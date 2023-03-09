The Spotlight Theater Players will present “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy, during a three-day run March 16-18 at Wholly Ground Coffee House in Walker.
The show, which is being directed by Christine Norred Brignac, follows the story of five Southern women whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team.
The women set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah,” on North Carolina's outer banks.
As their lives unfold and the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them.
And when fate throws a wrench into one of their lives in the second act, these friends, proving the enduring power of rally round their own with the strength and love that takes this comedy in a poignant and surprising direction.
There will be four performances: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16; 7 p.m. Friday, March 17; 2 p.m Saturday, March 18; and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Doors open one hour before the show.
Pastalaya, popcorn, soft drinks, water and sweets will be served before, during and after the show.
More information can be found on the “Spotlight Theater Players” page on Facebook.
