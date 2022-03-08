USA Today bestselling author Donna Everhart is set to visit Livingston Parish Library for an author visit on Thursday, March 10.
The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch beginning at 6:30 p.m. This program is presented in partnership with Cavalier House Books, located in the historic downtown district of Denham Springs.
Born and raised in Raleigh, N.C., Everhart is the author of award-winning titles such as “The Road to Bittersweet” and “The Moonshiner’s Daughter.” Everhart will visit the library to discuss her latest novel, “The Saints of Swallow Hill.”
Patrons interested in attending this free event should register by visiting the Library’s website at www.mylpl.info or contacting the Library via telephone at 225-686-4100. A member of the Library staff will be able to assist and provide more details about the event.
More about Donna Everhart’s latest novel, ‘The Saints of Swallow Hill’
“Where the Crawdads Sing” meets “The Four Winds” as award-winning author Donna Everhart’s latest novel immerses readers in its unique setting — the turpentine camps and pine forests of the American South during the Great Depression.
This captivating story of friendship, survival, and three vagabonds’ intersecting lives will stay with readers long after turning the final page. It takes courage to save yourself.
In the dense pine forests of North Carolina, turpentiners labor, hacking into tree trunks to draw out the sticky sap that gives the Tar Heel State its nickname, and hauling the resin to stills to be refined. Among them is Rae Lynn Cobb and her husband, Warren, who run a small turpentine farm together.
Though the work is hard and often dangerous, Rae Lynn, who spent her childhood in an orphanage, is thankful for it —and for her kind if careless husband. When Warren falls victim to his own negligence, Rae Lynn undertakes a desperate act of mercy.
To keep herself from jail, she disguises herself as a man named “Ray” and heads to the only place she can think of that might offer anonymity — a turpentine camp in Georgia named Swallow Hill.
Swallow Hill is no easy haven. The camp is isolated and squalid, and commissary owner Otis Riddle takes out his frustrations on his browbeaten wife, Cornelia. Although Rae Lynn works tirelessly, she becomes a target for Crow, the ever-watchful woods rider who checks each laborer’s tally.
Delwood Reese, who’s come to Swallow Hill hoping for his own redemption, offers “Ray” a small measure of protection, and is determined to improve their conditions. As Rae Lynn forges a deeper friendship with both Del and Cornelia, she begins to envision a path out of the camp.
But she will have to come to terms with her past, with all its pain and beauty, before she can open herself to a new life and seize the chance to begin again.
