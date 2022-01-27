The Livingston Economic Development Council will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Forrest Grove Plantation.
The meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tickets to attend are $23 each and can be bought by emailing lisa@ledc.net or calling (225) 686-3982. The deadline to RSVP is Tuesday, Feb. 8.
During the meeting, the Livingston Economic Development Council will recognize former Livingston Parish Sheriff Willie Graves as this year’s recipient of the Bob Easterly Award, given for contributions to economic development in the parish.
A lifelong resident of the Livingston Parish, Graves served as sheriff from 1996-2012, expanding the department alongside the parish’s rapid growth in population.
He started his career as a deputy and was later elected sheriff after his father, Odom Graves, retired.
The sheriff’s office grew in personnel under Willie Graves, going from 12 people in 1956 to 260 in 2012. He created a K-9 Division with dogs trained for apprehension and drug detection; started a full-time Narcotics Division; a Special Response Team (SRT) for hostage and other crisis situations; built and staffed a Training Center; and added a Motor Division to handle accidents and traffic.
Graves created an Aviation Division after two helicopters were donated to the Sheriff's Office, and he also increased the number of deputies dealing with juvenile offenders and river patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.