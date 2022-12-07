The Spotlight Theater Players will present “A Swingin’ Christmas Revue” on Friday, Dec. 9.
The program will be held at Serenity Events Center, located at 33135 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs. It will feature the King Creole Orchestra with special guests the Baton Rouge Chorus of the Sweet Adelines and Ashton Brooke Gill.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at www.stpds.com. Concessions will be available during the two-act show, which begins at 7 p.m.
The holiday event will serve as a fundraiser for the Spotlight Theater Players, a non-profit organization, is a community theater organization that aims to bring quality live theatrical productions to the citizens of Livingston Parish, produced and performed by the community.
Robert Reynolds, one of the organization’s founders, said the group was unable to perform in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida. The Christmas revue will be its first production since 2019, though Reynolds noted that the organization has plans for a stage production in March 2023.
Reynolds said performers will sing a variety of well-known holiday tunes, and there will be some special guests.
Tickets are $25 for general admission. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.stpds.com.
