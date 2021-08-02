Summer is nearing an end, but there’s still plenty of time to get those lovable pups ready for their close-ups.
The News is launching its “Hot Dogs of Summer” photo competition, beginning Monday, Aug. 2.
Participants can submit photos of their dogs via an online submission form or via email to david@lpn1898.com. Participants can also hand-deliver photos to The News’ office, located at 688 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs.
To submit a photo online, click here.
Only one photo per dog is allowed, and each photo must be accompanied by the dog’s name, the owner’s name, the owner’s city/town of residence and the owner’s phone number.
But all dog parents are allowed to get creative with their submissions and may include a brief description of their pups (two-sentence max).
Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, with website voting slated for Aug. 16-20.
The top vote-getting dogs will be published in The News’ Aug. 26 edition, and all submissions will be posted online.
“Hot Dogs of Summer” photo competition
Submissions: Aug. 2-13 (5 p.m.)
Website voting: Aug. 16-20
Publication: August 26
Link to online submission form: https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/hotdogs/lazy_dogs/.
Email submissions: david@lpn1898.com
