Denham Springs Fair
The Fifth Annual Denham Springs Fair is scheduled to run April 1-4 at South Park. Last year’s fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Located two miles south of I-12 at 7510 Vincent Road, the fair is presented by Jarreau Entertainment. Visitors will be treated to live music by Bag of Donuts and Last Call. There will also be free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.
Library closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s) in April and will reopen for regular business hours the day after the closure: Friday, April 2 for Good Friday; Sunday, April 4 for Easter.
Tax Assistance
Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Internal Revenue Service, this event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 1. The event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2020. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, a photo ID, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 for details or register online at the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) website.
Comedy and Southern Gospel Music
Join Host Mike Vaughn on Friday, April 2, 2021, for a night of Comedy and Southern Gospel Music at 13101 Hwy. 442 W Tickfaw, LA. Special guest Dale Adams starts off the program at 6:30 p.m., Pastor Mike Vaughn at 7 p.m.,and our special guests from Cleveland, TN, Randy and Sherry Miller at 8 p.m. This is a free concert, though a love offering will be received. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing will start at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand will be open with plate lunches along with hot dogs and nachos. For further information: Barbara Vaughn 985-974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, starting April 3, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon and every Saturday thereafter. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Hope Cares
The “For 225 Hope Cares” Easter program will be held at L.M. Lockhart Park in Denham Springs on Saturday, April 3. The program will run from 1-5 p.m. and will include a job fair, an Easter egg hunt, free food, games, inflatables, music, and vendors. The Easter bunny will also be available for photos from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The park is located at 320 Martin Luther King Drive in Denham Springs. The program is being presented by City of Hope Church.
Easter Sunrise Service
The Kiwanis clubs from Denham Springs and West Livingston will sponsor their annual Easter Sunrise Service at Train Station Park in downtown Denham Springs beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Guest speaker will be Rev. Willis Easley of Christ’s Community Church. Worship leader Daniel Warren of New Covenant Baptist Church will lead worship. An offering will be taken for Mighty Moms. the community is invited to attend. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to nearby New Covenant Baptist Church.
St. Vincent de Paul
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021. The pick-up will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive in Denham Springs. Those coming to the pick-up must bring a picture ID. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston Parish residence, and proof of income. For more information, call (225) 665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Organized many years ago, the local chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to helping the less fortunate in the church and in Livingston Parish.
Bo’s Extravaganza
John Schneider, who played the role of Beauregard “Bo” Duke in the popular television series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” will host “Bo’s Extravaganza” on April 10-11, at John Schneider Studios in Holden. The two-day event will feature live music on multiple stages, a carnival, car stunts, vendors and a food court, Hazzard Horse Power Car and Bike Show, Stars & Bars Parade Featuring The General Lee, VIP Access, Celebrities, Bonfires, Cowboy and Biker Church, Bike Show and Awards and much more! Tickets for the event start at $30 and can be purchased by visiting www.johnschneiderstudios.com. All single-day passes are valid for either Saturday or Sunday. Weekend passes are also available for $50 each. John Schneider Studios is located at 16050 Florida Boulevard in Holden.
Walker Spring Fest
The City of Walker will hold its first annual Spring Fest April 23-25. The multi-day event will feature live music, food trucks, rides, a car show, a farmers market, and more. The music lineup includes Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, Eddie Smith and Floyd Brown, Kenny Cornett, and Box Wine. The fun-filled, family-friendly event will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park. For more information, contact City Outreach Coordinator Sandi McGrew at (225) 523-7003.
Denham Springs Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual day-long festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union will make its return Saturday, April 24. Spring Fest will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the downtown Denham Springs area. It will feature more than 150 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, great food, live music, and more. The free, family-friendly event invites people of all ages to check out games, rides, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net.
