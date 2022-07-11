Local artist Amber Hilbun will instruct a studio social art session at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish on Saturday, July 16.
The studio social will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the downtown Denham Springs gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street. Artists ages 12 and up and all skill levels are welcome to attend.
Artists are urged to bring their project — of any media — to work on while socializing with other local artists. This will give attendees a chance to learn new techniques and tricks from each other.
“Observing artists at work can be very inspiring,” the Arts Council said. “We are trying to make this a monthly (third Saturday) event. Please let us know if this is something you enjoy doing and wish to see it continue.”
Artists are urged to bring snacks and drinks. There is no fee, however donations are welcome.
Two weeks following the studio social, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish will display artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association for an exhibit that’ll run through the month of August.
The upcoming exhibit will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and end on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A reception will take place on Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served.
For more information on this exhibit and additional events, people can visit www.artslivingston.org. People can also contact the office by calling (225) 664-1168 or emailing info@artslivingston.org.
