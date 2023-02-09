A parade through the historic Antique Village and a concert featuring some of the top talent in the area are on the docket for the Krewe of Denham Springs’ annual Mardi Gras celebration this weekend.
Festivities are slated to begin with the krewe’s Mardi Gras parade at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The parade will start at Denham Springs High, travel through downtown Denham Springs, and end at Veterans Boulevard.
This will mark the 43rd parade for the Krewe of Denham Springs, the longest-running parade in the parish. The parade will include floats, utility vehicles, commercial business groups, church groups, sports teams, marching bands, and dance groups.
For the first time, the krewe is inviting the public to its after-party — a live concert that’ll begin after the parade’s conclusion.
The “Mardi Gras Mambo” will take place at Train Station Park and feature Thomas Cain, the Chase Tyler Band, and Clay Cormier. Music is slated to last until 10 p.m.
There will be food trucks and other family entertainment surrounding the music.
This year’s grand marshal is Mike O’Neal, owner of Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill. A Denham Springs native and graduate of Denham Springs High, O’Neal hosts many groups and organizations in his restaurant, which also has live music and family activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.