Antique Village

Brad Jones (left) hands a sampling of meats to Lori Cothern at The Restored Home during Chef's Evening in the Antique Village on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.

 Morgan Prewitt | The News

Denham Springs Main Street will present its 21st annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting Event from 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Area restaurants will serve samples of various dishes in shops located in the Antiques Village. A variety of wine samplings will also be available.

Tickets are advanced sales only and are $25 per person. Tickets may be purchased at Old City Hall, 115 Mattie Street, in the Denham Springs Antique Village or online at denhamspringsmainstreet.org. Only 300 tickets will be sold.

All proceeds benefit Denham Springs Main Street.

For more information, call (225) 667-7512 or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.

Restaurants participating in this year’s event are as follows:

Big Mike’s Sports Bar

Don’s Seafood Hut

Hooters

Sombreros

Walk-ons

James Restaurant

Chick-fil-a

Duke’s Seafood and Steak

Rice and Roux

Raising Canes

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Café’ du Jour at the Whistle Stop

Roll On In/Buzzed Bull Creamery

Firehouse BBQ

Creative Cajun Cooking

Lou Lou’s Cottage Kitchen

Lawson’s Lagnaippe

Yeagar’s Down Home

Le Chien Brewing Company

