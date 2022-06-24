The Southeastern Livingston Center will host an eight-part “Google Beginner” series over the months of July and August to help those hoping to gain a better understanding of the tech giant’s applications and services.
The series of one-hour classes will begin July 25 and end Aug. 17. Classes will be led by Nikki Lavergne, a certified Google innovator, trainer, and educator who serves as assistant principal of the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center.
Krystal Hardison, director of the Southeastern Livingston Center located in Walker, said the program is free and open to anyone who registers online or by calling the Southeastern Livingston Center.
Sessions will be held in a classroom and limited to 30 students each. Laptops will be provided.
“They don’t need to bring anything – just show up,” Hardison said. “We have 30 laptops with internet access. We have all the software on everything. They won’t have to bring anything with them.”
Hardison said the goal of the upcoming series falls in line with the mission of the Link Up LIVINGston committee, which was created last summer to address the parish’s broadband and connectivity issues.
Hardison is one of 11 members on the committee that is tasked with addressing three challenges related to connectivity: access, affordability, and digital literacy.
The digital literacy component, Hardison said, is something the committee is working to promote.
“We can make broadband as affordable and accessible as possible, but if they don’t know how to use the technology, then it doesn’t matter, because they won’t understand everything that is available to them,” she said.
Classes will be held from 3-4 p.m. on each scheduled date, with an open lab period to follow the end of each session. Hardison said people can register for a particular class or as many as they'd like, so long as space is available.
Below is a schedule of the classes, as provided by the Southeastern Livingston Center. People can sign up by clicking here or calling the center at (225) 665-3303.
The Southeastern Livingston Center is located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker.
Google Beginner Series
July 25 – Google Workplace for Beginners
Perfect for those new to computers or want to refresh their technology skills. Learn how to use a free set of online tools called “Google Apps.”
July 27 – Google Search for Beginners
Learn how to use Google Search to find information you need quickly and efficiently.
Aug. 1 – Google Sheets for Beginners
Use Google sheets to create a budget for a celebration and perform calculations.
Aug. 3 – Google Drive for Beginners
Learn the skills you’ll need to use Google Drive efficiently and keep the drive organized.
Aug. 8 – Google Docs for Beginners
Plan a celebration by creating a new document containing details about your event. The lesson is designed for people who are new to technology.
Aug. 10 – Google Meet
Hold a virtual meeting to plan details of your celebration using Google Meet.
Aug. 15 – Gmail for Beginners
Learn about your Gmail: Explore your inbox, compose an email, add an attachment, and reply to emails you receive.
Aug. 17 – Google Calendar for Beginners
Create an event on Google Calendar, add details, and invite other people to your event.
