Michael Perkins, son of the late Arthur Perkins, is organizing a school supply drive that will be held at L.M. Lockhart Park on Sunday, Aug. 8.
The event will run from 2-5 p.m. at 320 Martin Luther King Drive in Denham Springs.
During the drive, Michael Perkins said as many as 200 backpacks — filled with school supplies — will be given out for elementary and middle school students, free of charge.
Students will also be treated to free refreshments and haircuts.
Speaking at a recent children’s camp, Michael Perkins said the supply drive is being organized in honor of his father, a stalwart of the community who passed away in the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19.
Arthur Perkins was a former U.S. Army officer who served the community in a variety of roles for more than four decades. He was a pillar of Livingston Parish who dedicated his life as a teacher, principal, city councilman, and civil rights activist.
