both from the Oscar-winning film “The Blind Side,” Dion Baia, and Mindy Robinson, who has starred in several of Schneider’s recent films.
There will be plenty of music, too. Along with Schneider, other musical performers include Cody McCarver, Keith Burns, J Edwards, Rona Barrett, Jay Jones, Louisiana LeRoux, Rockin' Dopsie JR, and Jo-EL Sonnier and the Louisiana Yard Dogs.
“Bo’s Extravaganza” will also include a crawfish cook-off, a car show, a monster truck show, Civil War reenactments, and “Cowboy Church” on Sunday.
“We want to give all of our folks in Louisiana something great to do,” Schneider said. “Their lives have been damaged these last couple of years. We want to have fun and everybody be together, and I want to celebrate the fact that I’m now an adopted Louisianan and just have a great, big time.”
This year, folks will also be able to view the first General Lee, the famous orange Dodge Charger that Schneider drove — and cops chased — in “Dukes of Hazzard.” Schneider said a friend who recently bought it agreed to bring it to Holden for the event.
“There are a lot of General Lees out there, but when someone is in the presence of a General Lee that was actually on the show, they just feel different about it,” Schneider said. “It’s gonna be a special time for the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fans out there. This is a true piece of television history.”
As has become tradition in recent years, Schneider will use the event to film scenes for an upcoming movie. This time, it’s for “Double Or Nothing,” the third film in a series that began with “Stand On It” and continued in last year’s “Poker Run.”
The three films are a tribute to the late Burt Reynolds, one of Schneider’s idols growing up. In fact, Schneider’s first movie appearance came after he snuck onto a film set and got cast as an extra in Reynolds’ classic film “Smokey and the Bandit.”
In “Double Or Nothing,” Schneider and company agree to place their winnings from “Poker Run” in another race. Among the many stunts will be a 150-foot jump over a monster truck that Schneider will perform during Bo’s Extravaganza.
“I like to call that good old-fashioned southern horsepower comedy,” Schneider said. “Nobody is making these kinds of movies anymore, and I love them. Anything that makes you want to squeal your tires on the way out of the movies is good for me.”
Though this will likely be the final Bo’s Extravaganza, Schneider said he is pleased that it has become a main attraction for those who come out every year. Whereas the first few years saw mostly out-of-state visitors show up, the event has drawn more locals recently.
“It took five years to get the message five minutes down the street,” Schneider said. But we seemed to have overcome that. Every time we go out now someone says they’re coming to Bo’s. So I’m excited about this year. I think it’s gonna be our biggest year yet.”
General admission tickets include all-day access to all stage shows, car shows, stunts, and day events. VIP tickets are also available, and all tickets can be bought by visiting www.johnschneiderstudios.com.
Gates open at 10 a.m. both days.
John Schneider Studios is located at 16050 Florida Blvd. in Holden.
