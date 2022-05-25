U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will address the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce during a meeting on Wednesday, June 1.
The meeting will be held at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Denham Springs. During the meeting, Kennedy will provide some Washington, D.C., updates.
Event registration, which is open, is required to attend. To register for the event or view additional details, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber’s website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org/events.
Check-in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
