“Where Were You in ’42,” a dinner theater production, will take place at Live Oak High July 13-16.
The production, written and directed by Dinah Toups, is serving as a fundraiser for Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. July 13-15 and at 2 p.m. July 16. Doors open 30 minutes before each production.
Organizers are urging people to, “Come enjoy great food, fabulous music of the ‘40s, and a play about the USO performers who risked everything to boost the morale of our troops during WWII.”
“Come join us for a 1940s style evening of dinner theater, dining and dancing,” organizers said “Enjoy swing music provided by the King Creole Swing Band and at the same time assist the Livingston Children’s Choirs in raising funds for activities that include future international tours.”
Individual seats and Sponsor Tables on sale now at Ticketpeak.co/LPCC. They can also be bought by using the QR code.
“Where Were You in ’42”
When: July 13-16
Where: Live Oak High, located at 36079 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Times: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16
Individual tickets: $45 each ($50 at the door, if available)
Group tickets: $360 (table of eight)
More information: Email info@lpccsing.org or call (225) 247-8555
