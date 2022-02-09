Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will offer vouchers to anyone who attends the Denham Springs High boys’ soccer playoff match Wednesday.
Those who attend will receive a buy one, get one free coupon after the game. The coupons will be good for the night of the game and the next day (Feb. 9-10) at the South Range Avenue location in Denham Springs.
The game against No. 4 Alexandria, which starts at 6 p.m., will be the final game played in the current configuration of Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Patrick Mitchell, general manager of Raising Cane’s in Denham Springs, mentioned the “Cane’s Challenge” during Tuesday’s meeting of the Denham Springs City Council.
“We just really want to pack that stadium and show that team the support they deserve and give that stadium one more cool send-off,” Mitchell said.
The No. 12-seeded Yellow Jackets marched to a thrilling 2-1 overtime win over No. 5 St. Amant at The Pit on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals. Clay Fontenot scored a goal with the clock stopped in regulation to send the contest to overtime, and Axel Agurcia scored the game-winner late in the first extra period.
The regional round victory set up Wednesday’s match against fourth-ranked Alexandria.
If victorious, Denham Springs will play the winner of top-ranked Catholic and No. 9 Southside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.