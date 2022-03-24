‘People will get a kick out of it’ | Denham Springs High theatre students to perform Southern-based murder mystery April 1-2

For the first time in two years, Denham Springs High theatre students will perform in front of a live audience.
Next week, the Denham Springs High Theatre Department will present multiple showings of “The Case of the Missing Farm Beauty,” a comical murder mystery that comes with a Southern twist.
Students will perform the play, co-written by theatre teacher Donna Van Oss and senior Nate LaRue, during a two-night run April 1-2 inside Jacket Gym. The play begins both days at 7 p.m., and tickets can be bought at the door.
“The Case of the Missing Farm Beauty” follows the story of Sally Ann, who has made more money than she knows what to do through her Youtube channel, which she uses to showcase the beauty of farm life.
But tensions arise when everybody on the farm thinks they’re entitled to a piece of the pie.
“Are any of her friends and family capable of taking matters into their own hands to make sure they get what they want?” reads a flier for the play. “Find out when you come see this play about life on the farm and the dangers of being successful.”
This will mark the department’s first live production since March 2020. With COVID-19 restrictions in place for most of the last two years, the department was forced to put on virtual productions.
LaRue, who plays the lead detective in the upcoming play, was a sophomore the last time the theatre department performed before a live audience. Having been part of stage productions since seventh grade, LaRue expressed excitement at being able to perform in front of ticket buyers instead of in front of a camera.
“It was a totally different ballpark,” LaRue said of the remote productions. “It almost wasn’t like being on stage. I didn’t enjoy it much, and no one else really did. We did it for the students, but it just wasn’t the same as being on stage in front of people. Being on stage in front of an audience gives you a different rush.”
There will be plenty for people to enjoy in “The Case of the Missing Farm Beauty,” which LaRue said took him and Van Oss “almost two years” to complete. There are more than 20 characters in the play, though students will alternate some roles on different nights.
Filled with humorous scenes throughout, LaRue described called the play as “a murder mystery that has a lot of comical references,” many of which poke fun at life on a farm.
“The fact that it’s all southern-based will get a lot of laughs,” he said. “There’s a bunch of old hick stuff and Southern puns. We have people in straw hats and overalls. People will get a kick out of it.”
Performing an original play is nothing new for the DSHS theatre department, which has been responsible for many of its own productions over the last few years. Those plays include “High School: Another Day, Another Test,” “Camp Dinky Springs,” “A Pelican Story,” “Vlad and Alex: You Can Count on Me,” and “River and Juliana.”
LaRue described the writing process as “very collaborative” with Van Oss as the two would constantly bounce ideas off each other.
“She (Van Oss) came up with the idea of a murder mystery and I suggested something southern and farm-based, and it grew from there,” he said. “We worked on it for a while. We didn’t actually start writing out the actual play until after two months of throwing ideas out there. It was very collaborative.”
‘The Case of the Missing Farm Beauty’
A production by the Denham Springs High theatre department
When: Friday and Saturday, April 1-2
Times: 7 p.m. both nights
Where: Jacket Gym, located at 1000 N. Range Avenue
Admission: $5 for students and senior citizens, $8 for adults
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.