Young artists will have an opportunity to publicly display their work in the coming months.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting students to exhibit their work in a showcase organizers hope will fill the downtown gallery during the months of March and April.
The offer is open to school age children in grades 1-12, including homeschool students. The next exhibit will run from Thursday, March 3, through Wednesday, April 6.
Artwork can cover any topic or medium, and they may be for sale. Pictures must be ready to hang.
The deadline to register is Feb. 25.
For more information on the exhibit or to submit artwork, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.