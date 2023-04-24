People from inside Livingston Parish and beyond recently brought their pets to the City of Walker Community Center for The Fix 2, a low cost spay/neuter clinic organized by Dog People of Livingston Parish.
The two-day clinic was sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, courtesy of The Love Tito’s Program, Southern Paws Inc. and the Spay It Forward Campaign.
Dr. Kathleen Elstrott from Kat Vet of Ponchatoula and regional high volume vet specialist, Dr. Kaufmann and Dr Payne provided their surgical services to the clinic. They had help from several volunteers with Kat Vet, Dog People of Livingston Parish, and City of Walker Animal Control, who all helped with intake paperwork, recovery, and discharge.
For a charge of $35, pets received vaccines, spay/neuter and microchipping. After two long days, 167 animals were spayed/neutered from the Livingston Parish community and surrounding areas.
Lunch was provided both days by Bluewater Inspection Services of Walker.
This was the second clinic, following the first last fall. A third clinic is already being planned for later this summer.
