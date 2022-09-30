‘They gave me my life back’ | Upcoming car show to continue Denham Springs woman’s mission to repay St. Jude

As a 20-year-old patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Erica Huckaby couldn’t believe how expensive her treatment was.
But what blew her away just as much — she was never charged a dime.
“We weren’t billed anything,” Huckaby said. “But we saw the bills of everything that was charged.”
Speaking of her treatment one day in late September, nearly 11 years after she walked out of St. Jude cancer-free, Huckaby, now 31, rattled off some of the expenses her treatment tallied.
There was the near 400-mile ride by ambulance from south Louisiana to Memphis.
Then there was the hospital stay that included four months of chemotherapy.
There was also the two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment her family stayed in.
There was even money for gas and groceries.
Though she was never billed for the treatment, Huckaby said she saw the bills from time to time. They reached hundreds of thousands of dollars, money that was donated by people she’d never meet.
“It’s unreal to think that people give that much,” she said.
Huckaby knows she’ll never be able to fully repay St. Jude for saving her life.
But that won’t stop her from trying.
In October, Huckaby and others representing “Team Erica” will host the Second Annual Cruisin’ Past Cancer Car Show, a benefit that’ll feature pristine cars, music, plenty of food and vendors, auctions and raffles, and prizes.
The family-friendly event will be held at North Park in Denham Springs from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. There is a $20 entry fee for cars and a $50 entry fee for vendors. Spectators get in free, and people will also be able to donate blood to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Proceeds from the event will go directly toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where Huckaby, a Denham Springs resident, received treatment in 2011. Huckaby, her family, and friends have been major advocates for the hospital in the years since her treatment. Together, they’ve raised nearly $70,000 through a variety of benefits.
A 2009 graduate of Live Oak High, Huckaby launched the car show last year in celebration of her 10-year remission anniversary. The event drew more than 60 cars, several food vendors, and hundreds of visitors, raising about $3,000.
But it’s just one of multiple benefits “Team Erica” does.
Along with the car show, Huckaby has spearheaded a week-long benefit for St. Jude in the Central school district, where she has taught for eight years. Schools donate money through free dress days, T-shirt sales, and a “miracle minute” during halftime of the “Central Tackles Cancer Gold Game.”
This year, she aims to raise $10,000 through her benefits.
“We just want to give back what we can,” Huckaby said. “St. Jude gave me my life, and I can give back something to them.”
‘I understand all that was given to me’
One morning in the summer of 2011, Huckaby woke up with a swollen left arm.
Thinking it was just a bug bite, she took some medicine to ease the swelling. Nothing changed.
Huckaby soon scheduled an appointment with her pediatrician, who thought she might’ve had some blockage. But a scan the next day revealed “life-changing” news — Huckaby had a mass in her chest, which along with the swollen arm was starting to affect her breathing.
Doctors later told Huckaby she had large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This type of cancer attacks the lymphatic system, which contains white blood cells that fight infections and other diseases.
Huckaby underwent a biopsy the following week. Three days later, an ambulance arrived to bring her to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, where she’d spend the next four and a half months.
“It was insane,” she recalled. “They came all the way from Memphis in an ambulance to pick me up and drive me up there.”
Because of where the mass was located, doctors opted against surgery and instead put Huckaby through chemotherapy “to melt the mass away,” she said. She stayed at St. Jude from July through November of 2011.
Despite the life-threatening situation she was in, Huckaby described her experience at St. Jude as “amazing,” noting the kindness of the hospital staff and her doctors. She and her parents were able to live full-time in Memphis while a family friend stayed with her sisters in Louisiana.
Being older than most St. Jude patients gave her a unique perspective and perhaps a greater appreciation for her care she was receiving, Huckaby said. The hospital bills exceeded $350,000, and she knew it was paid by people who simply wanted to help.
“I understand all that was given to me,” she said. “St. Jude paid for gas, they gave us grocery money, they put us up in a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment. They still pay for my check-ups. I can see that and appreciate it.”
The kindness extended outside of the hospital: Huckaby recalled strangers giving to her family when they’d go out in the city.
There was one time when someone picked up the tab during a family dinner night. Another time, when her mother went to get a new battery for her watch, the person at the check-out counter let her leave without paying after learning why she was in Memphis. Another time, Huckaby was donating blood when someone gave her tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.
“As an adult, I could see all that and really appreciate it,” she said. “And that’s another reason why I want to give back to St. Jude as much as I can.”
Though she went into remission in October 2011, Huckaby still returns to St. Jude regularly as part of the “St. Jude LIFE” program, a research study that brings long-term childhood cancer survivors back for regular health screenings throughout their adult lives. Huckaby is one of more than 4,300 participants in the program who undergo “comprehensive health evaluations” that help researchers learn about the late effects of cancer therapy.
And when Huckaby goes, St. Jude takes care of the tab.
“Every year that I go back and I do my checkups, that isn’t on our dime,” she said. “They put us up in a hotel… and give us food money and gas money. Even to pay back just that portion of it, I would like to do it.”
‘I’ve had a successful life since cancer’
This Friday, Central High cheerleaders will enter the stands at halftime of the Wildcats’ game against Capitol High, buckets in hand.
Then the chaos begins: For one minute, they’ll try to collect as much money as they can, with every dollar going to St. Jude.
“It gets crazy,” Huckaby said. “We usually collect $1,000 in that one minute every year.”
The “miracle minute” is one of many fundraisers that Huckaby has spearheaded for St. Jude since she ran her first half-marathon in 2013. In the years since, she and her team have raised just under $67,000.
Those fundraisers started off small, mostly bake sales, garage sales, and jambalaya dinners. But as the years went by, Huckaby said she wanted to “go bigger.”
In 2017, she started the “Gold Game” at Central Middle, where she serves as the school’s librarian and at the time the cheer coach. The awareness drive — held fittingly during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month — has since swept the Central school district, with all five schools participating.
Schools join the effort by holding $2 free dress days. A local print shop, Cross Threads, also assists by printing custom-made T-shirts. Plastered across the front of this year’s shirts is the phrase, “Central Community is Knockin’ Out Cancer.”
The “Gold Game” is now held at Central High, and it draws big crowds, Huckaby said. This year, the district will recognize a sixth-grader who underwent treatment at St. Jude last year after doctors discovered a Wilms’ tumor, a rare kidney cancer found mostly in children.
Huckaby said words can't describe her feelings toward the community for rallying around her effort to give to St. Jude. The “Gold Game” has raised $15,000 since 2017.
“They’ve embraced it all,” Huckaby said of her school system. “I’m not even from Central, but they’ve embraced everything I try to do for St. Jude. It’s become a big community event.”
After the “Gold Game,” Huckaby and the rest of Team Erica will turn their attention to the Cruisin’ Past Cancer Car Show, which they hope will be even bigger than last year. Among this year’s prizes is an Apple Watch.
“We want as many people to come as possible,” she said. “We’re hoping to grow the car show every year.”
Huckaby isn’t shy about sharing her story, saying she does it often with her students, their parents, or anyone else who will ask. Sometimes, students facing their own battles with cancer will come to her for advice. Those are cherished conversations, she said.
“It’s a nice connector and it’s good for them to see that I’m a normal person,” Huckaby said. “I’ve had a successful life since cancer and it hasn’t brought me down. It’s important for people to see that. You can overcome it.”
For more information on the upcoming car show or to register, visit the event’s page on Facebook, @Cruisin’ Past Cancer.
