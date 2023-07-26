The City of Walker is planning a “Back to School Bash” in the City Hall parking lot on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The event will run from 4-8 p.m.
Activities include a free “Back to School” photo booth, inflatables, ax throwing, baseball, basketball, children’s identification kits, a talent show, and several giveaways. Food trucks will also be present.
The Talent show will have two divisions: fifth grade and under and sixth grade and above. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place. Both first place winners will have an opportunity to perform during the City of Walker’s Fall Festival.
Anyone wanting more information on the event or becoming a food vendor can call the City of Walker Parks and Recreation Community Outreach office at (225) 665-3755 or email parksandrecinfo@walker-la.gov.
