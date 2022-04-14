Volunteers are organizing a benefit that will be held later this month to raise money for a family whose infant was born prematurely with a life-threatening birth defect.
The “Cooking for Theo” benefit will be held Saturday, April 30, at 26200 Hwy. 43 in Springfield. The benefit, which begins at 11 a.m., will include a car show, a live auction, a 50/50 raffle, live music, and $10 jambalaya or pastalaya plates.
Proceeds will go toward the family of Theodore Smith, who was born prematurely on Oct. 21, 2021, with esophageal atresia, a birth defect in which part of a baby's esophagus (the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach) does not develop properly.
Because of the defect, Theodore has had to undergo three surgeries to connect the two parts. He will likely need therapy to learn how to swallow and get rid of his feeding tube and may not be able to go home until he is 8 months old.
“Theodore will have a long road ahead of him,” a flier for the benefit says.
Since his treatment in New Orleans, Theodore’s parents, Savannah Dennis and Mark Smith, have had to make daily commutes from their home in Hammond to the Crescent City. Proceeds from the benefit will help Savannah and Mark as they continue to be there for Theodore during his recovery process.
“This has put a financial burden on the family, and your help and prayers are much appreciated,” the flier says.
For more information or to donate, call Christina at (985) 520-7901 or Savannah at (985) 662-4119.
