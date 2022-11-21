A new holiday tradition for the Watson community is starting this year.
The inaugural Watson Christmas Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Live Oak Church.
The program will run from 2-6:30 p.m. and will include a petting zoo, a bounce house, games and crafts, hot chocolate, and live music, courtesy of local singers Chase Tyler and Alayna Lott. Santa Claus will also be making the rounds throughout the event, which will conclude with the lighting of the Christmas tree.
The price of admission is a kid-friendly, self-serving, non-perishable food item. Food items will later be donated to Mighty Moms, a local non-profit organization that provides weekend meal bags to impoverished students during the school year.
There will also be food, refreshments, and T-shirts for sale.
Ryan Chavers, the head organizer for the Watson Christmas Festival, said the event has been in the works for about a year, shortly after he visited the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration in 2021.
That program inspired an idea to start a new holiday tradition in Watson, something similar to the community events Chavers, a lifelong resident of Watson, used to attend as a child.
“It was a good small town community thing we used to do every year, and it was always good to see everyone out there years ago,” Chavers said. “So I wanted to start something back up again for our community.”
Chavers said there is a two-fold purpose behind the upcoming Christmas festival: to help local families in need with the holidays and to give the community a new family-friendly holiday tradition.
Chavers said funds raised will “stay in the community” and go toward buying presents for local families that can’t otherwise afford them.
“There are some families in our community that struggle for Christmas presents and dinners and trying to make ends meet,” Chavers said. “I read some data that a large percentage of grandparents are taking care of grandkids and living off of disability and social security, and they can’t afford what a normal household could afford for presents.
“So our goal is to reach families in the community,” Chavers continued. “I believe we can help [a few] families this year with presents and maybe Christmas dinner.”
The second mission, Chavers said, is “to give our families something to do for the holidays.”
“Around the holidays, a lot of our families go out to other communities in other parishes for something for their kids to do,” he said. “I wanted to have something for our families here in our Watson community.”
In addition to the festival, Chavers said the nearby median will be adorned with Christmas trees, paid for by some of the event sponsors.
Chavers thanked his event staff — which includes Rachel Chavers, Katie Burk, Lorraine Chavers, Dean McDowell, and Donna Milano — for their work to bring the festival to fruition.
Anyone with questions about the Watson Christmas Festival can contact Chavers at (225) 347-1704 or watsonchristmasfestival@yahoo.com. Updates are regularly posted on the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
