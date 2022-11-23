Denham Springs Main Street will present its 21st annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting Event from 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Area restaurants will serve samples of various dishes in shops located in the Antiques Village. A variety of wine samplings will also be available.
Tickets are advanced sales only and are $25 per person. Tickets may be purchased at Old City Hall, 115 Mattie Street, in the Denham Springs Antique Village or online at denhamspringsmainstreet.org. Only 300 tickets will be sold.
All proceeds benefit Denham Springs Main Street.
For more information, call (225) 667-7512 or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Restaurants participating in this year’s event are as follows:
Big Mike’s Sports Bar
Don’s Seafood Hut
Hooters
Sombreros
Walk-ons
James Restaurant
Chick-fil-a
Duke’s Seafood and Steak
Rice and Roux
Raising Canes
Zea Rotisserie & Bar
Café’ du Jour at the Whistle Stop
Roll On In/Buzzed Bull Creamery
Firehouse BBQ
Creative Cajun Cooking
Lou Lou’s Cottage Kitchen
Lawson’s Lagnaippe
Yeagar’s Down Home
Le Chien Brewing Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.