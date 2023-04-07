Livingston Parish SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), a peer-to-peer education and prevention organization, has named Southside Elementary School as the 2022-23 Livingston Parish SADD Elementary Chapter of the Year.
"Southside Elementary SADD exemplifies our idea of a successful SADD chapter at an elementary level,” said Dylan Ivy, Executive Director of LP SADD, in a statement. “The school has done an exceptional job in giving their students' leadership roles to promote alcohol, tobacco, and drug-free lives.”
Each month, LP SADD facilitates prevention lessons in elementary schools across the parish to encourage students to live above the influence of drugs and alcohol.
LP SADD hosted its annual field trip day on Thursday, March 30. During the event, elementary students from across Livingston Parish attended prevention-focused stations and fun-filled workshops led by high school students and adult volunteers.
Nearly 500 people, including students, teachers, community, and business leaders, congratulated Southside Elementary for being named the Elementary Chapter of the Year.
“Southside embodies everything we are trying to create for our elementary students so they become drug-free leaders in our high schools,” Ivy said. “Their teachers, who serve as club sponsors, do an incredible job encouraging students to be civic-minded and servant driven by the numerous community service events they have hosted over the years, including their annual nursing home outreach initiative.”
Since starting a SADD chapter in 2017, Southside Elementary has tripled its membership, with almost 100 members enrolled. The chapter participates in parish-wide prevention campaigns, projects, and activities, including SADD’s Trunk or Treat, Red Ribbon Week, and Jackets Against Destructive Decision's Prom Fashion Show.
Southside has elected officers to give students leadership roles within their school and developed a pen-pal program with Denham Springs High School to promote a safe and drug-free prom night.
“We would like to specifically thank the club’s sponsors, Ms. Jessica Edwards, Mrs. Leah Davis, and Ms. Katelynn Payne,” Ivy said. “These teachers dedicate their time to SADD’s mission. They believe in the program and their students. SADD is stronger because of them.”
