The City of Walker will hold its second Fall Festival Sept. 29-Oct. 2.
Held at Sidney Hutchinson Park, the event will feature carnival rides, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, car show, farmers market and live music.
The festival will kick off with Family Night from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Visitors will be able to purchase $15 armbands for the carnival rides.
Musical entertainment will hit the stage Friday, Sept. 30. 1-10 Bound will perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by Parish County Line at 8:30 p.m.
A car show will open festivities on Saturday, Oct. 1. The car show, which will benefit the Walker Animal Shelter and the Rescue Rehome Repeat, will run from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Saturday’s musical performances will come from the Paul & Pete Band (1-3:30 p.m.), the MoJoes (4:30-7 p.m.), and the Stormy Band (8-10 p.m.).
On Sunday, Oct. 2, Nick Perkins, an Elvis Presley tribute artist, will kick off the musical entertainment, performing from 1-3 p.m. The Na Na Sha Band will close from 4-8 p.m.
For carnival rides, $25 armbands will be available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
General parking for the festival will be available in the lot at 13750 Ball Park Road. Reserved parking is available for $10 and parking passes can be purchased Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker Parks and Recreation Department, 10136 Florida Blvd.
For additional information, call (225) 665-3755 or email parksandrecinfo@walker-la.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.