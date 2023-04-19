A blind dog will soon be the center of attention during an upcoming pledge walk.
The “Walk for Chevy” will be held at South Park in Denham Springs from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
The walk aims to raise funds for Chevy, a 9-year-old Shih Tzu that suffered an accident that eventually led to the removal of both eyes.
Registration for the walk is $15 per walker and $10 per dog. All dogs must be leashed and friendly. Participants can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-for-chevy-tickets-609752986597.
Those unable to attend but wish to support the cause can send checks or money orders made out to the Humane Society of Louisiana. In the check memo space, please write “For Chevy.” Mail can be addressed to HSLA, P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174.
The walk is the brainchild of Trish McLean, who, faced with mounting veterinary bills, reached out to the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) to discuss Chevy’s condition and ways to raise funds for his treatment
Chevy was the victim of a freak accident at home on the afternoon of Feb. 24, when he ran into the edge of an opened door. The impact severely damaged his left eye, and veterinarians ultimately determined that the accident caused blunt trauma to the eye and recommended removing it through a procedure called enucleation.
After the eye was removed, Chevy’s veterinarian noticed that his right eye was infected, and he recommended consulting with an ophthalmology specialist at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
After running tests on Chevy’s right eye, the specialist recommended removing it as well.
The two surgical procedures left Chevy blind and Trish $5,000 in debt. Realizing that it would likely take her years to pay off the balances on her credit cards, Trish reached out to confer with HSLA.
HSLA explained to Trish that there are multiple fundraising platforms online that allow pet owners to raise funds for personal veterinary expenses. However, to raise several thousand dollars, the group recommended hosting a large community event like a pledge walk.
Trish thought about her options, looked at Chevy and her bills, and decided to ask for help from her community.
A few days later, the “Walk for Chevy” was born.
“I never imagined in my wildest dreams that in just a few days my perfect, beautiful & handsome Chevy would be completely blind, and I definitely never anticipated the massive cost and expenses that would incur so quickly and unexpectedly,” McLean said.
“Chevy was and always will be my perfect fur-baby. I rescued him almost nine years ago to fill a void after an unexpected loss of a senior dog. He has seen me through some challenging, rough, and dark days. Chevy is not just a dog; he is my faithful companion and travel buddy, and I can't imagine not having him. He has been there for me no matter what and now, like never before, my turn to be there for him. To know Chevy is to love him and I certainly do.”
“We are excited for this opportunity to be a part of something positive and energizing like Walk for Chevy,” HSLA Executive Director Jeff Dorson said. “We hope that Trish reaches or exceeds her goal!”
